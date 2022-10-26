ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanksgiving Day 2022: Here are the stores closing on the holiday this year

The trend of businesses opening on Thanksgiving Day has died down a bit in recent years. Many popular retailers would open on Thanksgiving Day in preparation for Black Friday shopping, despite some blowback for forcing employees to work on the holiday. This year, many stores and malls already have announced...
N.J. town gets state approval to sell adult legal weed

Curaleaf, New Jersey’s largest marijuana grower and one of the nation’s largest operators in terms of revenue and footprint, won state approval Thursday to begin selling adult legal weed in Bordentown Township. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted 3-1 with one abstention in favor of expansion to...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
The N.J. Senior Freeze property tax break deadline is almost here

Stubbornly high inflation is crunching the budgets of residents across the state, especially those of senior citizens who live on a fixed income. In New Jersey, where property taxes take a large chunk out of millions of families’ wallets, more people than before will qualify for some relief, the state said.
No. 2 Ocean Township is no match for No. 7 Burlington Township without QB Douglas in SJ3

The second season brings with it second chances. Burlington Township made the most of its opportunity Friday night. The Falcons, behind a bulldozing performance from its offensive line, received 148 yards from senior running back Naquan Jones as part of a 226-yard rushing attack. Burlington Township steamrolled Ocean Township, 34-7, in a South Jersey Group 3 football quarterfinal in Oakhurst.
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
