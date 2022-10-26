Read full article on original website
WJLA
Bicyclist dies following hit and run crash in Montgomery Co; police searching for driver
WHEATON, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a driver who struck a bicyclist in Wheaton, Md. on Oct. 23 --- ultimately leading to his death on Friday morning. During a news conference on Friday, a spokesperson for the victim's...
Police: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A 31-year-old pedestrian was killed Friday night after being hit by the driver of a car in Prince William County, leading to an investigation. Officers with the Prince William Police Department responded to the area of Dumfries Road and Greentree Lane in Dumfries, around 9:45 p.m., to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Commercial Burglary in Rockville; Surveillance Photos of Suspect Released
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Rodman’s store in the 4300 block of Randolph Road in Rockville. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
Pedestrian killed in Friday night crash in Dumfries
A Stafford man is dead after being hit by a car in Dumfries on Friday evening.
NBC Washington
1 Rescued From SUV After Crash Outside Fairfax County Costco
Firefighters rescued someone who was trapped inside an SUV that crashed and fell onto its side in a Costco parking lot Friday in Chantilly, Virginia, authorities say. Fairfax County police said it appeared the SUV ran over a tree in the Costco parking lot on Chantilly Crossing Lane before the vehicle somehow flipped on its side. The tree fell onto a car, damaging the four-door black sedan.
NBC Washington
Man Fatally Hit by Car in Area With No Crosswalks in Prince William Co.
A 31-year-old man was fatally struck by a car Friday night in Dumfries, Virginia, as the number of recent pedestrian crashes continues to climb in the D.C. area. The crash happened as the driver of a Hyundai Sonata who'd been traveling north on Interstate 95 was exiting to eastbound Dumfries Road, Prince William County police said. As the driver tried to merge onto Dumfries Road, he struck a pedestrian who was wearing dark clothing and walking in the roadway, according to police. It happened in a dimly lit area that has no crosswalks.
Police investigating homicide after 18-year-old killed in Woodbridge shooting
Detectives said the investigation revealed rounds were fired in the wooded area behind a local business, which then hit the victim. Police said the suspect vehicle quickly left the scene after the shooting.
WUSA
Police arrest teens for armed carjacking in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The above video published on October 28, 2022 details three armed carjackings that happened in the District Thursday and Friday morning. They are not connected to this case. Detectives have arrested two teenagers for their alleged involvement in an armed carjacking in Northeast, D.C on...
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Driven into Building at Potomac Woods Plaza
A vehicle was driven into the Walgreens at 1075 Seven Locks Rd in Potomac Woods Plaza on Friday, October 28, around 11am. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Pete Piringer, EMS is currently evaluating one adult (driver) and no patrons were injured. We will post an update when more information becomes available. Feature photo courtesy of Sam Polland (@samthelender on Instagram).
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Suspect arrested in week-long car vandalism spree
(Updated at 3 p.m.) Arlington County police have arrested a 37-year-old Maryland man after a week-long spree of vehicle vandalism. Police announced this afternoon that the suspect was arrested last night and found with a BB gun in his car. The arrest, which appears to have taken place at the 7-Eleven parking lot at 201 S. Glebe Road, happened after police say they were able to identify a “possible suspect vehicle.”
WJLA
15-year-old hospitalized after being shot on Metro train at Georgia Ave-Petworth Station
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital Friday morning after being shot on a Metro train at the Georgia Avenue – Petworth Station, authorities said. At approximately 8:40 a.m., the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) received a report of a shooting aboard a Green Line train at Georgia Avenue – Petworth Station. Police said a juvenile male victim was located with a gunshot wound to the leg.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Residential Burglary and Theft on Deerfield Avenue
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a residential burglary and theft that occurred on Thursday, September 15, 2022, in Silver Spring. Detectives have released surveillance video of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
fox5dc.com
Road rager shoots child's car seat on I-295 in DC
WASHINGTON - Road rage on I-295 turned into a frightening situation for one D.C. family Thursday morning. A Prince George's County woman reported to police that someone shot into her husband's car, hitting her son's car seat. The man driving the car, Leon Vessels, told FOX 5 he was taking...
mocoshow.com
Traffic: 355 Shut Down at 118 Due to Collision
A traffic collision has 355 south, just before route 118 (Germantown Rd) shut down, with only one lane open, according to Montgomery County Police. Drivers should seek an alternate route and expect significant delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
Fairfax Police investigating after 4 cars were stolen overnight
The Fairfax County Police Department is asking residents of the eastern part of the county to be careful after four cars were stolen and several others were broken into overnight in the Rose Hill area.
mocoshow.com
Electric Scooter Caused Fire at Apartment Complex on Friday Afternoon
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a fire at the Twin Towers apartment complex on Fidler Lane and Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring a little after 2pm on Friday afternoon, according to MCFRS Public Information Officers Pete Piringer and James Carpenter. Crews arrived...
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested for shooting, killing acquaintance inside car in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON - D.C. Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing a woman inside a car they were both riding in on Thursday, according to police. Metropolitan Police officials say they responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue Northwest around 12:21 p.m. on Thursday and found a woman who was unconscious and not breathing.
NBC Washington
Crash Involving Charles County School Bus, Multiple Cars Sends 8 to Hospital
Nine people, including seven students, received medical care after a crash involving a school bus and four cars in Charles County, Maryland, Thursday afternoon, authorities say. Shortly after 2 p.m., the cars and the bus crashed at the intersection of Marshalls Corner Road and Crain Highway in White Plains, the...
Shots fired in moving car, driver killed
One woman was killed in a shooting in a car on Thursday afternoon, police said. This was the second deadly shooting in the district in less than 24 hours.
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Dozens of vehicles damaged yet again as police search for serial window smasher
More Arlington residents woke up this morning to find their car windows shattered by an unknown vandal or group of vandals who had previously damaged nearly three dozen vehicles in a week-long smashing spree. ARLnow has received reports of freshly smashed car windows in the Westover and Yorktown neighborhoods and...
