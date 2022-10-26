Read full article on original website
wajr.com
RSV infections surge statewide, fill new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The newly opened WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital is now completely full due to the surge in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections among young people. On MetroNews “Talkline,” Chair of the WVU Department of Pediatrics Dr. Chuck Mullett said in one day 77 children under 5-years-old tested positive for RSV, eight were admitted, but several others statewide had to be turned away.
WTRF
Halloween warning: rainbow fentanyl is real and it’s right here in the Mountain State
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ghosts and goblins aren’t the scariest thing about Halloween….it’s what could be in YOUR child’s treat bags. It’s a deadly drug that looks JUST like candy. Rainbow fentanyl is real and it’s right here in the Mountain State. Every...
WTOV 9
McMechen Police Department back to providing 24-hour service
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — A few months ago, the McMechen Police Department could not provide 24/hour service while being understaffed. Now, the department is back on its feet. Although still understaffed, daylong service has been provided since new Chief of Police Robert Shilling took the position. He and another...
WTOV 9
NEWS9 Special Assignment: No room at the ER
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — It’s a controversial and complicated topic -- emergency room diversions. They’re happening all over the country, including the Ohio Valley, causing some chaos in the healthcare field. First, we must understand exactly what it means when a hospital goes on diversion. "Diversion happens...
wvpublic.org
Wetzel County Has State's Highest Rate Of COVID-19 Deaths
In northern West Virginia, nestled right below the state’s northern panhandle, is Wetzel County. It’s small and rural. The Ohio River snakes past the county seat of New Martinsville, birthplace to famed West Virginia University football coach Bill Stewart. The county is home to around 14,000 people and...
WDTV
John Deere holds tractor n’ treat
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The John Deere in Fairmont held a tractor and treat Saturday. It was a great opportunity for kids to come out and get candy. There was also a drawing to win a free tractor. The event gave families a safe environment to check out the tractors...
CNX Natural Gas funds 3 local volunteer fire departments
CNX National Gas presented three volunteer fire departments in Monongalia and Wetzel counties with a check.
WTOV 9
Second largest drug related sentence in Guernsey County handed down
Guernsey County, OH — A West Virginia woman has been sentenced to between 18 and 23 years in Guernsey County for various drug related offenses. This is the second largest sentence in the county in a little over a week. Maggie Adams was arrested in December of 2021 after...
WTOV 9
Ohio governor hopeful Whaley pledges to tackle infrastructure during Steubenville visit
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley stopped in Steubenville on Thursday just 11 days from the midterm election. She visited the Jefferson County Democratic Party headquarters to speak with Democratic leaders and union workers. Her speech lasted about 15 minutes and she focused on a few...
911 outage in West Virginia: What number to call
If you can't reach 911, here are numbers to call in north central West Virginia.
WTOV 9
St. Clairsville-Richland City School District, NAACP disagree on punishment for principal
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — St. Clairsville High School Principal Justin Sleutz fell under fire last month when he was having a discussion with students about a racial slur and inappropriate language in music. The principal then repeated the slur to the students. The school district, along with the Belmont...
WTOV 9
Christmas at The Highlands set for this weekend
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — What was once WesBanco Arena’s Christmas in November has now turned into Christmas at The Highlands. This is the first year at The Highlands Sports Complex where more 140 vendors with clothing, food, Christmas decorations, and much more gather to kick off the holiday season.
WTOV 9
Health insurance rates won't rise in 2023 for Jefferson County employees
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Commissioners in Jefferson County signed off to not increase health insurance rates for county employees this upcoming year. This is the third consecutive year that rates will not go up. Commissioner Thomas Graham estimates around 500 employees use the healthcare plan offered by the county,...
WTRF
Who will fix up Marshall County? “Big John” fights to keep commission seat against Wolfe
Vying for Gruzinskas' seat, Wolfe says he doesn't like what's going on down in the courthouse. Marshall County,W.Va. (WTRF) — Who do you trust to bring in the jobs and fix infrastructure?. New on the ballot for commissioner is retired contractor, toolmaker, mechanic and welder: Scott Wolfe. Wolfe hopes...
WTRF
Sobriety checkpoint in Belmont County tonight
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and Bridgeport Police, will conduct an OVI checkpoint from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight. The checkpoint location is State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Belmont County. The OVI...
WTOV 9
Councilman Timmons challenging Graham for Jefferson County Commission seat
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — In the race for Jefferson County Commissioner, Steubenville's Third Ward Councilman Republican candidate Eric Timmons is challenging the incumbent commissioner Democrat Thomas Graham. "I was just to the point where I was tired of hearing people complain and saying some people don't get involved, and...
WDTV
Gov. Justice visits Clarksburg, says Amendment 2 is a ‘trick’
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Justice continues his state-wide tour urging people to vote no on Amendment 2. Wednesday, the governor made a stop at the Harrison County Senior Center to spread that message. Justice went as far as to say people, including himself, have been tricked on what Amendment...
WTOV 9
Truck accident causes closure of Ohio 7 northbound in Stratton
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A semi-truck and a dump truck were involved in a merging accident on Ohio 7 northbound, just south of the Samis Plant at the intersection of Stratton Heights Road on Thursday morning. It happened before 11 a.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one person...
West Virginia Sheriff’s Department warns of scam using names of deputies
There is a scam going around again in Ohio County. This scam has happened before but it’s happening again says the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office. The scam will show the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office number on the caller ID and the person on the phone will use a deputy’s name that works for the office. […]
Ahoy! Pirates make port in West Virginia
While this family's Halloween decorations doesn't match the scale of 239 inflatables, they might match them in creativity.
