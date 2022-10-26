ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 32

Lea Harbour
3d ago

Go in groups. Carry pepper stray, a whistle. Learn some self-defense. Always watch and be aware of your surroundings. Don't over drink or get incapacitated!

Reply(2)
9
WeAreAtom
3d ago

3 After Midnight. Did either of them have a homes to go to or are they out there for lack of choice? Otherwise, my question is what else could happen out there at that hour?

Reply(4)
3
Sunnydays
2d ago

No wonder why these losers are always profiled, they prove it by their ACTIONS!

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

KCK police investigate after body recovered from Kansas River

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City, Kan., are investigating after a body was recovered from the Kansas River on Saturday afternoon. Police say the body of an adult male was found just south of Interstate 670 and north of Kansas Avenue. Authorities say the body had not...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Questions remain after prosecutors identify double homicide suspect in killing of two Stowers Institute researchers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Unanswered questions remain after prosecutors announced a man who was responsible for a double homicide was found dead 15 days after the homicides during an apparent murder-suicide. Prosecutors say evidence revealed 42-year-old Kevin Ray Moore killed two Stowers Institute researchers inside a Kansas City apartment...
KANSAS CITY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

Juvenile gets 26 years in drug deal shooting

A 15-year-old boy who shot a 17-year-old girl in the head over $20 of marijuana was. sentenced to 26 years in prison on Oct. 19. Judge Thomas Fincham handed down the sentence to Jay Palmer, now 17, after he was found guilty by a Platte County jury of. second degree...
RIVERSIDE, MO
KCTV 5

Jackson County prosecutor: Double homicide suspect identified in deaths of Stowers researchers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday investigators identified a double homicide suspect who killed two Stowers Institute researchers. Investigators say 42-year-old Kevin Ray Moore killed 24-year-old Camila Behrensen and 25-year-old Pablo Guzman-Palma Oct. 1 near 41st and Oak in Kansas City, Missouri. Moore...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Platte County woman indicted for murder in June killing

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Platte County grand jury has indicted 22-year-old McKayla Cheyenne Archambeau for a Jun 28 killing of a man near Farley, Missouri. Archambeau was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence and tampering with a motor vehicle. The charges stem from the June 28th killing of Taylor Hawkins, who was found shot to death at a home on Oberdiek Lane near Farley.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Lenexa police seeking help identifying masked thieves

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Six masked thieves who stole loads of merchandise from a shoe retailer near 95th and Quivira are being sought by the Lenexa Police Department. Lenexa Police tweeted a video Wednesday of the incident. Police said the six people left the store in a maroon Ford Expedition with a temporary Missouri license tag.
LENEXA, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Liberty Woman Arrested For Warrant, Weed, & Paraphernalia

A Liberty woman was arrested Thursday evening in Daviess County after being discovered to have an arrest warrant as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Liberty resident Tara L. Lawson was arrested at 7:04 P.M. Thursday on an outstanding felony Clay County arrest warrant for a probation violation for class E felony resisting arrest by fleeing. Lawson was also discovered to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
LIBERTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy