Lenore H. Ingalls, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lenore H. Ingalls, 99, of Niles, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Continuing Health Care. Lenore was born June 1, 1923 in West Virginia, the daughter of Floyd E. and Edith (Dye) Hoff. She graduated from Liberty High School in 1941 and worked...
Ted R. Miller, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ted R. Miller, 73, went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ early Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022. Theodore was born August 10, 1949, in Jefferson, Ohio, a son of the late Robert and Esther Perkins Miller and came to the Canfield area in 2017.
Robert Edwin “Bob” Miller, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Edwin “Bob” Miller, 90, passed away peacefully Friday morning, October 28, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley following complications from a broken hip. He was born in Warren, on September 23, 1932, the son of John and Mary Drenosky Miller. He lived...
Shirley Ann Morrison, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ann Morrison of Niles passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 9:02 a.m., in Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital. She was 82 years old. Shirley was born in Franklin, Pennsylvania on July 19, 1940, the daughter of the late Anthony and Loretta...
Candy Kay Page-Basinger, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Candy Kay Page-Basinger, 60, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at her home. She was born May 24, 1962, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late George and Gladys Virginia (Veon) Freeman. Candy loved crafts, dancing, and karaoke. She was the...
Barbara L. Fields, Masury, Ohio
MAURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara L. Fields, of Masury, Ohio, passed from this life on Sunday, October 23, 2022, while a patient at Sharon Regional Hospital, following a period of declining health. She was 84. Barbara was born in Madison, Pennsylvania, on April 19, 1938, a daughter to Glenn...
Lloyd J. Eller, Jr., Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lloyd J. Eller, Jr., 85, of Beloit, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, October 28, 2022. He was born to parents Lloyd J. Eller, Sr., and Marjorie (Watkins) Wolfe in McComas, West Virginia on January 10, 1937. Lloyd was...
Joseph Petro, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a short illness, Joseph Petro, 95, a life-long resident of Campbell, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Cleveland VA Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and United States Navy from 1946...
Ronald P. Welcome, Windham, Ohio
WINDHAM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald P. Welcome age 68, formerly of Windham, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday morning October 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. He was born on May 22, 1954 in Ravenna, Ohio the son of the late Earl Bernard Welcome, Jr....
Nicolette Rinko, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicolette Marie Rinko, 81, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, October 28, 2022, at Austintown Health Care Center. Nicolette, who was affectionately known as “Nicki,” was born November 7, 1940, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Nicholas Kolesar and Mary Catherine Yanic Kolesar and was a lifelong area resident.
Robert W. Mitchell, Garrettsville, Ohio
GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. Mitchell age 79 of Garrettsville passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday October 26, 2022 at his residence. He was born on October 11, 1943 in Berlin, Pennsylvania the son of the late Charles Mitchell and Ora Pearl (Kendall) Mitchell. Robert married...
Alfred J. Catheline, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred J. Catheline, Jr., 76, passed away after a long illness on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 with his loving family by his side. Al was born July 5, 1946, in Youngstown, the son of Alfred J. and Amelia Labate Catheline. He was a lifelong area resident who grew up in the Smoky Hollow neighborhood and was very proud of his Italian heritage. He and his brother Felix caddied at Squaw Creek Golf Course as youths.
Paul M. Baboons, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul M. Babbony, 94, of Girard passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland. Paul was born October 9, 1928 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, the son of Joseph and Ada (Crawford) Babbony. He worked as a brakeman and yard conductor on...
Walter Swank, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter “Shorty” W. Swank, age 84, of Sebring passed away at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital on October 25, 2022. He was born June 30, 1938, in Lake Milton, Ohio to the late Russell and Kathryn (Wortman) Swank. Walter worked in various occupations over...
Ronald “Ron” J. Kohl, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald “Ron” J. Kohl, 66, of Austintown, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, Ohio. Ron was born December 25, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late Edward L. Kohl, Sr. and Rose M. Grace Kohl. Ron...
Mark E. Dutton, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark E. Dutton, 44, of Struthers, died Saturday, October 22, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. He was born November 12, 1977 in Youngstown, a son of Edward and Barbara (Beal) Dutton and had been a lifelong area resident. Mark was a 1997 graduate...
Dennis “Denny” Zinz, Sr., Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis “Denny” Zinz, Sr. passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic. He was born May 16, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of William R. Zinz and Sarah Schuller Zinz. Denny was a 1960 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, continuing...
Richard A. Slywczak, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Slywczak, age 55, of Kinsman, Ohio, died at his home on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, after a tough battle with cancer. He was born November 26, 1966, in Warren, Ohio, a son of John E. and Rose (Postapack) Slywczak. Richard was a 1985...
Dr. Shawn E. Carr, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Shawn E. Carr, Sr., 49, of Warren, died on Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was born January 26, 1973 to Madeleine L. Carr and George F. Carr to a family of seven. He was educated in the Gary Indiana school system graduating from William...
Robert “Bob” Earl Van Fossan, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Earl Van Fossan, age 64, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his home in Columbiana. He was born on July 16, 1958, in Salem, a son of the late George and Lois Knavel Van Fossan. Bob is a...
