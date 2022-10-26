Read full article on original website
Supervisors vote to transfer cannabis licensing to planning department
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Wednesday unanimously voted to advance a proposed ordinance that would transfer cannabis licensing duties from the sheriff's department to the planning department. The board approved a first reading of the ordinance, which if passed will allow Planning and Development Services to handle enforcement,...
San Diego struggles to hire bilingual poll workers — but voters need them
This November will be Martha Hernandez’s third time voting in an election since she became a U.S. citizen. Exercising that right is a priority for her. With a high-school-agedFor the upcoming election, based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the county should hire 212 Spanish, 46 Filipino, 80 Vietnamese, 55 Chinese, 17 Arabic, 2 Japanese, 7 Korean, 6 Laotian, 4 Persian and 5 Somali speakers.
SANDAG board leaders deny early review of CEO amid scathing audits
After yet another scathing assessment of agency spending practices, a veteran board member of the San Diego Association of Governments wants an early review of CEO Hasan Ikhrata’s job performance. He’s not going to get it. Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall asked for a closed-door session two days before...
San Diego's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Committee is adjourned for the last time
As San Diegans adjust to living with COVID-19 so are city officials. Thursday was the final meeting of the San Diego City Council's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Committee. Since early last year the committee has met about all things pandemic related. "We did our best to make sure communities of...
Newsom endorses San Diego's Measure D regarding project labor agreements
Gov. Gavin Newsom threw his support behind San Diego's Measure D Thursday, a ballot measure that would eliminate the city's ban on the use of Project Labor Agreements — or PLAs — on city construction projects. PLAs are collective bargaining agreements between contractors and labor organizations establishing the...
San Diego’s COVID response
Thursday was the final meeting of San Diego’s COVID response and recovery committee, as city officials adjust to living with COVID-19. In other news, California Attorney General Rob Bonta is demanding Albertsons delay a $4 billion payout to stockholders until after a review of their proposed merger with Kroger. Plus, we have some weekend arts events worth checking out.
City Heights voters get support in November election participation
The midterm elections are less than two weeks away. That means much more campaigning, and efforts to educate voters. City Heights is home to many marginalized communities and is one of the most culturally diverse neighborhoods in San Diego County. “Every election is important. It’s how we got to where...
Roundtable: Key races and propositions at the local and state level
An update on the Chula Vista mayoral race, a tightening congressional race in north county and ballot measures dealing with sports gambling in California. Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion on the race for Chula Vista mayor and the 49th congressional district along with ballot measures dealing with sports betting in California. Guests include KPBS reporters Gustavo Solis and Tania Thorne, and KPCC reporter Caitlin Hernández.
El Cajon's Mother Goose Parade canceled due to supply, logistics challenges
The Mother Goose Parade, one of San Diego County's longest-running holiday events, has been canceled and will return next year, it was announced Friday. The 76th iteration of the parade had been scheduled for Nov. 20 in downtown El Cajon. "Due to unprecedented staffing, logistics and supply chain challenges, we...
9th circuit upholds chalking tires in San Diego
City Attorney Mara W. Elliott Thursday announced that the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld San Diego's longstanding practice of chalking tires to enforce time limits in parking spaces on city streets. In a split 2-1 decision, the panel voted that the dusting of chalk on a tire does...
County reports season's first influenza death as cases increase nearly 45%
San Diego County has recorded its first influenza death of the season, while the number of cases has increased nearly 45% since the previous week, it was announced Thursday. The 55-year-old man from the North Central region of the county died on Oct. 15. According to the county's Health and Human Services Agency, he had underlying medical conditions and had not been vaccinated against the flu. He tested negative for COVID-19.
Unhealthy beach advisory issued for parts of Coronado, San Diego and Del Mar
The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued an advisory Thursday for beaches from Del Mar south, citing unhealthy levels of bacteria. Specifically, the department advised beachgoers of bacterial levels at Tidelands Park in Coronado, Camino del Oro and Paseo Grande in La Jolla Shores,. San Dieguito...
Doctor charged in 2019 jail death
A doctor has been charged with involuntary manslaughter nearly three years after a woman in her care died at Las Colinas jail in Santee. Then, among the seven propositions on the ballot this year, one takes a closer look at a state law passed in 2020 banning flavored tobacco products. And, one year after a teenager alleged she was gang-raped by San Diego State University football players at a Halloween party off campus, a team of outside auditors is examining how the university conducts investigations of sexual violence on campus. Plus, Proposition 27, a measure to legalize online betting in California, has created a record spending war between gambling companies who support the measure and many California tribal governments, who oppose it and sparked a debate over the issue of tribal sovereignty. Also, the Kroger and Albertsons supermarket chains announced plans to merge last week, leaving employees nervous and customers confused. Finally, Sports Journalist Jemele Hill has shattered glass ceilings and made a career out of exploring the intersections, and in her new book, “Uphill”, she shares the story of her work, family and relationships.
The Barrio Logan smell problem will linger for another six weeks
San Diego County Air Pollution officials are ordering a San Diego biofuel company to contain pungent odors that neighbors have been complaining about for nearly a year. The county’s Air Pollution Control District (APCD) finalized and approved a negotiated abatement order that calls on the company to fix the problem by Dec. 9.
Have you changed your party registration? Why or why not?
San Diego County's party registration numbers have shifted significantly between 2004 and 2020. Those trends reflect an overall trend towards Democrat registration and no party preference registration across California. In San Diego, several elected officials have also changed parties. District Attorney Summer Stephan left the Republican Party in 2019, San Diego Sheriff candidate Kelly Martinez left the Republicans and became a Democrat in 2020, and Assemblymember Brian Maienschein switched from Democrat to Republican in 2019. In 2004, 52% of voters were registered Republicans, while 46% were Democrats.
San Diego home prices drop as mortgage rates reach 20-year high
On Thursday, mortgage rates reached the highest they’ve been in 20 years. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage topped 7%, according to federal mortgage buyer Freddie Mac's latest survey released Thursday. The higher rates coincide with a drop in home prices in San Diego, which are among...
San Diego weekend arts events for Halloween and Día de los Muertos
AXIS is The Old Globe's free performing arts series, part of their arts engagement wing, and they host community events like Word Up! throughout the year, as well as several big AXIS functions like their Día de Muertos/Day of the Dead Celebration. This year, it's hosted by Alejandra Enciso-Dardashti and features performances from Colectivo Abracadabra, San Diego Guild of Puppetry, Danza Danza Azteca Kuauhkoatl, Felix Drums, Jassiel Santillán, Maya Sofía and more. The newest CoLAB play, "Al Sonar las Doce," by Gerardo Flores Tonella will also be presented.
