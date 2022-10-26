Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
I've been beat to a pulp, says Kanye West
Kanye West claims to have been "beat to a pulp" in recent weeks. The 45-year-old rap star has recently lost lucrative contracts with the likes of Balenciaga, Adidas and Gap after he posted an anti-Semitic message on social media, and Kanye has now taken to Instagram to bemoan his situation and the perceived lack of transparency in the business world.
Vick Hope learned Spanish for a man she met on holiday
Vick Hope "fell in love" with a man who kept bringing her stones from the sea. The 33-year-old radio presenter - who is engaged to superstar DJ Calvin Harris - recalled that she had been on a beach in South Africa when she met a man called Pedro but couldn't conserve with him because she didn't speak Spanish and eventually went to night school to study the language.
