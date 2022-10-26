Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
World Series schedule changed to avoid NFL competition on Sunday
Major League Baseball has decided competing with the NFL is futile. This year’s World Series will not have any Sunday games, for the first time since the World Series started being televised in its entirety in 1947. The reason is simple: Playing on Sunday means fighting for viewers with the NFL, and that’s a fight MLB can’t win.
CBS Sports
Valencia vs. FC Barcelona live stream: La Liga prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, odds, time
FC Barcelona will visit Valencia on Saturday after Xavi's side got officially eliminated from the UEFA Champions League's group stage. Barcelona are currently second in the La Liga table, three points behind Real Madrid while Gennaro Gattuso's side are 15th with only one win in the last five matches. Both teams will desperately try to win Saturday's match as they both need a reaction after a disappointing week. Here's what you need to know:
CNET
NWSL Championship: How to Livestream the Pro Women's Soccer Title Game
The Portland Thorns have had a difficult season, but are now one win away from the National Women's Soccer League Championship. The team's on-field performance has been stellar all year, thanks in part to the play of US women's national team captain Becky Sauerbrunn and NWSL MVP Sophia Smith, but a report issued at the beginning of October sent the team, and professional women's soccer, reeling.
Turner has injured groin, misses Arsenal’s match at PSV
Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner missed Thursday night’s 2-0 Europa League loss at PSV Eindhoven, another injury worry for the U.S. men’s national team ahead of the World Cup. Turner has a tight groin, Arsenal said, and No. 1 goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale made his Europa League debut. “Yesterday in...
ESPN
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani limps off for Valencia vs. Barcelona
Valencia and Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani had to be substituted after hurting his right leg in his club's LaLiga game against Barcelona on Saturday. Uruguay coach Diego Alonso has included the 35-year-old Cavani on his preliminary list of players for the World Cup in Qatar. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga,...
Early Champions League elimination tough blow for Atlético
MADRID (AP) — It was a painful sequence of events for Atlético Madrid. Yannick Carrasco’s last-gasp penalty kick was saved. Saúl Ñíguez’s header off the rebound hit the crossbar. Reinildo’s shot from the loose ball deflected off Carrasco near the goal line and went over the net.
NBC Sports
Bills release renderings of new stadium
There’s still some work to do to finalize the agreement with state and local officials about their plans for a new stadium, but the Bills are not waiting for that to happen before sharing renderings of the building. The team is working with stadium architectural firm Populous, which was...
NBC Sports
JP's priceless quip after Wiggins' double-double vs. Heat
Andrew Wiggins has been on a tear to start the 2022-23 NBA season, something his coaches and teammates like Jordan Poole have noticed. While Wiggins was speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area's Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike following the Warriors' 123-110 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday, the 23-year-old guard hilariously interrupted the forwards' interview.
