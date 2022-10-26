Read full article on original website
Related
‘SNL’ cold open breaks down rise of GOP candidates without ‘any political experience’ ahead of midterms
The sketch comedy show pondered in its cold open why certain Republican candidates are polling ahead of their Democratic rivals.
Bernie Rabik: ‘Are you a Compulsive Democrat, a Compulsive Republican – no matter what?’
To begin, I’m reminded of my years in law school when we were quick to label a certain professor as a “Compulsive Democrat – no matter what,” a continuing resident of the Bloomfield area of Pittsburgh’s Little Italy. Having passed on, God rest his soul. Some of us have voted by what is...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
No one matched all six numbers last night to win the estimated $825 million Powerball grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.
Comments / 0