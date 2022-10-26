ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Up to $1,000 in free bets with FanDuel Sportsbook bonus - October 2022

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you are yet to sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook, then now is the perfect time to register for a new account. All...
MLive.com

PointsBet promo: Code RFPICKS14 plus Phillies vs. Astros prediction

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros finally got started last night with the Phillies rallying back to take a...
MLive.com

The best FanDuel promo code and bonus for Michigan State vs. Michigan

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you’re looking for a place to wager on Michigan State vs. Michigan football tonight, click here to register for a new FanDuel...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Enter our weekly contest: Make your Lions-Dolphin picks in the Prop Bet Showdown for a chance to win a prize

Think you know Detroit Lions football? Prove it by playing the MLive Prop Bet Showdown. Each week there will be 10 prop questions revolving around the Lions game and/or their opponents or rivals. The person that answers the most questions correctly each week will win $50. There’s also a $250 prize for the person that answers the most questions right cumulatively for the season – and it’s not too late to get in on that action!
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Make your NFL Week 8 picks for a chance at $50

Watching football is always more fun when there’s something riding on the outcome, so we’re proud to bring you the MLive.com Pro Picks Challenge! Each week, you’ll choose each NFL game against the point spread with the tiebreaker being the combined score of the Monday Night Football game. The person that picks the most games correctly each week will win $50. There’s also a $250 prize for the person that picks the most games right cumulatively for the season! (And it’s not too late to get in on that action.)
MLive.com

Poll results: Jim Harbaugh edges Mel Tucker as readers’ choice

When it comes to the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry, the Spartans have fared better in recent history, winning 10 of the last 14 meetings -- including a two-game winning streak under head coach Mel Tucker. As we head into Saturday night’s battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy, MLive polled Wolverine...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Use Caesars Sportsbook bonus code MLIVEFULL for $1,250 in free bets

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New customers at Caesars Sportsbook have the chance to bet with complete confidence, knowing that their first wager with the operator will be...
MLive.com

Chris Webber stops by Michigan basketball practice

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and ex-Michigan basketball standout Chris Webber stopped by practice Thursday afternoon. Webber was all smiles when posing with his Fab Five brethren, Michigan coach Juwan Howard. That smile carried over to the Wolverines’ practice, speaking to the team about their head coach.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Lions don’t think NFL is figuring out their offensive tendencies

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions scored more points than anybody else in the first month of the season. Over their last two games, they’ve scored just six points while never finding the end zone at all. Which prompts the question: Are the Lions starting to show tendencies to...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

4-star RB Kedrick Reescano decommits from Michigan State

Michigan State and coach Mel Tucker just lost another member of their next recruiting class. Kedrick Reescano, a 2023 four-star running back from New Caney High School in Texas, announced his decommitment via Twitter on Thursday afternoon. That move came after he took official visits to Ole Miss and Oklahoma State earlier this month, according to 247Sports.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

PointsBet promo and bonus code RFPICKS14: New user offer for October 2022

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Just about every sport is in action this month, and you can sign up at PointsBet today to take advantage of all of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy