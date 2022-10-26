Read full article on original website
Queens Tech Founder Happy Hour
The 2023 Queens Tech + Innovation Challenge is being launched with a happy hour on Wednesday Nov. 2. at 6PM. “If you’re a tech founder or soon-to-be founder who lives in Queens, please join us and meet other founders and learn about the resources that we provide while enjoying a beer and some appetizers. The exact location of the event will be provided upon registration. This event won’t be heavily programmed as we want as much time for mingling as possible.” Presented by the Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and Queens Economic Development Corporation, 2023 Queens Tech +Innovation Challenge will select FIVE winners and award them each a $20,000 prize. “Excited to see you!”
CB 4’s Upcoming Civil Service Info Session
Community Board 4 is sponsoring a Civil Service Info Session: Are you looking for more than a job? Serve New Yorkers at one of 80+ city agencies. Build a fulfilling career and go to work with purpose every day. Let DCAS help you find your calling – in education, health & social services, law enforcement, IT, engineering, and more!
All Kindsa Halloween Fun In Sunnyside!
Have a smashing time at the Pumpkin Smash 2022 on Saturday, November 5th from 10:30 am-1:30pm at Lou Lodati Park 41-15 Skillman Ave. What is the Pumpkin Smash? Well, the Pumpkin Smash is intended to compost all the pumpkins that have been used for decoration and spooky entertainment. Instead of tossing the gourds, pumpkins & jack-o-lanterns in the trash, the NYC Compost Project will compost all the smashed remains for city parks and green spaces. Enjoy the activities, refreshments & more!
Amazin’ Mets Foundation Awards $175,000 To Commonpoint Queens
The Amazin’ Mets Foundation pledged a $175,000 grant to human services organization Commonpoint Queens in support of Health and Wellness initiatives at its new Youth Opportunity Hub in Jamaica. Commonpoint Queens was joined by members of the press, as well as Mr. and Mrs. Met, for a ribbon-cutting and dedication of the new space on Tuesday, October 25.
Exhibition: Walking in the Cosmos – Artists Interpreting Urban Reverence
Voelker Orth Museum, Bird Sanctuary, and Victorian Garden announced:. Walking in the Cosmos – Artists Interpreting Urban Reverence. Luchia Meihua Lee, of the Taiwanese American Arts Council, has curated this group exhibition, an installment in a series. Urban Reverence, addresses not merely a specific belief or ritual, but extends to the relation between humans and nature or the environment. Lee brings together artists who take land and the environment with its universal resonance and implications biologically, spiritually, and culturally as their subject.
Flushing Town Hall Announces 8th Annual Diwali Festival
On Saturday, November 5, Flushing Town Hall will host its eighth annual Diwali Festival—a celebration welcoming audiences of all ages and cultures and a very popular event each year at the Hall. Abha Roy, a master teaching artist and artistic director of the Srijan Dance Company, will share the...
