Have a smashing time at the Pumpkin Smash 2022 on Saturday, November 5th from 10:30 am-1:30pm at Lou Lodati Park 41-15 Skillman Ave. What is the Pumpkin Smash? Well, the Pumpkin Smash is intended to compost all the pumpkins that have been used for decoration and spooky entertainment. Instead of tossing the gourds, pumpkins & jack-o-lanterns in the trash, the NYC Compost Project will compost all the smashed remains for city parks and green spaces. Enjoy the activities, refreshments & more!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO