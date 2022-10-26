Lobster fishing in Maine has been a way of life for more than a century. As a former Senate chair of the Legislature’s Marine Resources Committee, I know firsthand that hundreds of Maine families and thousands of employees rely on this fishery for their livelihoods. Millions of people all over the world enjoy the distinct taste of Maine lobster every year. Maine’s economy benefits greatly from the Maine lobster fishing industry.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO