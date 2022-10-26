Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to break up a fight got into a foot chase with one of the suspects, who allegedly taunted them as he ran away. Julian Nadachowski, 22, was one of a crowd of people Bloomsburg police say was in front of Dockside Laundromat at 262 Iron Street on October 16 just before 2 a.m. They’d been called to the area for a fight in progress, according...

BLOOMSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO