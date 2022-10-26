Read full article on original website
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy calls Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy 'one of the most influential people in my life'
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy shared how Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy made an important personal and professional impact on his own career.
Jerry Jones reacts to Michael Irvin saying Odell Beckham Jr. "would love to play for the Cowboys"
Michael Irvin made some news when he said on 105.3 The Fan Thursday that he has “personal knowledge” that free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. would love to play for the Cowboys.
Lamar Jackson sends clear message to Ravens after beating Tom Brady
After beating Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, Lamar Jackson grabbed a sign from a fan with a clear message to the Ravens’ front office: “Pay ’em Now!”. Lamar Jackson wasn’t signaling his teammates. He wasn’t trying to rally fans. No, Lamar’s message was for Baltimore Ravens management.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
This 76ers-Heat Trade Features Joel Embiid
All NBA trades are not created equally. Some trades are marginal. Two teams swap a couple of role players who fill their needs more ably. Those trades matter, but they aren’t going to grab headlines, either. Other trades are blockbusters. We’re talking about the types of trades that the...
Joe Buck Says It’s “Time for Someone Else” to Call the World Series
Baseball fans will hear the voice of a different Joe when they tune into the coverage of the 2022 World Series. After calling the MLB championship for more than two decades, Joe Buck quit World Series coverage in March 2022 as a result of his move from Fox to ESPN, and so now Fox’s Joe Davis will call the games.
Dodgers: Joe Kelly Believes Baseball Fans Are Overwhelmingly Pulling for Phillies Over Astros
It's hard to imagine there are many baseball fans outside of Houston rooting for the Astros.
FOX43.com
Phillies fans react to World Series ticket prices
PHILADELPHIA — The World Series begins on Friday night, and the search for tickets is on for MLB fans. However, despite it being a rare trip the World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies, fans are dismayed at the ticket prices at Houston's Minute Maid Park and Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park.
Yardbarker
Antonio Brown’s Special Rules Kept Steelers From Hiring Super Bowl 40 MVP Hines Ward As Team’s WR Coach In 2013
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers, Hines Ward and Antonio Brown are indeed viewed differently by fans of the organization. They both may be the top two wideouts in the franchise’s history, but the on and off-the-field antics of one have had millions of people thinking negatively of him the last few years. The current XFL head coach in Ward, on the other hand, is a Super Bowl hero in Pittsburgh and remains a fan favorite to this day.
The Hollywood Gossip
Gisele Bundchen Says She's "Done" With Tom Brady; Antonio Brown Taunts GOAT QB On Instagram
Well, we probably should’ve known this would happen. Every time an A-list couple gets divorced, their reps swear the split will be civil (after they finally admit that it’s actually happening, of course), and every time things eventually get ugly. In fact, the more famous the couple, the...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Ex-Chiefs coach Britt Reid DWI sentencing Friday: I was drinking at Arrowhead Stadium before crash
This isn’t a good look for the NFL. Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel reports former Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid admitted he was drinking at Arrowhead Stadium before the 2021 multi-vehicle crash that severely injured a 5-year-old child passenger in a separate car. Consider what Reid said...
Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose
It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
Look: Video Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week
The Miami Dolphins took down the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night with an impressive defensive performance. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense jumped out to an early lead before the Steelers battled back to make it a 16-10 ballgame at the half. The second half yielded zero points for either team and finished 16-10.
NBC Sports
Eagles' Quinn trade has ex-Cowboy irate on TV
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. Roseman pulled off another heist on Wednesday, dealing a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Robert Quinn - while the Bears will pick up the majority of his salary this season. The 32-year-old pass rusher had 18.5 sacks last season and is still a dangerous piece in his 12th year in the league.
Ex-Yankees infielder is 1 of ‘most feared’ hitters overseas
The Korean Baseball Organization playoffs are in full swing. The Kiwoom Heroes will play the LG Twins Sunday to see who advances to face the SSG Landers in the KBO playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLBTradeRumors.com compiled a list of former MLB players who had successful...
Giants trade Kadarius Toney to Chiefs: Here’s why Brian Daboll says Joe Schoen made the move
Brian Daboll values dependability. Kadarius Toney was far from dependable during his time with the Giants. And so it is that Toney is no longer a member of Daboll’s team. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Even though Daboll didn’t come out and say it Thursday, it’s...
Tri-City Herald
Josh Allen Halloween Party: PHOTOS from Bills Bye Week
There are many ways a quarterback can put his leadership skills on display. Playing host for a team Halloween party is a good one. And it seems Josh Allen just threw a good one. The Buffalo Bills (5-1) enjoyed their bye week in Week 7 with what appears to be...
LeBron James Stopped Supporting The Dallas Cowboys After Franchise's Reaction To Kneeling For The National Anthem
LeBron James stopped supporting the Dallas Cowboys after the team threatened to fire players for kneeling during the national anthem.
With Giants trading Kadarius Toney to Chiefs, Kenny Golladay needs to play. But he’s still hurt
Giants general manager Joe Schoen on Thursday traded one underwhelming wide receiver. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Last offseason, GM Dave Gettleman drafted Kadarius Toney 20th overall and signed Kenny Golladay to a lucrative contract. Both have been duds. Schoen on Thursday traded Toney to the Chiefs...
