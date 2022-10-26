Read full article on original website
3 Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022JournalismMichigan State
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
MLive.com
MLive.com
Lions offense at its healthiest since Week 2, while defense rules out 2 starters
ALLEN PARK -- D’Andre Swift is so healthy that he’s not even in question to play on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, the first time that’s happened since opening day. And on opening day, D’Andre Swift was very, very good. There aren’t many players more explosive...
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
Boxing or football? Former Michigan State star leaving options open
Le’Veon Bell has spent this fall in the boxing ring instead of on the football field; he beat another former running back in Adrian Peterson earlier this fall and this Saturday will take on former MMA fighter Uriah Hall in his professional debut. But he isn’t completely ruling out...
MLive.com
Game Day Metro Detroit! See district opening football playoff schedule
The state playoffs for 11-player and 8-player football have arrvied and there are 46 games involving Metro Detroit teams this weekend.
MLive.com
Lions offense finally getting healthy, including D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown
ALLEN PARK -- D’Andre Swift has missed three games in a row, which certainly isn’t good for the reeling Detroit LIons. But he’s also missed a slew of practice time along the way, which has prevented him from finding rhythm and chemistry within the construct of the offense.
MLive.com
Enter our weekly contest: Make your Lions-Dolphin picks in the Prop Bet Showdown for a chance to win a prize
Think you know Detroit Lions football? Prove it by playing the MLive Prop Bet Showdown. Each week there will be 10 prop questions revolving around the Lions game and/or their opponents or rivals. The person that answers the most questions correctly each week will win $50. There’s also a $250 prize for the person that answers the most questions right cumulatively for the season – and it’s not too late to get in on that action!
MLive.com
Make your NFL Week 8 picks for a chance at $50
Watching football is always more fun when there’s something riding on the outcome, so we’re proud to bring you the MLive.com Pro Picks Challenge! Each week, you’ll choose each NFL game against the point spread with the tiebreaker being the combined score of the Monday Night Football game. The person that picks the most games correctly each week will win $50. There’s also a $250 prize for the person that picks the most games right cumulatively for the season! (And it’s not too late to get in on that action.)
MLive.com
Michigan State makes the cut as 4-star QB, son of legendary UFC fighter, trims his list of favorites
Two Big Ten teams are still in the running for 2024 four-star quarterback Davi Belfort. The Gulliver Prep (Miami, Florida) quarterback on Saturday trimmed his list to seen with Michigan State, Penn State, Tennessee, Alabama, Ole Miss, Florida and Virginia Tech making the cut. Belfort’s last name might be a...
MLive.com
Lions sign K Michael Badgley to 53-man roster, elevate 2 receivers from practice squad
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions announced they are signing kicker Michael Badgley from the practice squad, plus elevating practice-squad receivers Maurice Alexander and Stanley Berryhill for their game on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Badgley was elevated from the practice squad for each of the last two games, and...
MLive.com
D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown trending toward playing; T.J. Hockenson back
ALLEN PARK -- D’Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown continue to trend toward returning to the field on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, a welcomed sight for a Detroit Lions offense that hasn’t scored a touchdown in back-to-back games. “They’re issues for defensive coordinators, so the quicker we...
MLive.com
Poll results: Jim Harbaugh edges Mel Tucker as readers’ choice
When it comes to the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry, the Spartans have fared better in recent history, winning 10 of the last 14 meetings -- including a two-game winning streak under head coach Mel Tucker. As we head into Saturday night’s battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy, MLive polled Wolverine...
MLive.com
See 37 photos as Detroit Cass Tech tops West Bloomfield in first round of playoffs
WEST BLOOMFIELD TWP., MI -- West Bloomfield High School hosted Detroit Cass Technical High School for the first round of the MHSAA Division 1 football playoffs on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Cass Technical High School won with a final score of 38-13. MLive was there to document the action, both...
MLive.com
MLive.com
Chris Webber stops by Michigan basketball practice
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and ex-Michigan basketball standout Chris Webber stopped by practice Thursday afternoon. Webber was all smiles when posing with his Fab Five brethren, Michigan coach Juwan Howard. That smile carried over to the Wolverines’ practice, speaking to the team about their head coach.
MLive.com
Lions’ Halapoulivaati Vaitai likely out for year due to back surgery
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions spent so much money and so many draft picks building up their offensive line, only to have their starters play zero snaps together last season. A year later, seems like it’s going to happen again. Right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai is not expected to...
MLive.com
Lions don’t think NFL is figuring out their offensive tendencies
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions scored more points than anybody else in the first month of the season. Over their last two games, they’ve scored just six points while never finding the end zone at all. Which prompts the question: Are the Lions starting to show tendencies to...
MLive.com
4-star RB Kedrick Reescano decommits from Michigan State
Michigan State and coach Mel Tucker just lost another member of their next recruiting class. Kedrick Reescano, a 2023 four-star running back from New Caney High School in Texas, announced his decommitment via Twitter on Thursday afternoon. That move came after he took official visits to Ole Miss and Oklahoma State earlier this month, according to 247Sports.
MLive.com
