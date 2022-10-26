ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

Hochul: NY has spent 91% of federal funds for Sandy recovery

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Far Rockaway, Queens, on Friday to mark the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy and reveal the state's progress.Hochul says the governor's Office of Storm Recovery has spent 91 percent of the $4.5 billion it received from the federal government.The funds helped support more than 1,000 small businesses and complete more than 11,000 housing repair and flood mitigation projects."It's all about long-term resiliency. You can deal with the aftermath immediately, but then what does long-term resiliency look like? It says you're doing things smart and you are getting ready for the next one," Hochul said.Hochul says the state is creating an Office of Resilient Homes and Communities to manage the long-term recovery from Sandy.
Documented

Undocumented and Homeless: “I Wanted to be Deported Rather than be Homeless in NYC”

This story about being a homeless immigrant in NYC is told in Julio’s own words. It has been condensed and edited for clarity.  Every immigrant who does not have their papers is afraid of going near 26 Federal Plaza. They warn you to cross the street whenever you are by or to take another route. […] The post Undocumented and Homeless: “I Wanted to be Deported Rather than be Homeless in NYC” appeared first on Documented.
Western Queens Gazette

Amazin’ Mets Foundation Awards $175,000 To Commonpoint Queens

The Amazin’ Mets Foundation pledged a $175,000 grant to human services organization Commonpoint Queens in support of Health and Wellness initiatives at its new Youth Opportunity Hub in Jamaica. Commonpoint Queens was joined by members of the press, as well as Mr. and Mrs. Met, for a ribbon-cutting and dedication of the new space on Tuesday, October 25.
Documented

Undocumented and Homeless: “We are the City’s Dirty Little Secret”

This story about being homeless and undocumented in NYC is told in Karla’s own words. It has been condensed and edited for clarity.  For the new people that are arriving, the Mayor [Eric Adams] likes to show off like he is doing something because he only cares about his image.  As long as they keep […] The post Undocumented and Homeless: “We are the City’s Dirty Little Secret” appeared first on Documented.
qchron.com

East River raged in western Queens

Former Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer remembers that city officials kept the City Council informed in the days and then hours leading up to Hurricane Sandy making landfall on Oct. 29, 2012; he and his staff, in turn, tried to do the same with residents, handing out fliers and warning them of the possible need to evacuate.
Western Queens Gazette

CB 4’s Upcoming Civil Service Info Session

Community Board 4 is sponsoring a Civil Service Info Session: Are you looking for more than a job? Serve New Yorkers at one of 80+ city agencies. Build a fulfilling career and go to work with purpose every day. Let DCAS help you find your calling – in education, health & social services, law enforcement, IT, engineering, and more!
PIX11

Delivery workers in NYC rally for $30 an hour minimum wage

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Delivery workers took over the City Hall newsstand Thursday, fighting for a $30 an hour minimum wage. “A lot of people think that this is an easy job, but it’s not an easy job,” said Jessica Choque, a delivery worker.  Standing shoulder to shoulder, fists raised in the air, New York’s delivery […]
W42ST.nyc

Another Hell’s Kitchen Hotel Becomes Shelter for Migrant Families as Hochul and Zeldin Clash over Crisis

In a now-familiar routine, City Hall abruptly announced the implementation of a new sanctuary shelter for asylum-seeking families — this time at Hell’s Kitchen’s Washington Jefferson Hotel. The move sent local social services into overdrive to manage the ongoing influx of new residents without advance notice, and the state’s gubernatorial candidates squared off over solutions.  […] The post Another Hell’s Kitchen Hotel Becomes Shelter for Migrant Families as Hochul and Zeldin Clash over Crisis appeared first on W42ST.
cityandstateny.com

All eyes on the governor’s race and marking 10 years since Sandy

We’ve all been there – legs wound tightly on the train, counting down each stop home as one’s discomfort grows. It’s no secret that finding a public restroom in New York City is a challenge – particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered facilities city-wide for public health reasons, including the 69 bathrooms located throughout the Metropolitan Transportation Authority system’s 472 stations. While transit officials have long resisted reopening these subway bathrooms, they recently provided some relief – at least in part – announcing plans to reopen eight different facilities this coming January thanks to the recent hiring of 800 cleaners. Additional stations will be phased in after. Though eight additional restrooms are a far cry from meeting the needs of a city of 8.5 million people that only currently has roughly 1,160 public bathrooms in operation, here’s to them – some are certainly better than none. Read on for more recent headlines.
The Fordham Observer

Central Park: An Accurate Reflection of New York’s Racist History

Manhattan in the early 1800s was an undeveloped land full of opportunity, a stark contrast to the overcrowded island we know today. Amid the racial prejudice rife in New York at that time, a predominantly Black community called Seneca Village sprouted up in 1825 in what is now Central Park along the Upper West Side. It was a safe haven from the crowded and racist downtown area of Manhattan. Seneca Village eventually developed into a thriving middle-class neighborhood, complete with 50 homes, three churches and a school for Black children. But in 1857, the Central Park was built over their land, and the community was forced to leave. What happened to cause such a drastic change?
96.9 WOUR

Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State

Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
BoardingArea

NYC Subways & Buses Now Offer Half Price Option Via OMNY

New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is still transitioning from the 30-year-old MetroCard payment system for buses and subways to the new OMNY contactless payment platform. All stations and buses now have both OMNY and MetroCard readers, but that will eventually change and the MetroCard will supposedly be...
