A doctor has been charged with involuntary manslaughter nearly three years after a woman in her care died at Las Colinas jail in Santee. Then, among the seven propositions on the ballot this year, one takes a closer look at a state law passed in 2020 banning flavored tobacco products. And, one year after a teenager alleged she was gang-raped by San Diego State University football players at a Halloween party off campus, a team of outside auditors is examining how the university conducts investigations of sexual violence on campus. Plus, Proposition 27, a measure to legalize online betting in California, has created a record spending war between gambling companies who support the measure and many California tribal governments, who oppose it and sparked a debate over the issue of tribal sovereignty. Also, the Kroger and Albertsons supermarket chains announced plans to merge last week, leaving employees nervous and customers confused. Finally, Sports Journalist Jemele Hill has shattered glass ceilings and made a career out of exploring the intersections, and in her new book, “Uphill”, she shares the story of her work, family and relationships.

