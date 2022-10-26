Voces Unidas de las Montañas: Environmental justice begins with clean, safe drinking water for everyone

“Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all the darkness.” — Desmond Tutu. I lost my mom to suicide on Mother’s Day, May 14, 2006. As I clawed my way through the darkest days and nights of my life, l know now I survived because of love and kindness. The deep, everlasting love and kindness of my family and my fathers. The kindness of my treasured friends and tribe — holding me the way only a tribe can. The kindness of my colleagues when I returned to work — a shell of my former self. The kindness from complete strangers … and of course, sadly, those who had had their own terrible experience losing a loved one to suicide. They became part of my community and I became part of a club of which no one wants to be a member.

