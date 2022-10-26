ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Comments / 3

Related
wajr.com

RSV infections surge statewide, fill new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The newly opened WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital is now completely full due to the surge in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections among young people. On MetroNews “Talkline,” Chair of the WVU Department of Pediatrics Dr. Chuck Mullett said in one day 77 children under 5-years-old tested positive for RSV, eight were admitted, but several others statewide had to be turned away.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTOV 9

McMechen Police Department back to providing 24-hour service

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — A few months ago, the McMechen Police Department could not provide 24/hour service while being understaffed. Now, the department is back on its feet. Although still understaffed, daylong service has been provided since new Chief of Police Robert Shilling took the position. He and another...
MCMECHEN, WV
WTOV 9

NEWS9 Special Assignment: No room at the ER

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — It’s a controversial and complicated topic -- emergency room diversions. They’re happening all over the country, including the Ohio Valley, causing some chaos in the healthcare field. First, we must understand exactly what it means when a hospital goes on diversion. "Diversion happens...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
wvpublic.org

Wetzel County Has State's Highest Rate Of COVID-19 Deaths

In northern West Virginia, nestled right below the state’s northern panhandle, is Wetzel County. It’s small and rural. The Ohio River snakes past the county seat of New Martinsville, birthplace to famed West Virginia University football coach Bill Stewart. The county is home to around 14,000 people and...
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
WDTV

John Deere holds tractor n’ treat

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The John Deere in Fairmont held a tractor and treat Saturday. It was a great opportunity for kids to come out and get candy. There was also a drawing to win a free tractor. The event gave families a safe environment to check out the tractors...
FAIRMONT, WV
WTOV 9

Christmas at The Highlands set for this weekend

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — What was once WesBanco Arena’s Christmas in November has now turned into Christmas at The Highlands. This is the first year at The Highlands Sports Complex where more 140 vendors with clothing, food, Christmas decorations, and much more gather to kick off the holiday season.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Sobriety checkpoint in Belmont County tonight

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and Bridgeport Police, will conduct an OVI checkpoint from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight. The checkpoint location is State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Belmont County. The OVI...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WDTV

Gov. Justice visits Clarksburg, says Amendment 2 is a ‘trick’

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Justice continues his state-wide tour urging people to vote no on Amendment 2. Wednesday, the governor made a stop at the Harrison County Senior Center to spread that message. Justice went as far as to say people, including himself, have been tricked on what Amendment...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTOV 9

Truck accident causes closure of Ohio 7 northbound in Stratton

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A semi-truck and a dump truck were involved in a merging accident on Ohio 7 northbound, just south of the Samis Plant at the intersection of Stratton Heights Road on Thursday morning. It happened before 11 a.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one person...
STRATTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy