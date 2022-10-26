ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

HuffPost

Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters

Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
Washington Examiner

Herschel Walker and Georgia's largest newspaper clash over alleged racial slur

Georgia's largest newspaper is accusing U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker of lying about a published article to solicit donations from supporters with about two weeks to go before Election Day. The Walker campaign, which has pushed back against the newspaper's allegations, claimed in a fundraising email that a protester at...
Washington Examiner

Scandals force Herschel Walker to play defense in campaign's final weeks

Running back Herschel Walker wowed football crowds with dazzling gridiron offensive moves for the University of Georgia and then during a lengthy NFL career. Now, as he is within striking distance of winning Georgia's Senate election, he is being forced to play defense in the campaign's final weeks. Instead of...
