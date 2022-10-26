ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss football’s Lane Kiffin goes full Nick Saban with jab at Texas A&M

The Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for a showdown with the Texas A&M Aggies this coming Saturday. Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin knows how important that game is for his team, especially after the Rebels had just suffered their first loss of the season last week at the hands of the LSU Tigers on the road. Before the two teams could even meet on the field, Kiffin has already started to warm up the setting by firing some jab missiles in the direction of College Station.
OXFORD, MS
Utah football’s mysterious Cameron Rising decision explained by Kyle Whittingham

Utah football fans were looking forward to seeing star quarterback Cameron Rising take the field for their game against Washington State on Thursday night. Unfortunately, they never got to see Rising on the field, besides the pregame warmups. Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham shockingly held the star signal-caller out of the game in favor of walk-on Bryson Barnes, who led the team to a victory.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade

The Kansas City Chiefs completed a trade with the New York Giants Thursday morning. The Chiefs acquired former first round pick wide receiver, Kadarius Toney, for a conditional third round pick and a sixth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After the trade was announced, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took to social media and […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ole Miss football news: Lane Kiffin tosses hilarious Halloween shade at Jimbo Fisher

Lane Kiffin, the coach of the Ole Miss football team, is apparently a Halloween jokester. It fits since now he wants to dress up as the Joker for Halloween. Following the Rebels’ 31-28 win at Texas A&M, SEC Network reporter and analyst Cole Cubelic asked Kiffin about his Halloween costume. After some subtle jabs at Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher during the week and the previous offseason, Kiffin had another for the highly-paid SEC West coach to finish his postgame interview.
OXFORD, MS
Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State football hit ugly low in blowout loss to Kansas State

It’s not a good day for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, as they got walloped by the Kansas State Wildcats on the road Saturday, 48-0. That said, it’s a loss many will remember for being one of the program’s worst losses in history. In fact, this is now the worst loss ever in Mike Gundy’s career […] The post Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State football hit ugly low in blowout loss to Kansas State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
STILLWATER, OK
Oklahoma State football dealt brutal Spencer Sanders injury update

No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys just got absolutely crushed by the Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan on Saturday. In a battle between two ranked teams, few could have expected that it would end in a massive shutout to the tune of a 48-0 score. It got even worse for Oklahoma State football because starting quarterback […] The post Oklahoma State football dealt brutal Spencer Sanders injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
STILLWATER, OK
Mike Gundy apologizes after historically awful Oklahoma State 48-0 loss

Heading into Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA season, few fans were expecting to see a blowout when the Oklahoma State Football Cowboys faced off against the Kansas State Wildcats. Sure, both teams were ranked, with OSU coming in at nine and K-state at 22, but one of the teams was still very much a contender for bigger and better things thanks to their big-time wins over ranked Baylor, Texas, and Kansas City, plus a very close loss to TCU, whereas the other had just one big but impressive win with a surprising victory over Oklahoma when they were ranked sixth overall.
STILLWATER, OK
Michigan State football players jump lone Michigan player in wild postgame scuffle

There’s wasn’t much of a battle on the field in the Michigan vs. Michigan State football rivalry game on Saturday. The Wolverines clawed their way to a comfortable victory, 29-7, against their state rival by holding them scoreless after the first quarter. It was off the field where tensions flared as several Michigan State football […] The post Michigan State football players jump lone Michigan player in wild postgame scuffle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
EAST LANSING, MI
Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. draws ultimate praise from Cowboys’ Micah Parsons after dominant performance vs. Penn State

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. once again bolstered his resume for the 2022 Biletnikoff Award. Harrison was a standout performer in the Buckeyes’ 44-31 road win against the Penn State Nittany Lions. As has been the case throughout this season, Harrison built quality chemistry with quarterback C.J. Stroud, as he hauled in 10 […] The post Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. draws ultimate praise from Cowboys’ Micah Parsons after dominant performance vs. Penn State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
Todd Bowles hints at possible major changes after Buccaneers’ 3-5 start

The expectations for a Tom Brady-led team are always sky high, and yet here the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are, off to a less-than-stellar 3-5 start following their 27-22 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. With almost more than half the season in the rearview mirror, the Buccaneers will have to figure things out, especially offensively, and fast, and head coach Todd Bowles isn’t afraid to make wholesale changes to his coaching staff just to arrive at a solution for his ailing squad.
TAMPA, FL
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Bills

After going 3-1 to start the season, the Green Bay Packers have been slumping, losing three in a row against teams they should have beaten. Entering Week 8, they face a really strong Buffalo Bills squad on the road. A win here is improbable, but if the Packers can spring an upset, they can put […] The post Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
