Lexington police searching for man who violated supervised release
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man wanted for violating his supervised release on drug charges is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. The Lexington Police Department is attempting to locate Bryant Holman. Holman has an arrest warrant for a supervised release violation stemming from a conspiracy to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base and felon in possession of a firearm. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,500 for information on Holman’s whereabouts. Call the tip line at 253-2020 or go online to p3tips.com.
Nicholasville police issue statement regarding officer-involved shooting
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Desman LaDuke, 22, died after an officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville on Oct. 22. Days later, his family spoke out asking for answers as to how a suicidal-distress call led to the death of their son. Thursday, the Nicholasville Police Department released a statement in response to the incident.
Man shot overnight in Lexington, suspect search ongoing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Authorities are investigating an overnight Lexington shooting that left one man injured. The Lexington Police Department said officers responded to the 100 block of North Locust Hill Drive at 2:55 a.m Friday for shots fired. Upon arrival, authorities located one male individual near an...
Shooting on Locust Hill Drive leaves man in critical condition
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a second shooting on Locust Hill Drive. At 11:02 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of North Locust Hill Drive after receiving reports of a shooting. At the scene, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He...
Lexington family honors loved one killed in murder-suicide with a high school scholarship
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Students, parents, and staff gathered at Tates Creek High School to shed light on domestic violence, they read poems and shared experiences. Two students were awarded scholarships after writing an essay on how they’ve been impacted by gun and domestic violence. The scholarship...
Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County
Troopers found the body of 52-year-old Lee Atwell near Taylorsville Road on Tuesday.
Curbside Bar hit by truck and trailer following wreck in street
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington wreck took an unexpected turn on Saturday. Jackie Mullins, a bartender at Curbside Bar, told FOX 56 that around 3 p.m., a car ran a red light, leading to the car clipping a truck and trailer traveling with six horses. The ensuing collision caused the truck and trailer to crash into Curbside Bar.
Overnight Lexington shooting
Authorities reported to North Locust Hill Drive for reports of a man shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities reported to North Locust Hill Drive for reports of a man shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Shelters alarmed by uptick in Kentucky abandoned dogs
Shelters alarmed by uptick in Kentucky abandoned dogs.
Security increased at Henry Clay after handgun found on campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Classes resumed Friday at Henry Clay High School as emotions over a student bringing a handgun into the building are still settling. For the most part, Friday was just another routine day at Henry Clay, but students said the security and searching of bags was much stricter than they’d ever seen before, and that many of their peers did not attend classes Friday.
National prescription take back day on Saturday
The Lexington Police Department is encouraging the community to get rid of their unused, unwanted, or expired prescriptions in honor of the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) 23rd annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day happening on Saturday. National prescription take back day on Saturday. The Lexington Police Department is encouraging...
Parents react to Henry Clay High School lockdown
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Over the course of Thursday morning into the afternoon, parents waited anxiously for their children to be let out of Henry Clay High School in Lexington. Minutes felt like hours, waiting to see if their child was in fact ok. “Oh, I was scared,”...
Transylvania’s PumpkinMania comes to an end (for this year)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Halloween is still a few days away, but a Transylvania University tradition is already coming to an end. Today the iconic jack-o-lanterns are being shipped off to Slak Market Farm, where they’ll be served as food for livestock. The extravagant display was all...
Lexington Mayoral Race: Mayor Linda Gorton
Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton explains her stance on issues in the race from crime, affordable housing, taxes, economic growth and more in her race for reelection. Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton explains her stance on issues in the race from crime, affordable housing, taxes, economic growth and more in her race for reelection.
Rich Strike memorabilia up for auction, proceeds benefit Ky. female veterans
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — This year’s most famous thoroughbred now has special items up for auction with the money raised benefiting women who have served our country. Winchester organization Lady Veterans Connect provides services and support to female veterans to prevent homelessness. This year, they’re hosting their...
Asbury University opens new barn, equine program
Asbury University opens a new barn and equine program.
Manufacturing day brings industry experts to Fredrick Douglass students
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Students at Frederick Douglass High School had the chance to learn more about a crucial career field — manufacturing. The Kentucky Association of Manufacturers brought Manufacturing Day to Frederick Douglass High School, giving students the chance to hear from industry experts, and have their questions answered.
Nashville developer acquires Lexington Legends
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Legends have been sold!. Nathan and Keri Lyons purchased all assets related to the Lexington Legends of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, including Wild Health Field, according to Atlantic League President Rick White. Lyons is the Founder and CEO of Vintage...
David Aldrich’s forecast: Showers return Sunday, linger into Halloween
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Showers return on Sunday and linger on Halloween and beyond. Tonight, expect more clouds with some shower activity developing very late to the West. Lows tonight should be near 50 degrees in Lexington and may rise to the mid-50s by sunrise Sunday. Look for...
David Aldrich’s forecast: Sunny and warmer today and Saturday, rain arrives Sunday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — With a cool start, relative to the averages for this time of year, look for some hazy sun this morning giving way to bright sunshine in the afternoon. High clouds will slowly disappear this morning. It will turn warmer in the afternoon with highs in Lexington and central Kentucky in the upper 60s. The normal high for October 28th is 64 degrees.
