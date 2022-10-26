Read full article on original website
The art of friendship
BLUE HILL — Almost 60 years ago, Ramone Hanley-Warren and Pat Horton met in fifth grade. Both women would become artists and their lifelong friendship is celebrated in a show featuring their respective paintings and hand-felted fiber creations through Nov. 29 at the Blue Hill Public Library. A public reception will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 5, at the library.
A study in contrasts
The Oct. 6 Maine House of Representatives District 17 (Bucksport, Orland, Penobscot, and Verona Island) debate presented a sharp contrast in the candidates. Ron Russell of Verona Island argued that his successful 40-plus years of business and community experience working with people of wide-ranging viewpoints gave him the skills to unite people to solve local challenges. Rep. Sherman Hutchins of Penobscot said he intended to speak to “kitchen table” issues, but only brought up national MAGA Republican disinformation talking points.
A lobster industry ally
Lobster fishing in Maine has been a way of life for more than a century. As a former Senate chair of the Legislature’s Marine Resources Committee, I know firsthand that hundreds of Maine families and thousands of employees rely on this fishery for their livelihoods. Millions of people all over the world enjoy the distinct taste of Maine lobster every year. Maine’s economy benefits greatly from the Maine lobster fishing industry.
Stein is all in for Ellsworth
As a board member of the group that organized the candidate forum, I was thankful and encouraged that we have so much interest in these open council seats. The fact that there are seven people on the ballot shows that there is a lot of concern about the direction Ellsworth is going.
Get out and vote
Hey Ellsworth! Get out and vote! You can vote today! Go to City Hall. It’s easy. They have ballots and a voting booth all set up! You have a chance to vote for three City Council members. Ellsworth is very fortunate to have two candidates running who have qualifications like no other!
