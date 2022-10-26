ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall foliage: RI, Mass. to see peak color over next few weeks

By Steven Matregrano
 3 days ago

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The latest fall foliage update, courtesy of The Foliage Report , has been released and to no surprise, much of Southern New England is now seeing moderate to high color.

Over the next one to two weeks, we’ll see the color really start to fill in, with peak foliage expected during the first two weeks of November.

If you’re planning to head to northern New England for some leaf-peeping, keep in mind that much of that area is now past peak foliage.

