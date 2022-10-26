ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon blisters Sparta in Division 3 playoff opener, 64-9

Muskegon started off their quest for a long playoff run with an impressive 64-9 victory against Sparta on Friday night. The first-round game was a Division 3 pre-district game played at Hackley Stadium. The Muskegon Big Reds used defensive takeaways and big plays on offense to take a 42-9 lead...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Reeths-Puffer drops 32-6 decision to highly ranked Forest Hills Central

GRAND RAPIDS — It was a turnaround season for the Reeths-Puffer Rockets football program. They not only won six of nine regular-season games, but qualified for the Division 2 playoffs. However, that playoff run ended with a 32-6 loss to undefeated Forest Hills Central on Friday night. The Rangers...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mason County Eastern’s Wing soars to LSJ runner of the month honors

CUSTER– — It has been a special cross country season for Mason County Eastern senior Nate Wing. Wing has finished in first place in 10 of the 13 meets he has competed in. In the remaining three meets, he was second twice and also finished fourth. Those results...
localsportsjournal.com

WMC’s VanderKooi garners LSJ’s runner of the month award

NORTON SHORES– — It’s been a solid month for Western Michigan Christian sophomore Grace VanderKooi. Because of her cross cross country accomplishments, VanderKooi has been chosen the girls cross country runner of the month by the Local Sports Journal. Most recently, VanderKook, ranked No. 20 in Division...
NORTON SHORES, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Area volleyball teams tune up for districts with Thursday quad-match

The North Muskegon, Whitehall, Reeths-Puffer and Zeeland East volleyball teams competed in a quad-match on Thursday evening. North Muskegon finished up with a record of 2-1. The Norse defeated Whitehall, 25-20, 25-23 and Reeths-Puffer, 25-17, 25-16, but fell to Zeeland East 12-25, 12-25. Joslynne Bogner had 14 kills and two...
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores drops two matches in Thursday volleyball action

NORTON SHORES – — The Mona Shores volleyball team dropped two matches in a tri-match on Thursday. The Sailors fell to Grand Rapids West Catholic, 25-18, 21-25, 7-15, and Holland Christian, 20-25, 25-19, 10-15. Kyann Hellmann had 43 assists and 14 digs, while Grace Allen had 13 kills....
NORTON SHORES, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ravenna turns tables on North Muskegon in low-scoring affair in Division 7

North Muskegon had everything in its favor on Friday night – the momentum of an eight-game winning streak, home-field advantage and perfect weather conditions for its passing offense. But Ravenna had Hunter Hogan. Inspired by Hogan’s super-human effort on offense, defense and special teams, the Bulldogs dug deep and...
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Tradition-rich Muskegon Catholic hosts Kent City in opening-round playoff contest

MUSKEGON–The Kent City Eagles face a tall task on Friday evening when they visit Muskegon Catholic Central to take on the Crusaders in a pre-district Division 6 matchup. The Crusaders are making their 33rd playoff appearance in the past 48 years. They have reached the state title game 15 times and won 12 state championships.
KENT CITY, MI
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school volleyball district schedules, pairings

MUSKEGON – The Michigan high school volleyball playoffs are just a few days away with opening-round contests slated for Monday and Tuesday. There will be several Muskegon-area teams vying for district championships this November with the potential to make a push for Battle Creek on Nov. 17-19. Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, let’s take a look at the road to the district championship for each local volleyball team, including dates, times and potential opponents for each round.
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Shelby teammates share LSJ player of the month honor

Shelby senior Morgan Weirich and her sophomore teammate Navea Gauthier have been chosen as the Local Sports Journal volleyball players for October. Weirich is a 4-year player, who is the Tigers’ libero. She has 43 aces, is serving at a 94 percent success rate, has 91 assists and 519 digs. Recently, Weirich recorded her 2,000th dig.
SHELBY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ludington’s McKinley honored as LSJ golfer of the month

Ludington junior Emma McKinley has been chosen as one of two Local Sports Journal golfers of the month during October. McKinley finished ninth overall at the MHSAA Division 3 girls golf finals. McKinley finished the season with a scoring average of 78.8. She was a top 10 medalist in all...
LUDINGTON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Hart sweeps Walkerville in Wednesday volleyball action

The Hart girls’ volleyball team hosted Walkerville in a non-conference match to end the regular season on Wednesday night. In the last-minute schedule change, Hart came away with a three-set victory 25-17, 25-12 and 25-13. The teams decided to play two more sets as a tune up for next...
HART, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Montague’s Goudreau chosen LSJ golfer of the month

Montague junior MacKenzie Goudreau has been chosen as one of two Local Sports Journal golfers of the month for October. Her season resume is quite impressive. Goudreau recently finished fourth overall at the MHSAA girls golf finals in Division 4. Her average this season is the lowest in school history....
MONTAGUE, MI

