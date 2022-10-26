Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Ole Miss football’s Lane Kiffin goes full Nick Saban with jab at Texas A&M
The Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for a showdown with the Texas A&M Aggies this coming Saturday. Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin knows how important that game is for his team, especially after the Rebels had just suffered their first loss of the season last week at the hands of the LSU Tigers on the road. Before the two teams could even meet on the field, Kiffin has already started to warm up the setting by firing some jab missiles in the direction of College Station.
Deion Sanders drops truth bomb on coaching rumors amid Jackson State football’s hot start
Could this be Deion Sanders’ final season at Jackson State? The Tigers’ impressive head coach has been linked to various big name schools amid Jackson State football’s hot start to the 2022 campaign. Sanders recently addressed the rumors, per Chris Hummer. “I’d be a fool and a...
Deion Sanders leads Jackson State football fans in epic SWAC chant on College Gameday
Deion Sanders made a statement. During his appearance on ESPN’s College Gameday, the Jackson State Tigers’ football head coach turned around and led the team’s faithful fans in this epic SWAC chant. While seated at the College Gameday desk, Deion Sanders began to chant “Who is SWAC”,...
Ohio State football handed brutal Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury news ahead of matchup vs. Penn State
Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s injury woes have been a dark stain on what has otherwise been a good season for the Ohio State football team. After suffering an injury in Week 1, the star wide receiver has missed significant time. It seemed like he was on track to return after being cleared to play last week against Iowa.
Utah football’s mysterious Cameron Rising decision explained by Kyle Whittingham
Utah football fans were looking forward to seeing star quarterback Cameron Rising take the field for their game against Washington State on Thursday night. Unfortunately, they never got to see Rising on the field, besides the pregame warmups. Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham shockingly held the star signal-caller out of the game in favor of walk-on Bryson Barnes, who led the team to a victory.
Lamar Jackson sends not-so-subtle 3-word message to Ravens after dicing up Tom Brady, Bucs
Lamar Jackson wants the Baltimore Ravens to show him the money. After leading the Ravens to a 27-22 conquest of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday night, Jackson headed to the tunnel where he picked up a sign from a fan that read “Pay ’em now” and then signed it.
Brutus the Ohio State football mascot savagely trolls Penn State amid Big Ten matchup
Ohio State football’s mascot Brutus sent out a Tweet trolling Penn State amid their crucial matchup with one another. “Heard there were some lions loose…we’ll put them back in their cage. Don’t you worry.”. Brutus’ challenge has been met by Penn State, who currently leads 14-13...
Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade
The Kansas City Chiefs completed a trade with the New York Giants Thursday morning. The Chiefs acquired former first round pick wide receiver, Kadarius Toney, for a conditional third round pick and a sixth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After the trade was announced, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took to social media and […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jimbo Fisher’s job not in danger, but changes incoming for Texas A&M football
This has not been a good season for Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M football. They have started the season 3 – 4, losing to teams like Appalachian State and Mississippi State in humiliating fashion. Because of this horrid start, many fans have been calling for Fisher to be fired. However… it seems like Fisher will be keeping his job for the near future.
Ole Miss football news: Lane Kiffin tosses hilarious Halloween shade at Jimbo Fisher
Lane Kiffin, the coach of the Ole Miss football team, is apparently a Halloween jokester. It fits since now he wants to dress up as the Joker for Halloween. Following the Rebels’ 31-28 win at Texas A&M, SEC Network reporter and analyst Cole Cubelic asked Kiffin about his Halloween costume. After some subtle jabs at Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher during the week and the previous offseason, Kiffin had another for the highly-paid SEC West coach to finish his postgame interview.
Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State football hit ugly low in blowout loss to Kansas State
It’s not a good day for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, as they got walloped by the Kansas State Wildcats on the road Saturday, 48-0. That said, it’s a loss many will remember for being one of the program’s worst losses in history. In fact, this is now the worst loss ever in Mike Gundy’s career […] The post Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State football hit ugly low in blowout loss to Kansas State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Oklahoma State football dealt brutal Spencer Sanders injury update
No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys just got absolutely crushed by the Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan on Saturday. In a battle between two ranked teams, few could have expected that it would end in a massive shutout to the tune of a 48-0 score. It got even worse for Oklahoma State football because starting quarterback […] The post Oklahoma State football dealt brutal Spencer Sanders injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ohio State football offense takes hit vs. Penn State as star player ruled out for rest of game
Ohio State football is currently in the midst of a tough matchup against Penn State, with the game heading into the fourth quarter shortly. They’ve unfortunately been without one of their key offensive weapons in the second half as well, with running back Miyan Williams appearing to be injured.
Mike Gundy apologizes after historically awful Oklahoma State 48-0 loss
Heading into Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA season, few fans were expecting to see a blowout when the Oklahoma State Football Cowboys faced off against the Kansas State Wildcats. Sure, both teams were ranked, with OSU coming in at nine and K-state at 22, but one of the teams was still very much a contender for bigger and better things thanks to their big-time wins over ranked Baylor, Texas, and Kansas City, plus a very close loss to TCU, whereas the other had just one big but impressive win with a surprising victory over Oklahoma when they were ranked sixth overall.
Buccaneers news: Tom Brady hits rock bottom he’s never felt in 23-year career
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on a freefall. They failed to get back to their winning ways after losing to the Baltimore Ravens Thursday night at home, 27-22, thus putting Tampa Bay two games under .500. This is the first time ever in the NFL career of Brady that his team has gotten below that winning threshold.
Michigan State football players jump lone Michigan player in wild postgame scuffle
There’s wasn’t much of a battle on the field in the Michigan vs. Michigan State football rivalry game on Saturday. The Wolverines clawed their way to a comfortable victory, 29-7, against their state rival by holding them scoreless after the first quarter. It was off the field where tensions flared as several Michigan State football […] The post Michigan State football players jump lone Michigan player in wild postgame scuffle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. draws ultimate praise from Cowboys’ Micah Parsons after dominant performance vs. Penn State
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. once again bolstered his resume for the 2022 Biletnikoff Award. Harrison was a standout performer in the Buckeyes’ 44-31 road win against the Penn State Nittany Lions. As has been the case throughout this season, Harrison built quality chemistry with quarterback C.J. Stroud, as he hauled in 10 […] The post Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. draws ultimate praise from Cowboys’ Micah Parsons after dominant performance vs. Penn State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Todd Bowles hints at possible major changes after Buccaneers’ 3-5 start
The expectations for a Tom Brady-led team are always sky high, and yet here the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are, off to a less-than-stellar 3-5 start following their 27-22 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. With almost more than half the season in the rearview mirror, the Buccaneers will have to figure things out, especially offensively, and fast, and head coach Todd Bowles isn’t afraid to make wholesale changes to his coaching staff just to arrive at a solution for his ailing squad.
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Bills
After going 3-1 to start the season, the Green Bay Packers have been slumping, losing three in a row against teams they should have beaten. Entering Week 8, they face a really strong Buffalo Bills squad on the road. A win here is improbable, but if the Packers can spring an upset, they can put […] The post Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bo Nix’s cocky Georgia take will make Oregon football fans feel some type of way
Bo Nix and Oregon football received an absolute beatdown at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs earlier this year, as the defending champions were victorious by a score of 49-3 back in Week 1. Since that point though, the Ducks have been on a roll, having won six straight games,...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0