Former Bossier City Police Officer and President of Bossier City Police Union Pleads Guilty in Federal Court

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A resident of Fox Trail Apartments is sounding the alarm due to problems in her home that she says management has ignored for months. Brenda Metcalf said when she first noticed a leak in her bathroom, she contacted management and a plumber was sent to assess the situation in August. She says after the plumber cut a hole in the wall, he found a leaky pipe and black mold.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO