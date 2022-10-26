Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon blisters Sparta in Division 3 playoff opener, 64-9
Muskegon started off their quest for a long playoff run with an impressive 64-9 victory against Sparta on Friday night. The first-round game was a Division 3 pre-district game played at Hackley Stadium. The Muskegon Big Reds used defensive takeaways and big plays on offense to take a 42-9 lead...
localsportsjournal.com
Reeths-Puffer drops 32-6 decision to highly ranked Forest Hills Central
GRAND RAPIDS — It was a turnaround season for the Reeths-Puffer Rockets football program. They not only won six of nine regular-season games, but qualified for the Division 2 playoffs. However, that playoff run ended with a 32-6 loss to undefeated Forest Hills Central on Friday night. The Rangers...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Catholic grinds out a 42-14 victory over Kent City in playoff opener
Muskegon Catholic has long been known for its ability to grind it out on offense and stingy defense, especially when the playoffs roll around. On Friday night, the Crusaders opened the Division 6 football playoffs with a dominating rushing attack that led to a 42-14 victory over Kent City. Sophomore...
Caledonia football routs Grandville in first round to set up rematch with Rockford
CALEDONIA, Mich. — Caledonia (9-1) football moves on to the district finals after completely dominating in every facet on the game in a 48-26 victory over Grandville (7-3). Quarterback Mason McKenzie was as good as ever, rushing for three touchdowns on the day, including one for 78-yards. Running ...
localsportsjournal.com
Mason County Eastern’s Wing soars to LSJ runner of the month honors
CUSTER– — It has been a special cross country season for Mason County Eastern senior Nate Wing. Wing has finished in first place in 10 of the 13 meets he has competed in. In the remaining three meets, he was second twice and also finished fourth. Those results...
localsportsjournal.com
WMC’s VanderKooi garners LSJ’s runner of the month award
NORTON SHORES– — It’s been a solid month for Western Michigan Christian sophomore Grace VanderKooi. Because of her cross cross country accomplishments, VanderKooi has been chosen the girls cross country runner of the month by the Local Sports Journal. Most recently, VanderKook, ranked No. 20 in Division...
localsportsjournal.com
Area volleyball teams tune up for districts with Thursday quad-match
The North Muskegon, Whitehall, Reeths-Puffer and Zeeland East volleyball teams competed in a quad-match on Thursday evening. North Muskegon finished up with a record of 2-1. The Norse defeated Whitehall, 25-20, 25-23 and Reeths-Puffer, 25-17, 25-16, but fell to Zeeland East 12-25, 12-25. Joslynne Bogner had 14 kills and two...
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall takes care of Big Rapids, sets up showdown with Fruitport for district title
The Whitehall Vikings football team became the first team in the history of Whitehall to post 10 victories in a season. The host Vikings (10-0) dominated the Big Rapids Cardinals for a 42-12 Division 4 district victory. With the win, it sets up a showdown next week with the Fruitport...
localsportsjournal.com
Fremont boys, Ludington girls heading to cross country state finals in Division 2
The Fremont boys cross country team and Ludington girls’ team will both be competing next week in the Division 2 state meet. Both finished in the runner-up position on Friday afternoon at the regionals at Chippewa Hills High School. In the boys’ division, Fremont wound up with 78 points....
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores drops two matches in Thursday volleyball action
NORTON SHORES – — The Mona Shores volleyball team dropped two matches in a tri-match on Thursday. The Sailors fell to Grand Rapids West Catholic, 25-18, 21-25, 7-15, and Holland Christian, 20-25, 25-19, 10-15. Kyann Hellmann had 43 assists and 14 digs, while Grace Allen had 13 kills....
localsportsjournal.com
Ravenna turns tables on North Muskegon in low-scoring affair in Division 7
North Muskegon had everything in its favor on Friday night – the momentum of an eight-game winning streak, home-field advantage and perfect weather conditions for its passing offense. But Ravenna had Hunter Hogan. Inspired by Hogan’s super-human effort on offense, defense and special teams, the Bulldogs dug deep and...
localsportsjournal.com
Tradition-rich Muskegon Catholic hosts Kent City in opening-round playoff contest
MUSKEGON–The Kent City Eagles face a tall task on Friday evening when they visit Muskegon Catholic Central to take on the Crusaders in a pre-district Division 6 matchup. The Crusaders are making their 33rd playoff appearance in the past 48 years. They have reached the state title game 15 times and won 12 state championships.
localsportsjournal.com
Mason County Eastern boys win cross country regional; Pentwater also qualifies for state
Mason County Eastern Cardinals and the Pentwater boys’ cross country teams are heading to the Division 4 state finals next Saturday. Mason Eastern won the regional, which was run at Buckley High School. Pentwater qualified by finishing third. The Cardinals finished with 43 points. They were followed by Frankfort...
localsportsjournal.com
Familiar foes set to battle in the playoffs with North Muskegon hosting Ravenna
A pair of teams that are intimately familiar with each other meet in the MHSAA Division 7 pre-district game. League foes North Muskegon hosts Ravenna in a 7 p.m. game on Friday. Both are members of the West Michigan Conference, which this year added Manistee and Ludington and forced the...
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school volleyball district schedules, pairings
MUSKEGON – The Michigan high school volleyball playoffs are just a few days away with opening-round contests slated for Monday and Tuesday. There will be several Muskegon-area teams vying for district championships this November with the potential to make a push for Battle Creek on Nov. 17-19. Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, let’s take a look at the road to the district championship for each local volleyball team, including dates, times and potential opponents for each round.
localsportsjournal.com
Montague slips into the playoffs, but faces big task against Reed City
MONTAGUE– — The Montague Wildcats are a rarity in this year’s high school football playoffs. The Wildcats take a losing record (3-6) into their Division 6 opener against once-defeated Reed City. Montague will travel to the home of the Coyotes (8-1) for a 7 p.m. game on...
localsportsjournal.com
Shelby teammates share LSJ player of the month honor
Shelby senior Morgan Weirich and her sophomore teammate Navea Gauthier have been chosen as the Local Sports Journal volleyball players for October. Weirich is a 4-year player, who is the Tigers’ libero. She has 43 aces, is serving at a 94 percent success rate, has 91 assists and 519 digs. Recently, Weirich recorded her 2,000th dig.
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington’s McKinley honored as LSJ golfer of the month
Ludington junior Emma McKinley has been chosen as one of two Local Sports Journal golfers of the month during October. McKinley finished ninth overall at the MHSAA Division 3 girls golf finals. McKinley finished the season with a scoring average of 78.8. She was a top 10 medalist in all...
localsportsjournal.com
Hart sweeps Walkerville in Wednesday volleyball action
The Hart girls’ volleyball team hosted Walkerville in a non-conference match to end the regular season on Wednesday night. In the last-minute schedule change, Hart came away with a three-set victory 25-17, 25-12 and 25-13. The teams decided to play two more sets as a tune up for next...
localsportsjournal.com
Montague’s Goudreau chosen LSJ golfer of the month
Montague junior MacKenzie Goudreau has been chosen as one of two Local Sports Journal golfers of the month for October. Her season resume is quite impressive. Goudreau recently finished fourth overall at the MHSAA girls golf finals in Division 4. Her average this season is the lowest in school history....
Comments / 0