Edgewater, FL

Pat M 46
3d ago

He talks about political theater and there he is, on video, stealing signs! Former police chief? Guess the laws don’t apply to him!

ormondbeachobserver.com

Man convicted in Volusia County for armed robbery charges

Multimedia Specialist/PIO, Office of State Attorney R.J. Larizza, Seventh Judicial Circuit. At the conclusion of a two-day trial on Wednesday, Oct. 26, a Volusia County jury found defendant Edgardo Hernandez guilty as charged of principal to robbery with a firearm. Hernandez has a history of gun charges including a previous robbery with a firearm and in-state delinquent in possession of a firearm.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Police ID woman found dead in woods behind DeLand restaurant

DELAND, Fla. – Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Friday in a wooded area behind a DeLand restaurant, according to the DeLand Police Department. Officers said the woman’s body was found after police were dispatched to the 400 block of S. Woodland Blvd. In an...
DELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando man driving with $1M in car sentenced to federal prison

An Orlando man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering after Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) found $1 million in cash in his car. Jason Pagan-Reyes was sentenced on Thursday to six years and six months in federal prison after pleading guilty to the money laundering charges on June 21, 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Police investigate robbery, stabbing in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are investigating a robbery and stabbing that occurred near downtown early Thursday morning, the department said. Police said downtown patrol units responded to the 7-Eleven at the corner of Summerlin Avenue and Washington Street in Thornton Park shortly before 2 a.m. in reference to a robbery.
ORLANDO, FL
foreigndesknews.com

Democrat Blows Whistle on Alleged Ballot Harvesting Scheme, Florida Opens Criminal Probe

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election crimes unit has recommended state police open a full criminal investigation into a Democrat whistleblower’s detailed complaint of a long-running, widespread ballot harvesting operation in the African-American communities in politically important central Florida. Former Orange County Commissioner candidate Cynthia Harris filed a...
FLORIDA STATE
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 28, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Ivan Alexander Arboleda. Date of Birth 05/31/1978. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Resist Officer WO Viol. Jenelle April Blaylock. Date...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orange County rent control ordinance should not be on ballot, appeals court rules

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Less than two weeks before Election Day, a divided appeals court has rejected an Orange County ballot measure aimed at imposing rent controls. A panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal, in a 2-1 decision Thursday, sided with the industry group Florida Realtors and the Florida Apartment Association, which sought a temporary injunction to block the measure.
click orlando

Orange County homeowner involved in fatal shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Thursday morning at a home in Orange County when a homeowner and another person were involved in an altercation, deputies said. The fatal shooting happened on Ponderosa Drive off Hoffner Avenue, near Goldenrod Road. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man injured in Orange County drive-by shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Orange County Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said. The shooting occurred around 7 a.m. on the 1300 block of S. Highland Ave., just east of Clarcona Road, according to deputies. [TRENDING: Ye kicked out of...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
askflagler.com

Three from Out of County Arrested by Flagler Sheriff’s Office

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office over the past week has arrested three individuals from out of county, one of them being stopped by Sheriff Rick Staly personally. That incident came on Monday, when Staly was traveling en route to the local courthouse in Bunnell. He noticed a white Dodge Charger driving erratically according to his account of the incident, nearly causing a head-on collision with a car that had to swerve off the road.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

COPS CORNER: An odd combination

Residential burglary. A new residential build was broken into on President Lane over the Oct. 14-16 weekend. The home is a new construction home, and when an employee returned on Monday Oct. 17 to check on the build, they discovered the sliding back door ajar, according to the incident report.
PALM COAST, FL
WESH

Beachside residents in Volusia County concerned by erosion

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It has been a month since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida with wind and relentless rain that destroyed homes and businesses. The storm badly battered our coast. Some owners of homes and condominiums in Volusia County are in very vulnerable positions. “We could not see...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

