Montecito Firefighters Tackle Engine Fire and Traffic Collision
Montecito firefighters responded to two separate incidents on Saturday, an engine fire and a collision. At 9:50 am, Montecito firefighters responded to a traffic collision involving a motorcycle and vehicle on the 2000 block of Sycamore Canyon Road. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital by a ground ambulance and...
Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project Approved
The Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project (Project) is headed to the final design phase and will be in construction in early summer 2023. At a Special City Council meeting held last night, October 27, 2022, the Goleta City Council voted in favor of moving the project forward after hearing a presentation from City Staff and testimony from community members. This meeting was the culmination of several City Council meeting and a recent well-attended workshop.
Vehicle Crashes Into Thrift Store Injuring Two
A vehicle crashed into a thrift store on Hollister Ave injuring two employees inside on Saturday afternoon. At 2:20 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the United Family Thrift Store at 5156 Hollister Ave in Goleta's Magnolia Shopping Center. Crews discovered a sedan had crashed into the front windows...
Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Santa Maria Roadway
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department confirmed an aircraft was forced to land due to a mechanical failure in Santa Maria on Saturday. Around 4:00 p.m., crews arrived in the 2600 block of Clark Road and discovered a single engine Beechcraft Bonanza on the roadway about five miles from the Santa Maria Airport.
Op-Ed: Support Goleta's Measure B
I write in support of Goleta’s Measure B which if approved would increase our sales tax by 1% or a penny on the dollar to renovate the 100 year old Community Center and to improve roads and other infrastructure. I realize that due to a 100-year Pandemic economic slowdown we are facing increased prices which has put pressure on everyone’s budget, but this minor request to increase the sales tax would help with the Goleta budget.
Marjorie Jean Courtney-Kraft
Marjorie Jean Courtney-Kraft, age 87, of Santa Maria, California, passed away on October 22, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Margie was born in Guelph, ND, the youngest of three children. She spent her childhood in Washington and California and had fond memories of her family's time in Japan when her stepfather was stationed there. She graduated from Pacific Grove High School and shortly thereafter met Louis J. Kraft at the Officer's Club where he caught her attention as a talented saxophone player. Lou and Margie married in 1953 in Monterey Presidio. They settled in Santa Maria in 1969, where she has resided ever since. While raising her children John, Jeff, and Laura, she built a successful career as a medical transcriptionist and then worked for the County of Santa Barbara in the Probation Department. She volunteered with CASA and helped a young boy navigate the court system as his advocate. After she retired, Margie and Lou enjoyed over 25 cruises together, traveling around the world. She was an avid reader, loved to visit casinos, and was happiest surrounded by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and Charly, her beloved and loyal furry companion.
UCSB Library to Archive Local Latinx Communities
Those old photo albums in the living room and that cardboard box of home movies in the garage are more than just records of memorable life events — they’re histories of families, neighborhoods and communities. A new project spearheaded by the Special Research Collections at UC Santa Barbara...
DOJ Installs District Election Officer for California Counties
United States Attorney Martin Estrada announced today that Assistant United States Attorney Thomas F. Rybarczyk will serve as District Election Officer for the Central District of California during the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming November 8 general election. As District Election Officer, AUSA Rybarczyk will...
County Education Office Response to Student's State Test Scores
Student test score data newly released today by the California Department of Education illuminates the impact of the pandemic on student academic performance. The test scores show last spring’s results in math and English Language Arts on the 2021-22 California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP). This is...
Victim Identified in Fatal Santa Maria Shooting
The victim was identified as Adelberto Moises Gabino, 33 years old and a resident of Santa Maria. Investigators are still working to determine a motive in the case and no suspects have been arrested. The case remains an active investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information...
