Voelker Orth Museum, Bird Sanctuary, and Victorian Garden announced:. Walking in the Cosmos – Artists Interpreting Urban Reverence. Luchia Meihua Lee, of the Taiwanese American Arts Council, has curated this group exhibition, an installment in a series. Urban Reverence, addresses not merely a specific belief or ritual, but extends to the relation between humans and nature or the environment. Lee brings together artists who take land and the environment with its universal resonance and implications biologically, spiritually, and culturally as their subject.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO