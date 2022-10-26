SLU to conduct scientific monitoring of the Lake Maurepas during Air Products clean energy project

Read full article on original website
louisianaradionetwork.com
Energy start-up proposes $7.5 billlion investment in Ascension Parish
More clean energy jobs are likely coming to Louisiana. Clean Hydrogen Works confirmed to Louisiana Radio Network this morning it is planning to bring a huge ammonia plant in Ascension Parish—assuming they get all the necessary permits. Vee Godley is Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer. “So we’re...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Low Mississippi River hurting economy from Midwest to the Gulf of Mexico
Experts say the record low Mississippi River levels, which have revealed some interesting finds, are taking a big toll on the economy. Clint Wilson is the director of the LSU Center for River Studies. He says the impact is being felt from Illinois to the Gulf of Mexico. For one thing, he says barges can’t carry full loads.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Nick Saban previews LSU vs Alabama
LSU will host sixth-ranked Alabama Saturday in their third matchup against a top-ten opponent. Coming off a bye week and a win over undefeated Ole Miss, the Tigers look to take control of the SEC West with a win. The 6-2 Tigers have struggled with inconsistencies, but look to be catching their stride under new head coach Brian Kelly. Crimson Tide Head Coach Nick Saban credited the coaching and teaching of Kelly and his staff for the improvement the Tigers have seen.
