Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Tri-City Herald
Josh Allen Halloween Party: PHOTOS from Bills Bye Week
There are many ways a quarterback can put his leadership skills on display. Playing host for a team Halloween party is a good one. And it seems Josh Allen just threw a good one. The Buffalo Bills (5-1) enjoyed their bye week in Week 7 with what appears to be...
Tri-City Herald
Russell Wilson Sends Message to Broncos Amid Rampant Trade Rumors
Denver Broncos GM George Paton probably didn't want to be thrust back into the spotlight less than halfway through the season. However, as the NFL trade deadline approaches, Paton is weighing the pros and cons of keeping his squad intact or dealing away key pieces of the team’s roster.
Tri-City Herald
Marquise Goodwin, his wife bulled through 2 unfathomable years to get this Seahawks chance
Marquise Goodwin has a cherished friend on the Seahawks. Their bond is tighter than most NFL teammates. Quandre Diggs has been with Goodwin and his wife from college-dorm life, into the NFL — and through devastating tragedies. “We sit by each other on the bench, and we (are) just...
Tri-City Herald
DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, 3 other starters questionable for Seahawks’ test against Giants
DK Metcalf’s status remains what it’s been all week. The Seahawks listed their star wide receiver as questionable Friday for first-place Seattle’s home game against the 6-1 New York Giants at Lumen Field on Sunday (channel 13, 1:25 p.m.). Metcalf did not practice this week. He watched...
Tri-City Herald
BREAKING: Buccaneers lose star pass-rusher for remainder of season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their third consecutive game on Thursday night, falling short against the Baltimore Ravens. More importantly, the team was dealt more serious news on the injury front. Following the game, head coach Todd Bowles stated that defensive star Shaq Barrett appeared to have suffered an Achilles...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Nation Reacts: ‘Sick’ Of Eagles’ Moves Like Robert Quinn Trade
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy offered an even-handed and humorous response to the trade by the division rival Philadelphia Eagles to bring pass-rusher Robert Quinn to their roster. "Mixed emotions,'' McCarthy said with a grin, meaning that on the one hand, Dallas won't have to see Quinn this Sunday against...
NFL Week 8 broadcast maps
The Minnesota Vikings are currently at 5-1 and host the 3-4 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. When the Vikings and Cardinals play at noon, there isn’t an opposing game in the Minneapolis market due to the Vikings drawing so much attention from the local audience. The entire country will...
Tri-City Herald
Broncos HC Teases Plan for Russell Wilson to ‘Take Some Shots’
Barring any unexpected setbacks, Russell Wilson will be back on the field on Sunday in London as the Denver Broncos take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. With the veteran quarterback back under center once again, it's imperative that the Broncos' offense shows some signs of life in London. Part and parcel of that equation is keeping the prized asset upright and healthy for the long run and in position to score more points.
Tri-City Herald
Bengals Workout Four Wide Receivers Following Ja’Marr Chase Injury
CINCINNATI — The Bengals worked out four wide receivers on Saturday according to ESPN's Field Yates. The team brought in Dede Westbrook, Dazz Newsome, Victor Bolden and JeVonta Payton to work out after finding out that Ja'Marr Chase is expected to miss multiple games. Chase is dealing with a...
Tri-City Herald
Bears Facing Dak Prescott as He’s Heating Up
The Bears are unlikely to get the best the Dallas Cowboys have to offer because Ezekiel Elliott is doubtful for Sunday's game with a knee injury. They'll get something close to it because Tony Pollard is a good back, but even more than that they will be facing Dak Prescott.
Tri-City Herald
‘Living Fast’: Sammy Watkins Recalling ‘Mistakes’ as Packers Visit Buffalo Bills
Once upon a time, the Buffalo Bills invested a great deal in Sammy Watkins, believing that he was a special talent. And now, Watkins, now with the Green Bay Packers, is expressing excitement about his Sunday night return to Orchard Park. “I just can’t wait to get there,” Watkins said....
Tri-City Herald
Bears Vs. Cowboys Fantasy and Betting Forecast
View the original article to see embedded media. If you're a fantasy football owner, the trade of Robert Quinn doesn't cause the impact a receiver deal does. Still, there are ramifications. In this Bears and Cowboys game on Sunday impact is one anyone who has Dak Prescott, Cowboys receivers or running back Tony Pollard can appreciate.
Tri-City Herald
Texans Roster Moves: Grugier-Hill Released, Johnson signed
HOUSTON -- Veteran linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill was officially cut by the Houston Texans on Thursday one day after he requested to be released from the roster. Grugier-Hill's departure comes as the Texans intend to continue to increase the playing time of rookie linebacker Christian Harris, a speedy third-round draft pick from Alabama. Harris will work in tandem with middle linebacker Christian Kirksey, the defensive signal caller, and team captain.
Tri-City Herald
Buccaneers’ Shaquil Barrett Suffers Injury Against Baltimore Ravens
Holding a lead at halftime the Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren't perfect, but were certainly in a position to take some momentum. But after punting the ball on their first drive of the second half, the Bucs' defense found themselves against the ropes quickly. Following gains of 25, 11, and 7...
Tri-City Herald
Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Bills
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have elevated safety Innis Gaines and outside linebacker Kobe Jones from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. What does it all mean?. Elevated: OLB Kobe Jones. Last week, the Packers elevated La’Darius Hamilton from the practice...
