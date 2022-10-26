ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brigantine, NJ

South Jersey Butcher Shop Returns To Food Network's 'Diners, Drive-ins & Dives'

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Ernest And Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe Photo Credit: Facebook/ Ernest And Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe

The Food Network's "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" is returning to the airwaves and a South Jersey butcher shop is being featured.

Ernest And Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe in Brigantine will appear Friday, Oct. 28 at 9 p.m. in a segment titled, "From sausage to sweet."

They are best known for their cheesesteak sandwiches.

"We appreciate the opportunity and are excited for everyone to see it!!! Thank you for all the support as always!" shoppe owner Brian Mel Cortellessa wrote on Facebook.

The butcher shoppe’s first appearance on “Diners’ Drive-ins, and Dives” came in 2017.

On that edition, host Guy Fieri tasted the sausage, grilled peppers and onions sandwich called “The Tailgator” and the shoppe's homemade beef jerky.

