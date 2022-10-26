SLU to conduct scientific monitoring of the Lake Maurepas during Air Products clean energy project

LSU will host sixth-ranked Alabama Saturday in their third matchup against a top-ten opponent. Coming off a bye week and a win over undefeated Ole Miss, the Tigers look to take control of the SEC West with a win. The 6-2 Tigers have struggled with inconsistencies, but look to be catching their stride under new head coach Brian Kelly. Crimson Tide Head Coach Nick Saban credited the coaching and teaching of Kelly and his staff for the improvement the Tigers have seen.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO