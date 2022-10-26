The 2023 Queens Tech + Innovation Challenge is being launched with a happy hour on Wednesday Nov. 2. at 6PM. “If you’re a tech founder or soon-to-be founder who lives in Queens, please join us and meet other founders and learn about the resources that we provide while enjoying a beer and some appetizers. The exact location of the event will be provided upon registration. This event won’t be heavily programmed as we want as much time for mingling as possible.” Presented by the Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and Queens Economic Development Corporation, 2023 Queens Tech +Innovation Challenge will select FIVE winners and award them each a $20,000 prize. “Excited to see you!”

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO