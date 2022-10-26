Read full article on original website
Local nonprofit is lending a hand to single parents without means of transportation
SAN ANTONIO - A local non-profit is teaming up with Carvana to achieve its mission of helping a parent in need. Driving Single Parents is a local non-profit that seeks to help lessen the burden on single parents without a means of transportation. After receiving hundreds of applicants, the board of directors selected and gave away a car to a local mother, Stephanie Talamantez.
SA Hope Center breaks ground on new campus, expanding services for people in need
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Hope Center is growing its campus as the need for services expands. The organization broke ground Thursday morning on a new education center and a renovated family assistance center that will provide necessities. They already offer various classes and workforce development for people in poverty or crisis.
Superintendent of the Northside Independent School District announces retirement
SAN ANTONIO – Dr. Brian Woods, Superintendent of the Northside Independent School District, has announced his retirement effective by the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Woods has been the Superintendent of the NISD since July of 2012. He began his career as a Social Studies teacher, and also worked as an Assistant Principal, Vice Principal, Principal, Assistant Superintendent, and Deputy Superintendent. During his tenure, the NISD had seen many improvements, including the addition of 13 new schools, and a huge boost in student enrollment, amongst other accomplishments. In 2018, Woods won the Texas Superintendent of the Year by the Texas Association of School Boards.
Memorial service for longtime San Antonio radio host Russell Rush set for Nov. 13
SAN ANTONIO - The memorial service for longtime San Antonio radio host Russell Rush has been finalized. The large scale service will be held for family, friends and fans on Nov. 13 at Tech Port Center and Arena. This follows a graveside service with family and friends on Oct. 29...
Meals on Wheels' new facility expands meals, services available to community
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Come November, workers at Meals on Wheels San Antonio will be trading in hard hats for hair nets and aprons. The new Meals on Wheels has plans to be bigger and better than they could've ever imagined with the capacity to serve triple the amount of people they do now.
NICU newborns at Methodist Children's Hospital are ready for their first Halloween
SAN ANTONIO – Newborns in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Methodist Children’s Hospital are costume ready to celebrate their very first Halloween. Each little infant is rocking around costumes from fuzzy animals, Super Mario Bros, and sweet treats. The costumes were handmade by NICU nurses and...
Side hustles are profitable for some and financially impacted for others before holidays
SAN ANTONIO — With the holidays coming up side hustlers are preparing for what should be their busiest time of the year. The extra cash flow could come from any number of stores, or you could try what Melissa Gutierrez is doing. After working her day job, she comes...
Cibolo resident claims $2 million Mega Millions prize
AUSTIN, Texas - Someone in Cibolo is a whole lot richer on Thursday. The resident recently claimed a Mega Millions prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Oct. 14. The ticket was purchased at QuikTrip No. 4032 off Interstate 35 North in Schertz. The winner elected to remain anonymous.
Deputies apprehend inmate attempting to escape Bexar County jail
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County jail deputies said they detained an inmate that had breached the emergency exit door and ran out of a unit early Saturday morning. According to deputies, Genevieve Golden, 38, waited until the unit officer had just completed face to face observation checks. The unit officer returned to her station, and the inmate ran to the back of the unit of the Annex and breached an emergency exit door, then ran out of her unit.
Woman sentenced to 33 months in prison for tax evasion scheme
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was sentenced to 33 months in prison after being involved in a tax evasion scheme. According to court documents, 67-year-old Cynthia J. Moak evaded paying taxes from 2009 through 2012 by falsifying her income tax returns. She also was accused of applying one of her companies for non-profit status and then soliciting charitable donations for her personal use.
Man arrested for Intoxication Assault after crash sends passenger to hospital
SAN ANTONIO – A 32-year-old man was arrested for Intoxication Assault after a crash left a passenger in critical condition. The accident happened around 4:00 a.m, on U.S. Hwy 281 N, towards the Northside of town. Police say the Nissan Altima was attempting to enter 281 North from I-35...
Woman slashes tires, cuts man with knife on Northeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A victim was found with cuts on his fingers and arms after someone slashed his tires. The incident happened around 3:15 a.m. on NE Loop 410, towards the Northeast Side of town. According to the police, the male victim said an unknown woman slashed his tires...
Cold front early Friday morning will trigger strong to severe thunderstorms
SAN ANTONIO - Our next cold front will arrive early Friday morning. We'll see winds pick up a bit today from the southeast and dew points climb into the upper 50s to near 60 (humidity levels). Skies will turn partly sunny and even mostly cloudy at times in the western half of the area. Later in the evening, a sprinkle or two is possible as clouds fill in even more.
Gusty winds as cold front moves through
SAN ANTONIO - It's getting windy as a cold front has moved through San Antonio into our Eastern Zone. This front is combining with stronger jet stream winds aloft and the upper low to our northwest to dynamically lift the atmosphere and producing a decent scattering of showers or storms. One or two of these storms could be heavy with strong winds as well, and there's a very isolated tornado risk.
Woman found dead inside RV in Pleasanton
PLEASANTON, Texas – A woman was found dead inside an RV after it went up in flames. The fire occurred around 7:44 a.m, on Oct. 28, on the 200 block of Jeff Street. According to the Pleasanton Fire Department, four units were able to extinguish the fire within minutes. Once the fire was put out, they went inside the RV and found a deceased woman.
Woman and dog quickly escaped after heavy house fire on Northside of town
SAN ANTONIO – A woman and her dog were quick to escape after a fire erupted in her Northside home. Firefighters were dispatched to the 9100 block of Ranch Corner at around 2:30 a.m. for a reported fire structure. The Battalion Chief says that the woman woke up after...
Suspect charged for shooting man several times over just $10
SAN ANTONIO - The suspect in an August shooting is facing felony charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an alleged dispute over $10 got violent. According to the victim and a witness, 29-year-old Jemie Kamanzi who is known as "honcho," became upset over money owed during a transaction in a Northeast Side parking lot.
Woman indicted for intoxication manslaughter in crash that killed elderly woman
SAN ANTONIO -- A San Antonio woman has now been formally charged in a fatal crash that left an elderly woman dead back back on May 11, 2022. Sylvia Lopez was indicted by a Bexar County Grand Jury Friday for intoxication manslaughter. Lopez is accused of driving while intoxicated and...
Man charged with intoxication manslaughter after horrific crash kills his passenger
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after he crashed his car into a utility pole, killing his passenger on the West Side. The accident happened just after midnight on Wednesday along West Commerce and Northwest 36th Street. Police said the driver, identified as Matthew Martinez, 23, wrapped his car...
