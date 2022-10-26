Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Related
College football insider details big changes coming to Iowa, Miami and Texas A&M
Pete Thamel joined the ESPN College GameDay crew to speak about three of the most disappointing teams in college football — the Iowa Hawkeyes, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies. According to Thamel, big changes could be coming to all three programs with a stench of wasted potential on their...
Urban Meyer Believes He Knows Texas A&M's Biggest Problem
For the first time in his Texas A&M tenure, Jimbo Fisher has the Aggies 3-4 and on pace to finish dead last in the SEC West. But Urban Meyer might know what the team's main problem is. During this week's episode of Urban's Take with Tim May, Meyer conceded that...
Potential quarterback transfers in the upcoming 2022 portal cycle
Outside the playoff race, the biggest college football storyline of December will be the roster acquisition period, which kicks off when the portal window officially opens for football Dec. 5. You can bet the portal will be flooded by quarterbacks looking for fresh starts. In 2021, we saw huge names like Caleb Williams, Quinn Ewers, Bo Nix, Jaxson Dart, Dillon Gabriel and Jayden Daniels hit the portal and the result was that nearly half of all FBS starting quarterbacks to open the 2022 season were transfers.
5-star CB Cormani McClain makes shocking recruiting decision
Five-star cornerback recruit Cormani McClain made a shocking announcement on Thursday. McClain is a 5-star cornerback from Lakeland, Fla. He was expected by many to commit to Florida, but he actually chose Miami. McClain had three hats in front of him from which he chose during his announcement: Alabama, Florida,...
High School Football Scoreboard: Week 10
SAN ANGELO, TX — Here’s a look at scores from Week 10 of the Texas high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. 11-man Odessa Permian defeated Central 43-31 Wall defeated Early 10-7 Brady defeated Grape Creek 22-19 TLCA defeated Ballinger 34-27 Sonora defeated Christoval 30-6 Forsan defeated Ozona 47-14 Mason defeated Stockdale […]
What you can wear to vote in person changed this year
Be sure you know the new voting dress code before going to the polls in Texas -Edmond Dantes/Pexels. The voting dress code changed in Texas. If you plan to vote in person, you’ll want to know what you can and cannot wear to the polls.
Arch Manning makes big decision ahead of first Texas season
Arch Manning committed to Texas earlier this year, and the star quarterback is planning to join the Longhorns as soon as possible. Manning has decided to enroll early at Texas, according to Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods.com. He is currently playing out his senior season at Isadore Newman School in New Orleans and plans to graduate in time to enroll at Texas for the spring semester.
Oil Palace owner Bobby Joe Manziel Jr. dies
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The owner of the famed East Texas venue, The Oil Palace, Bobby Joe Manziel Jr. has died, according to an announcement from The Oil Palace. The Oil Palace is the largest music venue within 90 miles of Tyler, according to The Oil Palace’s website. According to the Oil Palace, ground broke […]
No. 13 Penn State vs. No. 2 Ohio State expert score predictions from Lions247
No. 13 Penn State (6-1, 3-1) faces what the oddsmakers are predicting will be their most difficult challenge of the season when No. 2 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) visits Beaver Stadium Saturday. What follows are the Lions247 expert score predictions for the game, which is scheduled to kick off at noon Eastern and can be seen on FOX.
Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of October 28th
With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as 14 of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
Key Takes: Penn State's dreadful 4th quarter leads to (another) Ohio State loss
If you had Penn State losing to Michigan and Ohio State this year, please raise your hand. Obviously, I can’t see any of you, but I’m willing to bet there are a lot of Nittany Lion fans with an arm up, because … well … everyone with a realistic bone in their body saw those losses coming. Just maybe not in the fashion they arrived.
Beamer reacts to Carolina's offensive performance against Missouri
What does South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer have to say to the folks who think it’s time to make a change at play-caller and quarterback?. TheBigSpur asked on Saturday night, following the 23-10 loss to Missouri. Here’s what Beamer had to say in response to anyone who might feel that way.
12 of the wildest high school football stadiums in Texas
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas is known for its Friday night lights football and how much it appreciates the game of football. Stadiums around Texas are always filled with fans cheering on their teams and cross-town rivalries are taken seriously. Here’s a list of the wildest stadiums in Texas, that features the biggest, most expensive […]
Jake Dickert does not mince words on scuffling WSU offense after loss to Utah
PULLMAN -- Jake Dickert did not sugarcoat things when it came to the Washington State offense's execution on Thursday after the 21-17 loss Utah. After the third-straight defeat and third-straight game under 20 points, Dickert was open in his criticism and said it is an overall execution issue from the entire offense.
No. 3 Tennessee blasts No. 19 Kentucky, 44-6
Tennessee continues its 2022 season tonight against Kentucky, and GoVols247 is live at Neyland Stadium to provide updates of all the action before, during and after the game. The third-ranked Vols (7-0, 3-0 SEC) and 19th-ranked Wildcats (5-2, 2-2) are scheduled to kickoff at approximately 7 p.m. Eastern in a game that will be broadcast by ESPN.
Alabama Football After The Calm
After eight consecutive games, Alabama has arrived at its most common bye week, the open date. As has been most common in the Nick Saban Era at Bama, the opponent next week – Saturday, Nov. 5 – will be LSU. Kickoff in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge is at 6 p.m. CDT (the final day of Daylight Savings Time this year) with ESPN televising.
247Sports
Tennessee football: Ex-Vanderbilt QB Jordan Rodgers calls Vols' pass defense 'terrible'
Tennessee football is unbeaten and boasts one of the most explosive offenses in college football entering Halloween Weekend, but the Vols do have deficiencies on the other side of the football. The pass defense is a particular concern for Tennessee — the Vols rank last in the Power Five and second-to-last nationally among FBS teams — and something SEC Network analyst and former Vanderbilt quarterback Jordan Rodgers says must not be overlooked.
Texas Tech vs. Baylor game predictions
Texas Tech hosts Baylor this week. The Red Raiders are listed as 2.5-point favorites over the Bears by Vegas according to this source on Thursday morning. Texas Tech (4-3, 2-2) vs. Baylor (4-3, 2-2) When: 6:30 p.m. (CT) Saturday. Where: Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, TX. TV: ESPN2. Every Texas...
Game Balls | Five Rebels who get 'em after the win over Texas A&M
Ole Miss defeated Texas A&m 31-28 Saturday night in College Station to improve to 8-1 overall and to 4-1 in the SEC. The Aggies lost for the fourth straight time and saw their record dip to 3-5 and to 1-4 inside the conference. After every Ole Miss victory, we hand...
Washington Huskies' transfer Keion Brooks on details 'outgrowing' Kentucky basketball
The Washington Huskies will look different this season after losing leading scorer Terrell Brown Jr. but gaining impact power-five players through the transfer portal. Some new names include Keion Brooks (Kentucky), Noah Williams (Washington State) and Franck Kepnang (Oregon). Ahead of his first season in Seattle, Brooks expounded on his decision to leave Kentucky for the West Coast.
247Sports
57K+
Followers
388K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0