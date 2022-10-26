Read full article on original website
2022 General Election: Idaho US House District 2
Description: Congress is divided into two institutions: the House of Representatives and the Senate. Members of the House serve a two-year term. The two houses of Congress have equal but unique roles in the federal government. While they share legislative responsibilities to make laws, to serve as a representative assembly, and to oversee the administration of public policy, each house also has special constitutional duties and powers. The House possesses the sole authority to impeach federal officials and, in the case of indecisive Electoral College results, to elect a president. ...
50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways
The Clean Water Act turned 50 on Oct. 18. During the past five decades, it has proven itself as one of the most successful environmental laws on the books. It has cleaned up contaminated waterways, helped to assure that the drinking water coming out of your tap is safe for your kids, and protected the […] The post 50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Most common fast food chains in Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Wyoming using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
The University of Dubuque Honors Cheyenne Alumni at Homecoming
Seven University of Dubuque alumni were honored at Homecoming Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, during the 2022 Alumni Awards Ceremony in Babka Theatre, Heritage Center. Honorees were also recognized during halftime of the football game against Luther College on Chalmers Field. The distinguished alumni honored were Suzanne (Luck) Preiss (C’72) and...
