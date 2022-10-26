Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving Day 2022: Here are the stores closing on the holiday this year
The trend of businesses opening on Thanksgiving Day has died down a bit in recent years. Many popular retailers would open on Thanksgiving Day in preparation for Black Friday shopping, despite some blowback for forcing employees to work on the holiday. This year, many stores and malls already have announced...
Halloween trick-or-treating won’t be on Oct. 31 in these N.J. towns. Here are the new dates.
For three generations, one of New Jersey’s largest municipalities has celebrated Oct. 31 with a parade, not trick-or-treating. The Toms River Fire Company # 1 Halloween Parade, an annual Jersey Shore tradition since 1919, is scheduled to get underway Monday at 7 p.m. this year. In order not to...
N.J. reports 1,690 COVID cases, 8 deaths as transmission rate levels off
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,690 COVID-19 cases and eight confirmed deaths on Saturday as the state’s transmission rate levels off. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.98 on Saturday. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
N.J. town gets state approval to sell adult legal weed
Curaleaf, New Jersey’s largest marijuana grower and one of the nation’s largest operators in terms of revenue and footprint, won state approval Thursday to begin selling adult legal weed in Bordentown Township. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted 3-1 with one abstention in favor of expansion to...
Voter anger over abortion rights could be big wild card in N.J. and nation at Biden midterm
A job led Amy Bloodworth away from home in Monmouth County to relocate in Texas six years ago. But it was politics — and the freedom to work remotely — that convinced her to move back to New Jersey this summer. Bloodworth said she could no longer tolerate...
The N.J. Senior Freeze property tax break deadline is almost here
Stubbornly high inflation is crunching the budgets of residents across the state, especially those of senior citizens who live on a fixed income. In New Jersey, where property taxes take a large chunk out of millions of families’ wallets, more people than before will qualify for some relief, the state said.
Boys cross-country: Manalapan’s Kyvelos runs fastest time at Central Jersey sectional
The run toward the ultimate prize in New Jersey high school cross-country is under way. Runners gathered at four sites around the state for the NJSIAA sectional championships on Saturday, the first step toward the Meet of Champions on Nov. 12.
N.J. Non-Public football playoff seeds, how our reporters would rank the teams, 2022
Sunday morning, after small talk, bagels and coffee, the NJSIAA Non-Public football seeding committee will huddle and place teams within the Non-Public A and B brackets. The committee includes of a group of four public school athletic directors from the BCC, Shore, SFC and WJFL.
N.J. man charged in co-worker’s death tried to have detective killed, cops say
The New Jersey man charged with killing a co-worker during a lunch break tried to hire a fellow jail inmate to kill the lead detective in his case and another “random woman” in an attempt to derail the prosecution, according to court documents. Kenneth Saal, 33, formerly of...
Girls Soccer: Central Jersey, Group 4 tournament quarterfinals roundup, Oct. 29
Hailey Santiago had a goal and two assists to lead top-seeded Freehold Township, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, past ninth-seeded Hillsborough in the quarterfinals of the Central Jersey, Group 4 tournament in Freehold. Gaby Parker also had a goal and an assist for Freehold Township (17-1) while Ashley...
No. 2 Ocean Township is no match for No. 7 Burlington Township without QB Douglas in SJ3
The second season brings with it second chances. Burlington Township made the most of its opportunity Friday night. The Falcons, behind a bulldozing performance from its offensive line, received 148 yards from senior running back Naquan Jones as part of a 226-yard rushing attack. Burlington Township steamrolled Ocean Township, 34-7, in a South Jersey Group 3 football quarterfinal in Oakhurst.
N.J. man charged with murdering co-worker tried to plot copycat killing, authorities say
A New Jersey man charged with killing a co-worker in her home during lunch faces new charges that he conspired with another inmate to commit a copycat crime that would cast doubt on his guilt, authorities said Thursday. Kenneth Saal, 30, formerly of Lindenwold, has been held in the Middlesex...
Girls cross-country: Zawatski leads Freehold Township to Group 4 title in Central Jersey
The first leg of the NJSIAA cross-country postseason has arrived. Runners took to the courses at four different sites on Saturday at the state sectional championships, hoping to eventually work their way to the Meet of Champions on Nov. 12. The first five teams as well as the first 15...
No. 1 Freehold Township wins Shore Conference Championship
Freehold Township, No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 10, has been putting up some of the biggest scores in the state this season. On Saturday at Brick Memorial, the Patriots showed their depth and returned to the top of the Shore Conference. Alexis Czarrunchick won the all-around title as Freehold...
Colonia upends No. 20 Summit - Boys soccer - North 2, Group 3 - Quarterfinal
Mateo Muniz scored first while Kamil Pajdak added insurance as eighth-seeded Colonia shut down top-seeded Summit, No. 20 in NJ.com’s Top 20, by a score of 2-0 in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 tournament in Summit. Colonia (9-8-3) will play the winner...
Football: Ruffin’s 5 TDs helps Camden cruise past Nottingham and into CJG3 semis
Camden, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, has churned out plenty of talent over the years. It looks as though the next big name is emerging. Sophomore Deante Ruffin accounted for five touchdowns as second-seeded Camden cruised to a 41-0 victory over seventh-seeded Nottingham in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 3 playoffs.
Football: Ford scores 4 TDs as No. 6 Toms River North rolls past Old Bridge in SJG5 opener
Micah Ford filled out the stat sheet again by scoring four touchdowns as top-seeded and No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20 Toms River North took a 49-7 victory over eighth-seeded Old Bridge in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 5 playoffs in Toms River. The...
UPDATED 2022 NJSIAA HS football state tournament brackets following quarterfinals
The first day of the 2022 New Jersey High School Football state tournament is behind us. In the links below, NJ Advance Media has the updated seeds, matchups and brackets following the first day of action of the 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament. The rest of the quarterfinals are set to be played on Saturday.
Vernon defeats Wayne Hills behind Day’s hat trick - Field Hockey
Jalyn Day led with a hat trick as Vernon defeated Wayne Hills 5-0, in Wayne. Michaela Wooley and Sidney Van Tassel added goals for Vernon (11-6-1), which scored in all four quarters. Cohen Becca made 13 saves for Wayne Hills (10-9). Vernon has won five of its last six games...
Football: Defense, special teams power Paterson Eastside past Piscataway in N2G5
Elijah Carroll took the game’s opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, giving fourth-seeded Paterson Eastside a lead it never relinquished as it defeated fifth-seeded Piscataway, 28-7, in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 playoffs at Bauerle Field in Paterson. Paterson Eastside’s...
