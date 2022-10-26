Yonkers Officer Under Investigation For Response To Bar Brawl

Jonathan and Felix Teelin were arrested following an alleged assault on a patron outside of a bar on Yonkers Avenue Tuesday, Oct. 25. Photo Credit: Yonkers Police/Google Maps street view

A police officer in Westchester County is under investigation following accusations they mishandled the response to a brawl outside of a bar.

Yonkers Police were called at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 with reports of a street fight that had broken out near Yonkers and Ridgewood avenues, police said.

When officers arrived, they witnessed two men assaulting another man.

The victim was repeatedly punched and kicked, including being kicked in the head while on the ground, according to police.

A subsequent investigation revealed that several men had been at the bar when an altercation arose just outside of the business that eventually turned violent.

Police arrested Jonathan Teelin, age 26, of Mount Kisco, and his 22-year-old brother, Felix Teelin, of Hastings-On-Hudson on charges of felony assault.

The victim, identified as a 26-year-old man from Yonkers, was taken to a local trauma center with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspects and victim appear to be known to each other and may be related.

The Yonkers Police Department said the agency is now conducting an internal inquiry into the initial police response.

A department spokesperson told Daily Voice the inquiry is focused on social media "commentary" that the first officer on scene may not have taken “appropriate action."

The spokesperson did not elaborate further.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.