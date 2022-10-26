Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
OBX Hospital and Medical Group provides update on primary care providers
(Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group) October 28, 2022: As we’ve shared over the past five months, The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group continues to dedicate considerable resources toward increasing access to care for our community. Our focus remains on “can do” which is why we have great news about access to primary care throughout Dare County.
outerbanksvoice.com
Proposed Event Center in ‘consensus building’ stage
No timeline yet for construction of Nags Head facility. As tourism officials continue to provide public presentations about the proposed Event Center at the Soundside Event Site in Nags Head, the building itself is still at least three years away, with no clear timeline for what happens going forward. “We...
Small Business Spotlight: N.C. shop offers good beer and a chance to give back
Pine & Porch opened in May 2021 and quickly became a go-to spot for craft beers, unique home goods and community, all while supporting a cause close to the owners' hearts.
outerbanksvoice.com
State rejects Rogallo Museum on Jockey’s Ridge
Citing both natural environment and legal concerns, the state on Friday Oct. 28 denied the request for a private museum to be built on Jockey’s Ridge State Park in Nags Head. The Rogallo Foundation, led by Kitty Hawk Kites owner John Harris, had requested a free, 99-year lease of...
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare Board to address pay boost for county workers
Overall, employees now earn about 18% under market rate. After receiving a salary study presentation showing that Dare County employees are being paid about 18% less than market rate salaries for public sector jobs, the Dare County Commissioners will consider a plan to try and address that imbalance at their upcoming Nov. 7 meeting.
outerbanksvoice.com
Once In A Lifetime P-51 Ride to benefit FFS Will Be Given Away on December 17th
The First Flight Society Sweepstakes prize of a ride in a P-51 Mustang will be awarded on Saturday, December 17th, 2022. The $7000 minimum to award the prize has been surpassed, so one of the entrants will win a ride in the CAF Airbase Georgia P-51 “Red Nose”.
outerbanksvoice.com
Bodie Island Lighthouse 150th anniversary event rescheduled for Nov. 12
Cape Hatteras National Seashore, in partnership with Outer Banks Forever and the Outer Banks Lighthouse Society, will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the lighting of the Bodie Island Lighthouse at 4 p.m. Nov. 12, 2022. First lit on Oct. 1, 1872, the current Bodie Island Lighthouse replaced the previous lighthouse...
Child, 12 others rescued from sinking fishing boat off NC coast; massive container ship collided with fishing vessel
Photos showed the fishing boat was nearly underwater at the time of the rescue.
outerbanksvoice.com
Kitty Hawk breaks ground on new police station
Four years after the Town of Kitty Hawk made the decision to move the police station from its present location on Kitty Hawk Road to a new location, the town held a groundbreaking ceremony at the former site of the Sentara Medical Center. The $4.1 million purchase of the property...
outerbanksvoice.com
Meet Mush Mouth, OBX SPCA Pet of the Week
This week’s Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week is Mush Mouth. Mush Mouth is a sweet 3-year-old girl who was brought in as a stray but has a personality of a house cat. This sweet talking girl is on the hunt for her forever home. Watch this video to learn more about Mush Mouth.
18-year-old missing from Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police in Elizabeth City are searching for an 18-year-old man Wednesday night. According to a tweet from the department, Jason Bedford was last seen in the 1300 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black pants and a black...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Elizabeth City man arrested for September shooting death of woman
The Elizabeth City Police Department has reported the arrest of an Elizabeth City man for the shooting death of a woman in September. Officers with the Elizabeth City Police Department arrested Timothy Lavon Laster Jr., 28, of Elizabeth City, on October 15, 2022 for murder. Laster was processed and transported...
outerbanksvoice.com
Strong seasons end for Hatteras, First Flight volleyball squads
After strong campaigns, the 2022 seasons ended for both the Cape Hatteras Secondary School and the First Flight High School volleyball teams as they dropped their third-round playoff games on Oct. 27. No. 8 seed Hatteras lost in straight sets (3-0) in a road match against No. 1 seed Neuse...
23 cars were broken into in one night in the Outer Banks. Police say all the cars were likely unlocked
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Cash, purses and wallets were stolen out of multiple cars in Kill Devil Kills on Tuesday night. Police say all the car owners said their cars were left unlocked or they were "unsure" if their car was locked or not. None of the 23...
