Voces Unidas de las Montañas: Environmental justice begins with clean, safe drinking water for everyone

Read full article on original website
Related
Lewis: No free lunch — except maybe in Colorado
I expect most households, like my own, live within a budget. I allocate our finances by removing fixed costs (taxes, loans, utilities, food, etc.). The remainder is disposable income for eating out, vacations, home improvements, or whatever else we choose to do. That’s how budgets work. Most of us can’t buy whatever we want or do everything we want. We are forced to prioritize.
Letter: Pig rights
Mark Lewis did a column about a California law regulating the sale of pork. Presumably, in the interest of humane treatment of animals, the law sets standards for how pigs are housed before being slaughtered. It would only be just another example of the crazy things they come up with in the Golden State, except that this law claims to extend to how pigs were treated in other states, slaughtered, and then shipped to California. I imagine there will be litigation about this, based on the interstate commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution, and maybe other grounds.
Republican Savannah Wolfson ramps up attacks on Democrat Meghan Lukens in state House race
Following statements about how her campaign has remained positive, Republican Savannah Wolfson is paying for a website and mailers to attack her Democratic opponent Meghan Lukens. In response, Lukens has called the website, MeghanLukensLies.com, and the claims it makes about her “absolutely ridiculous.”. “When folks run negative campaigns, that’s...
Murib: How to fight voter intimidation this election season
Conspiracy theory politics have come to Eagle County. Unaffiliated voters recently received a text message from the Eagle County Republicans urging them to only vote on Election Day and not participate in Colorado’s mail ballot system, a recommendation that both Democratic and Republican election officials disagree with. The text...
Don’t expect Colorado to have a good snow year. Here’s why.
Colorado can expect a warmer and drier winter, putting the state at greater risk of wildfire and lessening the chance of rebounding from the ongoing megadrought plaguing the West, climate scientists say. To blame, they say, are La Niña conditions striking for the third year in a row. Only...
Proposition 122: Colorado voters will decide whether to legalize the possession and use of magic mushrooms
Ingesting “magic mushrooms” in Colorado requires a hookup — a friend who grows them and is willing to share, or a paid, underground guide who will not only supply the illegal shrooms but help process whatever enlightenment they might elicit. For decades, eating psychedelic mushrooms has been...
Ritter: We’re having a dishonest debate about crime in Colorado
I spent much of my career working for justice and prosecuting crime. As a former district attorney, I’ve seen how crime victims suffer. And I’ve worked to prosecute criminals and hold them accountable. And as part of the original team that stood up the Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, I am committed to fact-based, data-driven, and responsible solutions for public safety.
Letter: Thanks, Vail Daily, for candidate forum
Thanks, Vail Daily for providing another opportunity to hear the candidates in the upcoming midterm elections. I was able to successfully stream the event on Facebook!. Once again, I had the opportunity to hear from the candidates for Colorado Senate District 8 and House District 26. And once again I strongly urge Eagle County residents (regardless of party affiliation) to vote for Dylan Roberts and Meghan Lukens.
New Colorado grant program can help cover electric vehicle charger costs
In the world of grants, there’s usually a lot more interest than money available. That seems to be the case with a new grant program for electric vehicle chargers. The Colorado Energy Office recently announced $3 million in available funding for its “Charge Ahead” grant program. That program will cover up to 80% of the costs of installing new chargers in residential or public areas. There’s the potential of even greater matches for chargers for individuals who qualify by income or chargers in “disproportionately impacted” communities.
Romer: A voter guide for the radical centrist
I’ve been called a “socialist pig” by folks on the right, and I’ve been told that I “have blood on my hands” by folks on the left. These types of comments go with the territory when you run a chamber of commerce that is active in advocating on behalf of the community. But my favorite comment was from a friend who called me a “radical centrist.”
Olsen: There’s no room for bullying in our beautiful valley
“Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all the darkness.” — Desmond Tutu. I lost my mom to suicide on Mother’s Day, May 14, 2006. As I clawed my way through the darkest days and nights of my life, l know now I survived because of love and kindness. The deep, everlasting love and kindness of my family and my fathers. The kindness of my treasured friends and tribe — holding me the way only a tribe can. The kindness of my colleagues when I returned to work — a shell of my former self. The kindness from complete strangers … and of course, sadly, those who had had their own terrible experience losing a loved one to suicide. They became part of my community and I became part of a club of which no one wants to be a member.
Could Postal Service Reform Act bring local changes to postal problems?
In the spring, the Postal Service Reform Act was signed into law, bringing a $107 billion overhaul as well as promises of increased transparency and financial stability to the federal agency. At the time of its U.S. Senate passage, state and Eagle County leaders expressed hope that the act would...
Frisch targets GOP voters tired of Boebert’s ‘angertainment’
PUEBLO — A word was notably missing from a recent news release by Colorado congressional candidate Adam Frisch: “Democrat.”. Frisch, a former city councilman from the posh, mostly liberal ski town of Aspen, instead called himself a “conservative businessman” and left his party affiliation unmentioned. Downplaying...
Polis, Bennet, Neguse, other democratic candidates rally together at campaign stop in Eagle
Nine Democratic candidates running for local, state and national seats in November’s election spoke together as a united front during a campaign stop in Eagle Town Park on Tuesday afternoon hosted by the Eagle County Democrats. The rally was the second stop on the Colorado Democratic Party’s “Moving Colorado...
Letter: Matt Solomon’s column of nonsense
The Daily published a column by Rep. Dylan Roberts’ opponent in the State Senate District 8 race, Matt Solomon. It’s loaded with insinuations about Roberts’ character and filled with rhetoric and preposterous pledges. Candidate Solomon, please point to the “lies being slung this cycle” you imply are...
Open Enrollment Begins Nov. 1: Coloradans Have Options with Anthem
We all want good health, for ourselves and for our families. That’s why many of our choices are centered around how we improve our well-being. Taking the time to understand your health insurance options can help create a path to better health and wellness. The Affordable Care Act’s (ACA)...
Letter: Vote for Michael Bennet
Back on Aug. 2, Suzy Smith wrote that one of Sen. Bennet’s first ads did not mention inflation, etc. He did, however, mention that he was not taking corporate PAC money, banning members of Congress from becoming lobbyists, and wouldn’t allow senators or congresspeople from making personal stock trades.
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0