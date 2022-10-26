ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

The Spun

Urban Meyer Believes He Knows Texas A&M's Biggest Problem

For the first time in his Texas A&M tenure, Jimbo Fisher has the Aggies 3-4 and on pace to finish dead last in the SEC West. But Urban Meyer might know what the team's main problem is. During this week's episode of Urban's Take with Tim May, Meyer conceded that...
247Sports

Potential quarterback transfers in the upcoming 2022 portal cycle

Outside the playoff race, the biggest college football storyline of December will be the roster acquisition period, which kicks off when the portal window officially opens for football Dec. 5. You can bet the portal will be flooded by quarterbacks looking for fresh starts. In 2021, we saw huge names like Caleb Williams, Quinn Ewers, Bo Nix, Jaxson Dart, Dillon Gabriel and Jayden Daniels hit the portal and the result was that nearly half of all FBS starting quarterbacks to open the 2022 season were transfers.
OREGON STATE
KLST/KSAN

High School Football Scoreboard: Week 10

SAN ANGELO, TX — Here’s a look at scores from Week 10 of the Texas high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. 11-man Odessa Permian defeated Central 43-31 Wall defeated Early 10-7 Brady defeated Grape Creek 22-19 TLCA defeated Ballinger 34-27 Sonora defeated Christoval 30-6 Forsan defeated Ozona 47-14 Mason defeated Stockdale […]
TEXAS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning makes big decision ahead of first Texas season

Arch Manning committed to Texas earlier this year, and the star quarterback is planning to join the Longhorns as soon as possible. Manning has decided to enroll early at Texas, according to Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods.com. He is currently playing out his senior season at Isadore Newman School in New Orleans and plans to graduate in time to enroll at Texas for the spring semester.
AUSTIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Oil Palace owner Bobby Joe Manziel Jr. dies

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The owner of the famed East Texas venue, The Oil Palace, Bobby Joe Manziel Jr. has died, according to an announcement from The Oil Palace. The Oil Palace is the largest music venue within 90 miles of Tyler, according to The Oil Palace’s website. According to the Oil Palace, ground broke […]
MARSHALL, TX
247Sports

Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of October 28th

With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as 14 of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KTSM

12 of the wildest high school football stadiums in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas is known for its Friday night lights football and how much it appreciates the game of football. Stadiums around Texas are always filled with fans cheering on their teams and cross-town rivalries are taken seriously. Here’s a list of the wildest stadiums in Texas, that features the biggest, most expensive […]
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

No. 3 Tennessee blasts No. 19 Kentucky, 44-6

Tennessee continues its 2022 season tonight against Kentucky, and GoVols247 is live at Neyland Stadium to provide updates of all the action before, during and after the game. The third-ranked Vols (7-0, 3-0 SEC) and 19th-ranked Wildcats (5-2, 2-2) are scheduled to kickoff at approximately 7 p.m. Eastern in a game that will be broadcast by ESPN.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Alabama Football After The Calm

After eight consecutive games, Alabama has arrived at its most common bye week, the open date. As has been most common in the Nick Saban Era at Bama, the opponent next week – Saturday, Nov. 5 – will be LSU. Kickoff in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge is at 6 p.m. CDT (the final day of Daylight Savings Time this year) with ESPN televising.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Tennessee football: Ex-Vanderbilt QB Jordan Rodgers calls Vols' pass defense 'terrible'

Tennessee football is unbeaten and boasts one of the most explosive offenses in college football entering Halloween Weekend, but the Vols do have deficiencies on the other side of the football. The pass defense is a particular concern for Tennessee — the Vols rank last in the Power Five and second-to-last nationally among FBS teams — and something SEC Network analyst and former Vanderbilt quarterback Jordan Rodgers says must not be overlooked.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Texas Tech vs. Baylor game predictions

Texas Tech hosts Baylor this week. The Red Raiders are listed as 2.5-point favorites over the Bears by Vegas according to this source on Thursday morning. Texas Tech (4-3, 2-2) vs. Baylor (4-3, 2-2) When: 6:30 p.m. (CT) Saturday. Where: Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, TX. TV: ESPN2. Every Texas...
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Washington Huskies' transfer Keion Brooks on details 'outgrowing' Kentucky basketball

The Washington Huskies will look different this season after losing leading scorer Terrell Brown Jr. but gaining impact power-five players through the transfer portal. Some new names include Keion Brooks (Kentucky), Noah Williams (Washington State) and Franck Kepnang (Oregon). Ahead of his first season in Seattle, Brooks expounded on his decision to leave Kentucky for the West Coast.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

247Sports

