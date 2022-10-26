Read full article on original website
Lea Harbour
3d ago
Go in groups. Carry pepper stray, a whistle. Learn some self-defense. Always watch and be aware of your surroundings. Don't over drink or get incapacitated!
Reply(2)
9
WeAreAtom
3d ago
3 After Midnight. Did either of them have a homes to go to or are they out there for lack of choice? Otherwise, my question is what else could happen out there at that hour?
Reply(4)
3
Sunnydays
2d ago
No wonder why these losers are always profiled, they prove it by their ACTIONS!
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
A Missouri e-hailing driver found dead, suspected to have been mauled by two dogsVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
Related
KCTV 5
KCK police investigate after body recovered from Kansas River
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City, Kan., are investigating after a body was recovered from the Kansas River on Saturday afternoon. Police say the body of an adult male was found just south of Interstate 670 and north of Kansas Avenue. Authorities say the body had not...
Kansas City man found guilty in the murder of 3 family members
KANSAS CITY—A jury Oct. 26, convicted 39-year-old Issac Fisher of multiple felonies, including two Murder 1st Degree charges, for a violent rampage in 2018 that killed three and injured a 4-year-old, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. The jury convicted Fisher of two Murder 1st Degree charges,...
KCTV 5
KCPD identifies man killed in Oct. 15 shooting in 7000 block of E 113th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department has identified the man killed in a shooting Oct. 15 in the 7000 block of E 113th Street. Tony Caldwell, 64, was shot and killed just before 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 15. According to police, officers responded to a...
KCTV 5
Questions remain after prosecutors identify double homicide suspect in killing of two Stowers Institute researchers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Unanswered questions remain after prosecutors announced a man who was responsible for a double homicide was found dead 15 days after the homicides during an apparent murder-suicide. Prosecutors say evidence revealed 42-year-old Kevin Ray Moore killed two Stowers Institute researchers inside a Kansas City apartment...
Man who died in murder-suicide was suspect in killings of medical researchers in Kansas City
A man who died in a murder-suicide in Clay County has been identified as the suspect in the murders of two South American researchers earlier this month, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor.
KCKPD investigating after kayaker discovers body in Kansas River
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating after a kayaker discovered a body in the Kansas River.
KMBC.com
Police are investigating a road-rage shooting on I-35 Wednesday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a road rage shooting incident on I-35 around midday Wednesday. Shortly before noon on Oct. 28, police got a call regarding an incident near the Choteau exit of I-35. It involved a black sedan and a semi-tractor trailer. An initial investigation from...
KMBC.com
Details emerge in Clay County murder-suicide; suspect also linked to South American researchers' killings
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WARNING: This story contains graphic details that some may find disturbing. We’re learning new details about the man suspected of killing two South American researchers earlier this month. Prosecutors say that suspect Kevin Ray Moore caused the deaths of 24-year-old Camila Behrensen, of Buenos...
KCPD asks for help in identifying man in connection to deadly triple shooting
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help in identifying a man related to a triple shooting that killed one person.
KCPD ask for public's help in identifying suspect in pistol-whipping in Westport
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, released a video with hopes of identifying suspects involved in an alleged pistol-whipping in Westport over the weekend.
KCTV 5
Leavenworth man gets nearly 10 years in prison after convicted of pointing gun at police officers
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) --- A 32-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas, man has been sentenced to nearly a decade in prison after being convicted of multiple counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer. Donald Sidney Barden Jr., was also convicted of a second case of residential burglary and a third case...
KMBC.com
KCPD looking for men caught on video in Westport assault case
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police need your help to find two men who were part of a violent attack in Westport. Video of the event captured around 3 a.m. Sunday near 40th and Pennsylvania shows the attack. You can see two men fighting. Then, a young...
KCTV 5
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating Friday morning road rage incident
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident that involved shots fired on I-35 southbound near Brighton Avenue and NE Chouteau Trafficway. According to MSHP, the driver of a black Dodge Charger with red stripes and an unknown temporary tag exchanged gunfire...
plattecountylandmark.com
Juvenile gets 26 years in drug deal shooting
A 15-year-old boy who shot a 17-year-old girl in the head over $20 of marijuana was. sentenced to 26 years in prison on Oct. 19. Judge Thomas Fincham handed down the sentence to Jay Palmer, now 17, after he was found guilty by a Platte County jury of. second degree...
KCK police investigate crash that killed one, injured two people
Kansas City, Kansas police investigate an overnight crash at N. 55th Street and Freeman Ave. that killed one person and injured two others.
KCTV 5
Jackson County prosecutor: Double homicide suspect identified in deaths of Stowers researchers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday investigators identified a double homicide suspect who killed two Stowers Institute researchers. Investigators say 42-year-old Kevin Ray Moore killed 24-year-old Camila Behrensen and 25-year-old Pablo Guzman-Palma Oct. 1 near 41st and Oak in Kansas City, Missouri. Moore...
Kansas City Police: October one of most violent months in recent history
Kansas City, Missouri, police point to crime statistics and say October has been one of the most violent months in the city in recent history.
KCTV 5
Platte County woman indicted for murder in June killing
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Platte County grand jury has indicted 22-year-old McKayla Cheyenne Archambeau for a Jun 28 killing of a man near Farley, Missouri. Archambeau was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence and tampering with a motor vehicle. The charges stem from the June 28th killing of Taylor Hawkins, who was found shot to death at a home on Oberdiek Lane near Farley.
KCTV 5
Lenexa police seeking help identifying masked thieves
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Six masked thieves who stole loads of merchandise from a shoe retailer near 95th and Quivira are being sought by the Lenexa Police Department. Lenexa Police tweeted a video Wednesday of the incident. Police said the six people left the store in a maroon Ford Expedition with a temporary Missouri license tag.
northwestmoinfo.com
Liberty Woman Arrested For Warrant, Weed, & Paraphernalia
A Liberty woman was arrested Thursday evening in Daviess County after being discovered to have an arrest warrant as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Liberty resident Tara L. Lawson was arrested at 7:04 P.M. Thursday on an outstanding felony Clay County arrest warrant for a probation violation for class E felony resisting arrest by fleeing. Lawson was also discovered to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Comments / 32