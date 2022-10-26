Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KIVI-TV
Nala, a four-legged friend helps balance the College of Idaho football program
CALDWELL, Idaho — If you look at the list of College of Idaho football coaches, one may stick out. That one is Nala, and while she might stand on four legs, she still serves as the team's student-athlete wellness supporter. Nala can usually be found either in the football...
KIVI-TV
Boise builder puts modern twist on ancient invention
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise builder is putting a modern twist on an ancient invention. For this week’s Made In Idaho, Idaho News 6 is introducing you to a rammed-earth home. For millennia, humans have used the earth to help build their dwellings. But in this Boise neighborhood, it’s a construction technique that still puzzles onlookers.
KIVI-TV
Chad Daybell's January trial is postponed
BOISE, Idaho — Judge Steven Boyce vacated the January trial of Chad Daybell late Friday. The trial was set to happen in Boise next year. Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow are set to have a conjoined trial. Vallow's case has been paused while her mental competency can be determined.
KIVI-TV
Boise Towne Square launched a new program to get black minority-owned businesses into the shopping center
BOISE, Idaho — During the pandemic, a record number of minority-owned small businesses took off. Many sold and promoted their services solely online. Today, some local entrepreneurs want to expand their businesses and have a storefront. The Boise Towne Square has recently launched its Partner to Empower program. The program aims to get Black and minority-owned businesses into the shopping center.
Comments / 0