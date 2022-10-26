ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

news4sanantonio.com

Local nonprofit is lending a hand to single parents without means of transportation

SAN ANTONIO - A local non-profit is teaming up with Carvana to achieve its mission of helping a parent in need. Driving Single Parents is a local non-profit that seeks to help lessen the burden on single parents without a means of transportation. After receiving hundreds of applicants, the board of directors selected and gave away a car to a local mother, Stephanie Talamantez.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

SA Hope Center breaks ground on new campus, expanding services for people in need

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Hope Center is growing its campus as the need for services expands. The organization broke ground Thursday morning on a new education center and a renovated family assistance center that will provide necessities. They already offer various classes and workforce development for people in poverty or crisis.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Superintendent of the Northside Independent School District announces retirement

SAN ANTONIO – Dr. Brian Woods, Superintendent of the Northside Independent School District, has announced his retirement effective by the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Woods has been the Superintendent of the NISD since July of 2012. He began his career as a Social Studies teacher, and also worked as an Assistant Principal, Vice Principal, Principal, Assistant Superintendent, and Deputy Superintendent. During his tenure, the NISD had seen many improvements, including the addition of 13 new schools, and a huge boost in student enrollment, amongst other accomplishments. In 2018, Woods won the Texas Superintendent of the Year by the Texas Association of School Boards.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Cibolo resident claims $2 million Mega Millions prize

AUSTIN, Texas - Someone in Cibolo is a whole lot richer on Thursday. The resident recently claimed a Mega Millions prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Oct. 14. The ticket was purchased at QuikTrip No. 4032 off Interstate 35 North in Schertz. The winner elected to remain anonymous.
CIBOLO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Deputies apprehend inmate attempting to escape Bexar County jail

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County jail deputies said they detained an inmate that had breached the emergency exit door and ran out of a unit early Saturday morning. According to deputies, Genevieve Golden, 38, waited until the unit officer had just completed face to face observation checks. The unit officer returned to her station, and the inmate ran to the back of the unit of the Annex and breached an emergency exit door, then ran out of her unit.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Woman sentenced to 33 months in prison for tax evasion scheme

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was sentenced to 33 months in prison after being involved in a tax evasion scheme. According to court documents, 67-year-old Cynthia J. Moak evaded paying taxes from 2009 through 2012 by falsifying her income tax returns. She also was accused of applying one of her companies for non-profit status and then soliciting charitable donations for her personal use.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Cold front early Friday morning will trigger strong to severe thunderstorms

SAN ANTONIO - Our next cold front will arrive early Friday morning. We'll see winds pick up a bit today from the southeast and dew points climb into the upper 50s to near 60 (humidity levels). Skies will turn partly sunny and even mostly cloudy at times in the western half of the area. Later in the evening, a sprinkle or two is possible as clouds fill in even more.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Gusty winds as cold front moves through

SAN ANTONIO - It's getting windy as a cold front has moved through San Antonio into our Eastern Zone. This front is combining with stronger jet stream winds aloft and the upper low to our northwest to dynamically lift the atmosphere and producing a decent scattering of showers or storms. One or two of these storms could be heavy with strong winds as well, and there's a very isolated tornado risk.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Woman found dead inside RV in Pleasanton

PLEASANTON, Texas – A woman was found dead inside an RV after it went up in flames. The fire occurred around 7:44 a.m, on Oct. 28, on the 200 block of Jeff Street. According to the Pleasanton Fire Department, four units were able to extinguish the fire within minutes. Once the fire was put out, they went inside the RV and found a deceased woman.
PLEASANTON, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Suspect charged for shooting man several times over just $10

SAN ANTONIO - The suspect in an August shooting is facing felony charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an alleged dispute over $10 got violent. According to the victim and a witness, 29-year-old Jemie Kamanzi who is known as "honcho," became upset over money owed during a transaction in a Northeast Side parking lot.
