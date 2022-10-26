Read full article on original website
Ericson, Ursuline roll to round two
The winner of Hawken (8-2) vs. Ursuline (8-2) will take on the winner of VASJ (8-2) vs. Tallmadge (8-2) in round two.
Highlights: Hubbard vs. Girard
The winner of Hubbard (6-4) vs. Girard (7-3) will take on the winner of Poland (5-5) and Jefferson (7-3) in round two.
Students charged after Akron football brawl
At least six students now face rioting charges after a high school football game ended with a large fight and police deploying pepper spray.
Highlights: New Philadelphia vs. Canfield
The winner of New Philadelphia (6-4) and Canfield (8-1) will take on the winner of Aurora (7-2) and CVCA (7-2) in round two.
Highlights: Akron Coventry vs. Beaver Local
The winner of Coventry (5-5) vs. Beaver Local (8-2) will take on the winner of Salem (6-4) vs. Canton South (7-3) in round two.
Portage County sports scoreboard for Saturday, October 29
New Philadelphia: Team scores (top seven advance to state): 1. Jackson 124, 2. Perry 152, 3. Medina 167, 4. Green 174, 5. GlenOak 178, 6. Chardon 183, 7. Medina Highland 216, 8. Rocky River 221, 9. Hoover 246, 10. Solon 250, 11. Stow 281, 12. Mentor 304, 13. St. Ignatius 326, 14. Revere 342, 15. Austintown Fitch 390, 16. Amherst Steele 409, 17. Brunswick 419, 18. Aurora 458, 19. Hudson 469, 20. Nordonia 473, 21. University School 480, 22. Westlake 494, 23. Twinsburg 536, 24. Strongsville 612.
Licking County school districts become pro-active to boost post pandemic attendance
NEWARK ― Mainly because of COVID-related issues, chronic absenteeism for Ohio students rose to 30% during 2021-22, according to the Ohio Department of Education. Chronic absenteeism, defined as missing 10% of the school year, averaged out at 24.9% among Licking County's 10 districts last school year. But Jeff Gill, attendance officer for the...
27 First News
Poland girls win first District Championship since 2004
The Poland girls soccer team claimed the Division III District Championship on Thursday with a 1-0 win over Cardinal Mooney. Poland girls win first District Championship since …. The Poland girls soccer team claimed the Division III District Championship on Thursday with a 1-0 win over Cardinal Mooney. Local college...
Copley, Hoban, Hudson, Manchester, Twinsburg, Walsh win girls soccer district titles
Division I, Northeast 3 District Final Walsh Jesuit 3, Green 1 The second-seeded Warriors (15-2-2) won their 21st district title since the turn of the century on Thursday in a...
27 First News
Stokes powers Wellsville to third straight district title with win over McDonald
Tigers players wore pieces of a shirt from head coach John Stokes who is currently recovering from surgery. Stokes powers Wellsville to third straight district …. Tigers players wore pieces of a shirt from head coach John Stokes who is currently recovering from surgery. Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock ‘n’...
Kilboy challenges incumbent Joyce to represent Ohio's 14th Congressional District
Voters in northern Portage County will go to the polls Nov. 8 to choose who to send to represent them in the United States House of Representatives. Navy Veteran Matt Kilboy is running to unseat Republican incumbent Dave Joyce in the 14th Congressional District. The district also includes Lake, Geauga,...
