Boy, 14, stabbed across street from school in Queens: NYPD

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A teenager was stabbed across the street from a middle school in Queens, police said. This comes a day after a 14-year-old boy was shot at a high school on Staten Island .

“It’s getting really out of control, and we need to do something about it,” said Jimmy Desiderato, a member of the community education council on Staten Island.

The victim, 14, was outside around the McDonald’s at 181-25 Hillside Avenue. Police said a 16-year-old boy who knew the victim stabbed him in the stomach, then took off on foot.

Parents are calling for answers with the safety of their children on the line.

A parent Diana Testa, asked, “how is it okay for one safety agent to cover 1,300 students?”

The area of the stabbing Wednesday is across the street from Susan B. Anthony Academy. However, it is unknown if the two teens came from the school.

Police said the suspect was wearing a black turban and black mask and was around 5’4″.

