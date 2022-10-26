Read full article on original website
Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving hit new low NBA hasn’t seen in 39 years
“When you try your best but you don’t succeed.” Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are probably listening to Coldplay’s “Fix You” after yet another humongous effort from the Brooklyn Nets duo went to waste following a 125-129 overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The talented...
Nets star Kyrie Irving pushes film full of virulent antisemitism
Kyrie Irving does a lot of questionable things on Twitter. This has become somewhat second nature for the highly polarizing Brooklyn Nets superstar. On Friday, Kyrie sent out a tweet that might get him into hot water again:. Seems innocent enough, right? The Nets point guard also didn’t include any...
Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on why Nets star Ben Simmons is ‘afraid’ of taking shots
There has been a lot of talk surrounding Ben Simmons’ aggressiveness on the offensive end, or rather, the apparent lack thereof. ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst believes that there is a compelling reason behind the Brooklyn Nets star’s unwillingness to take shots, and the renowned broadcaster has spilled the beans on Ben.
Mavs star Luka Doncic embarrasses Ben Simmons with insane no-look pass
The Dallas Mavericks are locked in a tight contest against the Brooklyn Nets at the time of writing, with the Mavs leading the game, 111-110 with less than two minutes left in the final period of regulation. The stars came to play, with Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving all posting insane offensive numbers in what has been such an entertaining contest. And of course, Doncic put his basketball wizardry on display yet again, this time at the expense of the struggling Ben Simmons.
Darvin Ham drops harsh reality Lakers are facing amid Anthony Davis’ injury
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham knows how hard it is to replace Anthony Davis. Just how difficult? Well, as Ham said, it “might take two or three guys” to fill the void the big man left on both ends of the floor. Ham made the rather painful confession on Friday ahead of their […] The post Darvin Ham drops harsh reality Lakers are facing amid Anthony Davis’ injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We had it’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with brutal truth about last season’s playoffs series
One could argue that it was the Memphis Grizzlies who gave the Golden State Warriors the biggest challenge during their majestic title run last season. Ja Morant definitely believes it. So much so, that the Grizzlies superstar is adamant that his team would have prevailed in their Western Conference Semifinals series had it not been […] The post ‘We had it’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with brutal truth about last season’s playoffs series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers test Ewing Theory in big win vs. Raptors amid Joel Embiid’s absence
The Philadelphia 76ers notched their second win of the 2022-23 season without their key superstar. They won 112-90 versus the Toronto Raptors despite missing Joel Embiid, who was sidelined with knee soreness. Tyrese Maxey stepped up with a huge performance to lead the Sixers to victory. The Sixers looked truly...
LeBron James’ message to Russell Westbrook amid hamstring injury
The Los Angeles Lakers were without point guard Russell Westbrook Wednesday night in Denver. The Lakers lost again, 110-99 to the Nuggets, dropping them to 0-4 on the season. It is the first time since LeBron James’ rookie year that his team began a season losing their first four games.
Lakers’ puzzling roster construction around LeBron James, Anthony Davis draws brutally honest take from ex-sharpshooter
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a woeful 0-5 start and the entire fanbase is already worried about what this season could turn out to be. Anthony Davis is injured again, although it doesn’t appear to be serious, LeBron James has minimal help, and Russell Westbrook is now coming off the bench because he […] The post Lakers’ puzzling roster construction around LeBron James, Anthony Davis draws brutally honest take from ex-sharpshooter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers star Joel Embiid calls himself Aaron Rodgers after showing Bulls he’s their daddy
There’s a reason Joel Embiid calls himself “Troel” on social media. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar reminded everyone of that reason after leading the Sixers to a dominant win over the Chicago Bulls. Embiid exploded for 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the contest, helping propel the Sixers to the 114-109 win against the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid calls himself Aaron Rodgers after showing Bulls he’s their daddy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James, Russell Westbrook chime in on Anthony Davis’ early injury problems for Lakers
Anthony Davis has already dealt with injury problems for the Los Angeles Lakers to open the season. Davis has consistently been hampered by various ailments over the past few years as well. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook recently commented on Davis’ inability to stay healthy, per SB Nation’s Silver Screen and Roll.
RUMOR: Rival GM gives Eagles fans hope with intriguing Alvin Kamara trade take
The Philadelphia Eagles are the NFL’s last remaining undefeated team in the league right now, as they boast a 6-0 record heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the trade deadline nearing, and the Eagles already having added Robert Quinn in a trade with the Chicago Bears, it’s fair to wonder how aggressive Philadelphia is going to be in adding to their team.
Shaquille O’Neal weighs in on Tom Brady’s struggles amid divorce
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Giselle Bündchen recently announced they had officially filed their divorce after 13 years of marriage. The seven-time champion received some support from NBA hall of famer and TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal, who knows what it is like playing on the biggest stage amid going through a divorce.
Kevin Durant, Nets draw Lakers comparisons after horrible 1-5 start
With Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets dropping to 1-5 on the season, NBA fans couldn’t help but compare their situation to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers’. Some are even saying the Brooklyn franchise is in uglier shape given the talent they have. The Nets have...
Steve Kerr drops bold Draymond Green claim after Warriors’ overtime loss to Hornets
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime 120-113 on Saturday, beginning both their first back-to-back and multi-game road trip of the season with a hard-fought yet ultimately frustrating defeat. Don’t blame Draymond Green for his team’s loss to an objectively inferior opponent, though. His...
Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time
After being a semi-regular in the Golden State Warriors’ rotation last season, Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time has leveled off in a big way this 2022-23. He’s averaging only 10.8 minutes per game, down from the 16.9 he saw last campaign. He was seen as a promising young talent, but has been unable to find minutes […] The post Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Jazz prediction, odds and pick – 10/29/2022
The Memphis Grizzlies take on the Utah Jazz. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Grizzlies-Jazz prediction and pick. The Utah Jazz were supposed to be one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, but that has plainly not been the case. New coach Will Hardy has made an immediate impact with […] The post NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Jazz prediction, odds and pick – 10/29/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It was a disaster’: Steve Nash reacts after 1-5 Nets’ embarrassing loss to Pacers
There’s lazy, there’s lackadaisical, there’s uninspired, and then there’s whatever the Brooklyn Nets put out on the court Saturday against the Indiana Pacers. The Nets put forth as disappointing an effort as you could imagine in a 125-116 loss to a Pacers team on the back end of a back-to-back without Myles Turner. Brooklyn’s non-existent […] The post ‘It was a disaster’: Steve Nash reacts after 1-5 Nets’ embarrassing loss to Pacers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Are the Rams interested in a Brandin Cooks reunion?
The Los Angeles Rams slow start to the 2022 season has made it clear that if they want to be Super Bowl contenders again this season, they are going to need to bring in some reinforcements at the trade deadline. A name who has emerged as a potential trade target for Los Angeles is Houston […] The post RUMOR: Are the Rams interested in a Brandin Cooks reunion? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Primo allegedly exposed himself to women before Spurs released him
The San Antonio Spurs recently released the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Josh Primo. The underlying reason for their decision to release Primo was revealed on Saturday. The decision to move on from Primo reportedly stemmed from multiple alleged instances of him exposing himself to women, per Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski. […] The post Josh Primo allegedly exposed himself to women before Spurs released him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
