Read full article on original website
Related
knowtechie.com
Microsoft says Xbox prices are going up soon
Xbox head Phil Spencer says Xbox product and services prices will likely increase soon. At the Wall Street Journal Live conference this week, Phil Spencer told Xbox gamers to prepare for prices to go up. The Verge’s Tom Warren shared Spencer’s quote:. “I do think at some point...
knowtechie.com
The Meta Quest 3 will release in late 2023
Meta will release its next consumer virtual reality (VR) headset, the Quest 3, next year. That nugget of information came in Meta’s latest quarterly earnings report. That factoid backs up earlier leaks, which said that the Quest 3 would release next year. Meta already has most of the consumer...
Comments / 0