Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
Related
sanantoniomag.com
The Pig Pen is Back
Chris Conger’s Pig Pen Neighborhood Bar has returned. It’s been more than a year since the family-friendly bar and restaurant off Broadway welcomed guests, and Conger took to Facebook on Monday to say they’ve missed everyone and are officially back open. The same nachos, grilled cheese, bloody marys and beers are on the menu. The restaurant was also a favorite for Sunday brunch and Conger says brunch will return this weekend.
sanantoniomag.com
The Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival is Here
Culinaria has been throwing its annual food and wine festival for more than 20 years, but this is the first time it is doing so in partnership with the James Beard Foundation. “This is the first, but hopefully we’ll still be here doing this 25, 30, 50 years from now,” said Visit San Antonio president and CEO Marc Anderson, speaking during the sold-out Canary Island Basque Exchange dinner at Pharm Table.
visitsanantonio.com
10 Magical Christmas Vacation Ideas for Families
Christmas getaways represent a rare opportunity for families who like to travel. Whether your kids are toddlers, teens, or all grown up, you can usually count on some time off from school and work for everyone to gather in one place. And one of the great things about Christmas vacations is they don’t have to be spent at home for everyone to have quality family time together. In fact, some of the best Christmas vacations for families are the trips where everyone’s traveling to a new and exciting destination that goes all in on Christmas spirit.
sanantoniomag.com
Be Kind & Rewind Offers a Welcome Blast from the Past
A landline phone mounted next to a mural of Selena at Be Kind & Rewind isn’t just a prime photo op—it’s also a way to make a connection to the other landline located at the opposite end of the new 80s, 90s early 2000s-themed downtown bar. After...
KENS 5
You can take photos with Stranger Things decorations at a San Antonio home
SAN ANTONIO — One local house may just be the coolest spot in town to take photos of this Halloween. Tessie Weaver reached out to KENS 5, sending us photos and video of her Stranger Things inspired Halloween house on 1611 Mason King on the north side. This isn't...
KTSA
San Antonio Water System: Halloween can be scary for your pipes
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Water System wants to remind you that witches, vampires and goblins are not the only scary things to be aware of during Halloween. As the holidays close in, clogged pipes become more and more common simply because of things flushed down toilets that should never go there.
KSAT 12
‘Haunted’ doll draws curious visitors to locally-owned North Side business
SAN ANTONIO – Whether or not the calendar shows it is October 31, Halloween is never far from the thoughts of anyone who walks into a North Side business. Stickers ‘N Stars, located on Thousand Oaks Road near Jones-Maltsberger Road, is filled with the images of every horror lover’s dreams.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Haunted Restaurants, Big Burgers & the Oldest Restaurant in San Antonio
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. Nominate your favorite spots in town through the Best Texas Eats Contest. 📲 WATCH THE FULL EPISODE HERE. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes...
Bill Miller opening new restaurant in Boerne
BOERNE, Texas — Family-owned restaurant Bill Miller is opening a new location in Boerne on October 28. This will be the 79th location to open for the family-owned and operated restaurant. "The new prototype will feature an updated exterior and a contemporary interior design," said a Bill Miller spokesman....
foxsanantonio.com
Pay It 4ward: $1,000 to help keep dogs off the street and in loving homes
SAN ANTONIO - We continue to Pay It 4ward. Another deserving local non-profit was awarded a $1,000 check, courtesy of Carabin Shaw. This month’s big winner helps keep homeless and unwanted dogs off the street and placed into loving homes. The Heart of Texas K-9 Rescue is nestled just...
visitsanantonio.com
The 10 Best Mother-Daughter Getaways In The US
For a more laid-back escape filled with sights, history, and delicious eats, San Antonio, TX, is another option worth considering for any mother-daughter duo. For many travelers, the main attraction here is the Riverwalk in downtown San Antonio. Mother-daughter duos can book a Riverwalk boat cruise, enjoy a wide variety of restaurants that line the streets of this famed area, or simply do some light shopping and sightseeing. If you do opt to see the sights, don’t forget to check out The Alamo while you’re there.
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – Terlingua Chili Cook-off in Terlingua
Terlingua – Over the years, I’ve been blessed with bountiful bowls of chili at some incredible places like the Phoenix Saloon in New Braunfels, the Texas Chili Parlor in Austin, and of course, Tolbert’s in Grapevine. Tolbert is a name synonymous with Texas chili thanks to Frank X. Tolbert.
3 San Antonio restaurants will be featured in Netflix's 'Taco Chronicles'
We'll have to wait and see what episode features the San Antonio favorites.
flicksandfood.com
Come Try This New Lobster Fried Rice at This Amazing Northside Restaurant
Come Try the New Menu at this Seafood Eatery on the Northside. This Seafood Eatery, SA Seafood, has some new items on their menu you should come try. SA Seafood, located at 5222 De Zavala Road #330, has officially dropped two new additions to the menu, an unbelievably irresistible Lobster Fried Rice and an unbeatable classic, Shrimp Tacos.
This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In San Antonio
TripAdvisor has a list of the highest-rated bars in the city.
tpr.org
Spiritlandia apologizes for Día de Los Muertos river parade but won't issue refunds
After a flood of complaints over the Thursday night Día de los Muertos river parade, which ran late and showed off only a handful of floats, the organizers told dissatisfied customers on Friday that they were not offering refunds. San Antonio may have the potential to make Día de...
KENS 5
8 meals for $8 and under: The restaurants to visit in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO — We've all had to be a bit more mindful with our money these past few months as the cost for gas, groceries and basic necessities has increased. But, many Texans take care of Texans, especially those who own small businesses. We spoke to several owners who...
International Anime Music Festival coming to San Antonio's Tech Port Center early next year
The event will feature virtual music stars from Japan.
Mysterious noises heard in Stone Oak at night
SAN ANTONIO — For the last several days, neighbors in and around Stone Oak have been trying to solve a mystery. What is the mysterious noise they're hearing late at night? Residents report the weird sounds happening between 10 p.m. and as early as 4:30 a.m. Unable to track...
KSAT 12
Pet store owner feels targeted after New Braunfels council prohibits buying, selling of animals from breeders
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels City Council passed an ordinance prohibiting the buying and selling of cats and dogs from commercial breeding facilities. The ordinance enacted on Tuesday impacted one pet store in the city — Puppyland. Animal activists applauded after hearing the 4-3 vote. The...
Comments / 0