Manassas, VA

Police investigating after Manassas hotel shooting leaves man injured

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are continuing to investigate a shooting at outside a Manassas hotel in the early morning hours of Wednesday that left one man injured.

At 4:18 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, officers responded to the Courtyard Marriot at 10701 Battleview Parkway in Manassas for a reported shooting.

Upon the officers’ arrival at the scene, they found the victim, identified as a 34-year-old man, with apparent gunshot wounds to his lower body, according to police.

The officers immediately gave the victim first aid until rescue personnel arrived to take him to a nearby hospital, where his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

According to police, an investigation into the incident revealed that the victim and an acquaintance were in the parking lot of the hotel when shots were fired. The victim was hit by bullets while the acquaintance fled before law enforcement arrived at the scene. Police said the officers later found shell casings in the hotel parking lot.

No other injuries or property damage was reported in connection to the shooting. The incident does not appear to have been a random occurrence and the investigation remains ongoing, according to police’s statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.

WRIC - ABC 8News

