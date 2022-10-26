ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander County, IL

wpsdlocal6.com

Carbondale woman arrested in connection to shots-fired incident on Thursday

CARBONDALE, IL — A suspect has been arrested in connection to an early morning shots-fired incident on Thursday, according to a City of Carbondale Police Department news release. Investigators working with the Jackson County state's attorney's office obtained an arrest warrant for Maza D. Lynch, 45, of Carbondale, Illinois...
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday

CAIRO, IL — The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. This is the bridge between Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Message boards...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Graves County stop results in drug and gun charges for Murray man

A Thursday traffic stop in Graves County resulted in drug and gun charges for a Murray man. Thursday evening, a Graves County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop a motorcycle near the intersection of KY 58 and the KY 121 Bypass. Before the driver of the motorcycle stopped, the deputy reported the man appeared to be trying to hide something in his jacket, which took his attention from the road. The driver, 24-year-old David Kingins of Murray, ran off the road and laid the bike down on its side.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Traffic stop leads to short chase, drug charges

A traffic stop and a short chase ended in drug charges for a Paducah man. McCracken County Sheriff deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on Old Mayfield Road around 3:15 pm. The driver, 50-year-old Charles E. Huff, reportedly fled from deputies and was apprehended several streets over on Virginia Street.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau

Shawnna Rhine from the Southern Seven Health Department shares how to protect yourself, children and loved ones from getting a cold, the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. According to ISP, a semi driver lost control of the rig on an exit ramp and overturned onto the driver's side. Small earthquake recorded...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
cilfm.com

Early morning shooting under investigation in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – An early morning shooting is under investigation in Carbondale. At about 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Carbondale Police say a person was shot in the 700 block of South Rawlings Street. They were taken to a local hospital. Their condition is not known. Police say the victim...
CARBONDALE, IL
cilfm.com

Pinckneyville man killed in Jackson County crash

CAMPBELL HILL, Ill. (WJPF) – A Pinckneyville was killed Monday in a single vehicle crash in rural Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Brandon Jones, 37, was driving west on Brickplant Road when he lost control of his car a little over a mile west of Campbell Hill. Jones’ car left the roadway and overturned.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Tenn. man dies after semi truck overturns on I-57 exit ramp near Cairo, Ill.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man died in a crash on Interstate 57 near Cairo. According to Illinois State Police, a 2023 Freightliner semi truck was going northbound on I-57 around 4:52 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25 when the driver lost control while taking a curve on the exit ramp at mile post 1.
CAIRO, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Drug complaint leads to charges for Paducah man

Complaints of illegal drug activity ended with drug charges for a Paducah Man on Thursday. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they received complaints of illegal drug activity at the Jackson Oaks Retirement Community Facility. A deputy conducted a consented search inside of an apartment at the facility belonging...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah men arrested after traffic stop

Two Paducah men were arrested following a traffic stop on Wednesday, one on drug charges, the other for traffic offenses. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said deputies stopped a vehicle occupied by 33-year-old Joshua F. Gaia and 58-year-old Jay C. Clark, both of Paducah. Gaia had two active warrants for...
PADUCAH, KY
wsiu.org

One person died in a crash Monday in Jackson County

One person died in a single-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon near Campbell Hill. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department reports Brandon Lee Jones of Pinckneyville was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Brick Plant Road in rural Campbell Hill. Investigators say Jones lost control of his vehicle, left...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Search warrant results in drug seizure, four arrested

Four people were arrested following the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday. Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home on Butler Lane in Paducah. Detectives reportedly found 15 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales, methamphetamine smoking pipes, as well as other items of illegal drug paraphernalia during their search. They also allegedly seized money suspected to be the proceeds of illegal drug sales.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Section of Alben Barkley Drive to close for cross drain replacement

A section of Alben Barkley Drive will close to through traffic on Tuesday, November 1st for the replacement of cross drains. The work will take place between the Hanan Plaza area near Lone Oak Road and the I-24 interchange. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, several cross drains will be replaced and the shoulders of the road will be widened. Work done in the area last month uncovered the need for this additional project.
PADUCAH, KY

