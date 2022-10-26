‘The jury has spoken.’ Jackson County men emotional after being convicted in Whitmer kidnapping plot

Read full article on original website
Carlos V
2d ago
These boys need to understand that when they go off into the woods to pretend play militia/ freedom fighter their actions can have serious consequences. they are not children.
C Graham
2d ago
Hey.... come on now.... where's that big tough guy wanna be...huh ? Dry those eyes...just pretend you're Rambo... I'm sure the other prisoner's will leave you alone...for awhile.... just don't let em' see you cry...😭
vote republican
2d ago
This was all orchestrated by FBI. Unfortunately, they fell for the trap. The liberals allow looting, burning, destroying and actual crimes but if you’re for democrats then it’s okay. Republicans or Independents have to pay a price. Unfair!!
Men convicted for aiding in Whitmer kidnap plot, county trail sees art: Jackson headlines Oct. 22-27
JACKSON, MI – After three weeks on trial, three Jackson County men were convicted this week for aiding in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. A trio of Jackson County men face several decades...
Crumbleys back in court to spar with the prosecutor: We never said our son snapped
With their son now a convicted school shooter, James and Jennifer Crumbley return to court Friday to continue their feud with the prosecution as it seeks to hold them responsible for the deaths of four students killed by their son. The Crumbleys' trial on involuntary manslaughter charges has been rescheduled for Jan. 17. ...
One injured in Eaton County shooting prompted by argument
EATON COUNTY, MI – One person was injured by a shooting Saturday morning in Eaton County, according to Michigan State Police. The person was transported to the hospital after the shooting around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in the 200 block of Quincy Street in Dimondale, southwest of Lansing. The victim, whose age and gender were not released, was alert and talking before being transported.
abc57.com
Michigan Court of Appeals upholds Kemia Hassel's murder conviction
The Michigan Court of Appeals upheld the premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges against Kemia Hassel in the death of her husband, Tyrone Hassel III. Kemia appealed alleging ineffective assistance of counsel in two parts. First, she said her attorney was ineffective by failing to challenge the admissibility...
WWMT
Michigan State Police looking for man wanted for questioning in a theft investigation
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. - Do you know the man pictured above?. Michigan State Police are looking for this individual and want to question him in a theft investigation. If you have any info, call MSP at 989-773-5951.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former Wayne County Roads Division employee accused of embezzling more than $1.7M
DETROIT – A former Wayne County Roads Division employee is accused of conspiring to steal more than $1.7 million in county funds. An indictment charges John L. Gibson, 54, of Detroit with one count of conspiring to embezzle county funds and three counts of stealing county funds. Gibson and...
abc12.com
23-year-old accused of killing Grand Blanc teen sent to trial
A Wayne County judge ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence against Avion Sanders to order a trial for the death of Jacob Hills. 23-year-old accused of killing Grand Blanc teen sent to trial. A Wayne County judge ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence against Avion Sanders to order...
fox2detroit.com
Former Wayne County employee accused of working with supervisor to steal more than $1.7 million
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A former Wayne County Roads Division employee is accused of stealing more than $1.7 million by selling illegally acquired generators. John L. Gibson, 54, of Detroit with one count of conspiring to embezzle county funds, and three counts of stealing county funds. Authorities say...
Prosecutors seek to introduce evidence Michigan school shooter's parents created a pathway to violence
Prosecutors are seeking to introduce future trial testimony from expert witnesses to show the mass shooting at Oxford High School could have been prevented with proper intervention.
Man who threatened Michigan 911 dispatchers sentenced to prison
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man who made numerous threatening calls to 911 was sentenced to prison. Jonathan Joshua Munafo was sentenced to two years in prison Oct. 26, by U.S. District Judge Janet Neff.
3 men convicted of aiding plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
JACKSON, MI -- A jury has found three Michigan men guilty on multiple felony charges related to a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor in 2020. The verdict, announced Wednesday, Oct. 26, inside a Jackson County courtroom, followed three weeks of testimony and temporary delays. Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and...
St. Clair County woman charged with killing Good Samaritan in hit-and-run
A St. Clair County woman has been charged after she struck and killed a Good Samaritan – a woman who went out into the road to help with a previous crash.
fox2detroit.com
Crumbley parents in court • Special needs student dropped at wrong bus stop • Person of Interest in Roseville
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - James and Jennifer Crumbley's trial is set and their son has pled guilty - but the parents of the convicted mass shooter still have more hearings in court before they will be tried for involuntary manslaughter. The parents of the 16-year-old mass shooter will be in...
Police: 81-year-old Battle Creek woman was stabbed to death
Police say a woman who was found dead in her Battle Creek home was stabbed multiple times.
Eaton Rapids police investigate alleged murder-suicide involving married couple
The crime scene tape is gone, but the investigation into an alleged murder-suicide is just starting.
Oakland County woman gets 10 to 15 years for killing high school coach in drunk driving crash
A 56-year-old woman who killed a local high school coach will serve ten- to fifteen-years in prison. Wendy Bass took a plea deal, pleading guilty to drunken and reckless driving charges. In exchange, the second degree murder charge was dropped.
WILX-TV
Michigan family speaks out about domestic abuse after apparent murder-suicide
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A tragic case of alleged abuse that turned deadly. A husband, who reportedly struggled with addiction, is believed to have shot his wife and himself Wednesday morning in Eaton Rapids. The couple’s oldest son wants to share their story in the hope of saving lives....
Florida man sentenced for threatening Calhoun Co. emergency dispatch personnel
A Florida man has been sentenced to two years in prison for threatening emergency dispatch personnel in Calhoun County and tying up an emergency phone line for three hours.
Ingham County sheriff: Youth sports referee used role to prey on boys
A Lansing-area man was arrested Tuesday for the sexual abuse of a teen, with authorities saying he used his role as a well-known and trusted youth sports referee to prey on young athletes.
Michigan siblings charged after feds say photos place them inside Capitol during Jan. 6 riot
The U.S. Attorney’s Office on Oct. 21 charged a Michigan brother and sister accused of joining a mob that rioted inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. They were inside the government building for fewer than five minutes, according to federal court records. Gary F. Smith, 71, of...
