WDTV
Miss Amazing pageant held at Robinson Grand
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Robinson Grand held the Miss Amazing pageant Saturday afternoon. The Miss Amazing Pageant gives women with disabilities the opportunity to show off their talents as well. The pageant gives the women self-esteem and motivation. There are three stages to the pageant and an interview with...
The Judds are coming to West Virginia in 2023
Tickets are now on sale for the Judds stop in West Virginia!
WDTV
Martha Lee Tucker
Martha Lee Tucker, 84, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Fitzwater Assisted Living. She was born on March 17, 1938, in Charleston, WV; a daughter of the late Harry Rosco Poland and Bertie Lee (Forman) Poland. Martha was Methodist by faith; she was the last surviving of her immediate family.
WDTV
John Deere holds tractor n’ treat
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The John Deere in Fairmont held a tractor and treat Saturday. It was a great opportunity for kids to come out and get candy. There was also a drawing to win a free tractor. The event gave families a safe environment to check out the tractors...
WDTV
Harry Clifford Bohon Sr.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harry Clifford Bohon Sr., 70, of Clarksburg, WV, (Adamston Community) passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at his residence.He was born in Kingwood, WV, on April 2, 1952, a son of the late Russell Ray and Vaughna Lucille Loscar Bohon.Harry was married on December 2, 1982, to his loving wife of nearly 40 years, Christa Martha Bauer Bohon, who resides at their home in Clarksburg.Also surviving are his son, Harry C. Bohon Jr. of Clarksburg, and his daughter Rebecca Sue Bohon; one brother, Allen Richard Bohon of Mt. Olive, WV; three sisters, Marie Grace Lewis of Terra Alta, WV; Lucille Jane Mullins of Terra Alta, WV, and Evelyn Joy Perrea of Corinth, WV; as well as several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, Mr. Bohon was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Bohon, and his brother, Roger Lee Bohon.Mr. Bohon served our country proudly as a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and Desert Storm. He retired from the U.S. Army as Sergeant First Class after 22 years of service. Following his retirement, Harry continued to work as an electronic technician, security guard for Bausch & Lomb, and a truck driver for US Express and Fairfax. He was a member of the Adamston Lion’s Club and enjoyed woodworking.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 12:00 p.m. with Reverend Richard Wilson presiding. Interment will follow at the WV National Cemetery where full military graveside rites will be accorded.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
WDTV
“Kindness and Respect”: Two words beloved educator in Lewis County lived by
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Kindness and respect are the two words Beth Nichols lived by. As a teacher and cheer coach, she was a big part of the Lewis County community in every aspect and touched so many people’s hearts. Her co-worker, Becky Markley, said there is no one...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Camden Clark honors doctors for years of service
PARKERSBURG — WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center has recognized area physicians for years of service to the hospital and community. After nearly three years without an in-person ceremony, Camden Clark held its annual Time to Shine Physician Recognition Awards Dinner on Oct. 19 at the Parkersburg Country Club.
wwhseagledispatch.org
West Virginia’s Creepy Cryptids: The Grafton Monster
Have you ever seen a gigantic, scary, 7-feet-tall, broad-shouldered blob, with a humpback and weird smile in West Virginia? Odds are you have not. What if I were to tell you that there is such a monster that was sighted by Robert Cockrell on June 16, 1964, in Grafton, West Virginia. Robert stated that after he got off of work at 11 p.m. He journeyed home down Yates Avenue on the Western side of the Tygart River. He took a sharp turn on the road and allegedly encountered the Grafton Monster, calling it a “huge white obstruction” with white skin and no head. He sped home terrified and called his friends, Jerry Morse and Jim Mouser to help him investigate the area where he encountered the monster. There was no sign of the creature once they got there, but the grass where it was standing was crushed and a low whistling noise followed them as they looked for the monster. The next day, Cockrell went to work and didn’t say anything about the monster to his co-workers. However, he did hear other people talking about their sightings of the monster. Cockrell got over 20 calls about the Grafton monster from people who had also reported seeing this big critical monster. Robert started to write an article about the monster, listening to others entail about the Grafton monster. He ended up publishing the article in The Sentinel on June 18, 1964.
WDTV
Meadowbrook Mall holds Truck or Treat for first time since the pandemic
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was estimated that there were roughly 3,000 people at the Meadowbrook Mall for their Truck or Treat event. This was the first time they had held the event since the pandemic, according to Meadowbrook Mall Marketing Director Joseph Thomas. “In previous years, it has been...
WDTV
Tommie Franklin Poe, Jr.
Tommie Franklin Poe, Jr., 61, of Fairmont passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at his home. He was born in Randolph County a son of Tommie Franklin Poe, Sr. and the late Clara Belle Dowler Poe. He as a dedicated member of Victory Baptist Church. He was the Owner/Operator...
Park Falls Short At South
PARKERSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – A 21-18 Wheeling Park halftime lead at Parkersburg South resulted in a 32-27 loss for Park. South scored the first 14 points of the second half to take a 32-21 lead. Park scored a touchdown for :02 remaining in the game. Park now stands at 6-3 and will host John Marshall next […]
WDTV
Chuck Yeager’s wife approves of paint scheme for bridge named after husband, WVDOT says
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Victoria Yeager went to look at the blue and gold paint scheme proposed for the Charles Chuck Yeager Bridge, named for her late husband, Brig. Gen. Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager. Brig. Gen. Yeager is a Hamlin native who was the first man to officially...
WDTV
Should you bring an umbrella while trick-or-treating?
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The short answer to the question, “should I bring an umbrella while trick-or-treating Monday evening?” is yes, it would be a good idea to do so-- but you might not need it. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for all the details. Have any weather...
WDTV
October Jefferson Award Winner: Bud Sellers
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of October, we’re honoring Bud Sellers. Bud was selected as this month’s Jefferson Award winner for all of the volunteer hours he puts in for the...
West Virginia city named among most beautiful US towns to visit
A small city in Upshur County made Trips to Discover's 2022 list of the 20 Most Beautiful Small Towns to Visit in the United States.
911 outage in West Virginia: What number to call
If you can't reach 911, here are numbers to call in north central West Virginia.
WDTV
Man trapped on 140 ft. lift in Nutter Fort
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is trapped on a 140 ft. lift on Radio Park Dr. Harrison County 911 officials tell 5 News the man was working on the lift when he became trapped. Officials believe the hydraulics stopped working, which prevented him from coming down. He has...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in West Virgina?
- Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families. The Ranch Community Store in Morgantown. In Morgantown, West...
connect-bridgeport.com
Pennsboro Speedway, One of Region's Oldest, Most Well-Known Venues Coming Back for Action in 2024
According to WDTV, officials said an agreement has been reached to bring racing back to a historic speedway in Ritchie County. An agreement between XR Events and the Ritchie County Fairgrounds has been reached with plans to return racing to the Historic Pennsboro Speedway in 2024. XR Events, operators of...
WDTV
Mildred Yvonne Mercandino Six
Mildred Yvonne Mercandino Six, 85, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on August 28, 1937, a daughter of the late John Paul and Esther Ellen Ashcraft Mercandino. She was married to James Homer Six, who preceded her in death...
