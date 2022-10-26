Read full article on original website
Oklahoma early voting to begin one day earlier
Early voting for the Oklahoma general election will begin one day earlier this year after an extra day was added from new legislation enacted in 2021.
KOCO
Big names in national politics endorse candidates in upcoming Oklahoma election
Big names in national politics have endorsed candidates in the upcoming Oklahoma election. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Virginia Gov. Glen Youngkin, and former candidate for president Tulsi Gabbard have already or will make stops in Oklahoma this election season. "You can see look at this as polls have been surprisingly...
Don’t Ignore the Oklahoma Governor’s Race
One of the most interesting and most competitive races in this year’s elections is the Governor’s race in Oklahoma. Joy Hofmiester is challenging current Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. Surely Oklahoma residents are concerned about students’ knowledge gained at school. If you look, almost all of the academic measurements are pointing downward under Hofmiesters tenure.
‘Get out and cast that ballot’: Everything you need to know as election day approaches
We’re a little more than a week away from election day.
KOCO
Sanctuary cities at center of discussion in Oklahoma gubernatorial battle
OKLAHOMA CITY — The topic of sanctuary cities is at the center of the latest dust-up in the battle for Oklahoma governor. On Thursday, conservatives spread a viral video of the Democrat in the race, Joy Hofmeister, saying she's in favor of them. But she told KOCO 5 that she's not.
Ponca City News
Crime doesn’t seem a priority issue in Oklahoma for 2022
Body Oct. 27—Oklahoma’s crime rate became a recent political story during a debate last week between Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister, who is running as a Democrat. Hofmeister made the claim that Oklahoma’s crime statistics are higher than New York and California under Stitt’s watch. The...
Stitt, Hofmeister React To Studies Critical Of Oklahoma Women’s Murder Rate, Quality Of Life
A pair of recent studies rank the quality of life of women in Oklahoma worst in the United States and the murder rate of Oklahoma women by men as the second worst in the country. The Violence Policy Center analyzed 2020 homicide data in the U.S. and found that 66...
publicradiotulsa.org
In the race for governor, Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister are trying to win favor with Oklahoma’s growing Latino population
In an election year where Republicans nationally hope to make big waves among Latino voters and Democrats are trying to hold on to what has historically been a safe vote, both Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister are working hard to appeal to the community. Stitt is running what...
kosu.org
Oklahoma lawmakers tried to limit four-day school weeks, but they're hanging on in rural communities
Not so in McLoud, a town of about 4,000 in northwest Pottawatomie County. This small district operates on a four-day school week for most of the year. Vania Farmer is a junior at McLoud High School, and she hardly knows school any other way. The district adopted the practice when she was in eighth grade. So when she talks to a student from another school or drives by another packed school while running Friday errands, she said it feels a little weird.
kgou.org
USDA awards nearly $90 million to Oklahoma for rural broadband development
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award nearly $90 million to Oklahoma to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents, farms and businesses across 14 counties. Counties will receive the federal money through the USDA’s ReConnect program to help connect Oklahoma residents, farms, businesses and schools to...
KTUL
Oklahoma, feds spar over inmate scheduled of execution in December
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The State of Oklahoma is suing the Bureau of Prisons over a man slated to be executed in Oklahoma later this year. John Hanson is scheduled to be executed in Oklahoma in December for the 1999 murders of Mary Bowles and Jerald Thurman. Hanson is...
Purcell Register
OTA comes to Purcell
It costs four cents a mile to travel on Oklahoma Turnpikes while the national average is seven cents. That’s the word from Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Deputy Director Joe Echelle. Echelle spoke to the Purcell Rotary Club last week and talked about the proposed turnpike that is drawn up to...
KTUL
Oklahoma man sentenced to 9 months in prison for January 6th Capitol riot
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to nine months in prison for breaching the U.S. Capitol during the January 6th riots. Jerry Ryals of Fort Gibson pleaded guilty in May to a felony civil disorder charge. Court documents state Ryals and his boss, Anthony Griffith,...
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma's Kevin Stitt joins 18 other governors to oppose Biden Administration's proposed Union Labor agreement
Oklahoma City – Governor Kevin Stitt joined 18 other governors in sending a letter to the Biden administration in opposition to the Federal Acquisition Regulatory (FAR) Council’s proposed federal rule giving preference to union construction contracts. Earlier this year, President Biden signed an executive order which requires Project...
KOCO
Plant-based food makers call Oklahoma law unconstitutional, files lawsuit
OKLAHOMA CITY — The people who make plant-based foods have beef with Oklahoma. In 2020, Oklahoma passed a law that kept plant-based foods from being labeled as things like "beef," "pork," "hot dogs," "sausages" or "bacon." But companies that make those foods say they're clear about what their products are and claim the law is unfair and unconstitutional.
KOCO
Oklahoma weather poses threat to monarch migration
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma weather poses a threat to the monarch migration. This is the first year monarchs are on the endangered species list. Meteorologist Taylor Cox has a look at this year’s drought and its impact on the monarch migration. Watch the video player above for...
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
‘There’s not as many providers that are available’: SoonerCare patients struggle to find doctor
More than 1.2 million Oklahomans currently have SoonerCare, but some say it's been nearly impossible to find a doctor.
Oklahoma’s Scariest Urban Legend & Mythical Monster
Not only does Oklahoma have more than its fair share of haunted places and ghost stories we also have one of the most terrifying urban legends. There are tales being told across the Sooner State of a mythical monster of pure evil. This dark supernatural creature of legend that roams the forests at night is pure horror!
okcfox.com
'Dubious, very questionable': Attorney accuses OTA of fraud, tampering with evidence
Attorneys are now accusing the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) of fraud, and tampering with evidence. It's the newest development to an open meeting act lawsuit against the OTA. Richard Labarthe spoke with Fox 25. He's once again accusing the OTA of changing their meeting agenda after announcing their turnpike project.
