‘The jury has spoken.’ Jackson County men emotional after being convicted in Whitmer kidnapping plot

By Mitchell Kukulka
The Flint Journal
 3 days ago
Carlos V
2d ago

These boys need to understand that when they go off into the woods to pretend play militia/ freedom fighter their actions can have serious consequences. they are not children.

C Graham
2d ago

Hey.... come on now.... where's that big tough guy wanna be...huh ? Dry those eyes...just pretend you're Rambo... I'm sure the other prisoner's will leave you alone...for awhile.... just don't let em' see you cry...😭

vote republican
2d ago

This was all orchestrated by FBI. Unfortunately, they fell for the trap. The liberals allow looting, burning, destroying and actual crimes but if you’re for democrats then it’s okay. Republicans or Independents have to pay a price. Unfair!!

