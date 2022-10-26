Read full article on original website
WTOP
2 juveniles arrested in DC carjacking case
D.C. police have made two arrests in a carjacking case that occurred Friday afternoon. The incident happened around 4:50 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Clay Place NE in D.C. According to police, the suspects approached a vehicle and brandished a firearm before demanding the victim’s vehicle. The...
46-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 46-year-old man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Northeast, D.C. The victim was shot shortly before 2 am. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police were summoned to the 1200 Block of Trinidad Avenue for a call of the sound of gunshots. At the scene, they discovered the victim with a gunshot wound. 46-year-old Rico Tabron of DC was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099, or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 46-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WTOP
Program in Fairfax Co. engraves car parts with anti-crime labels, shows results
There’s some progress to report in Fairfax County’s battle against the theft of catalytic converters — a valuable, yet easy-to-remove part in a car’s emissions system. Thieves target catalytic converters because they’re particularly valuable and the crime has surged in the county this year compared to last.
foodcontessa.com
DC Police: “No New Developments” in Taylor Hackel’s Case
Taylor Hackel, 24, has been missing since Monday, and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, D.C. is still looking for him. Even though there were rumors on social media that she had been found, MPD said Friday afternoon that there were no new developments. Hackel was last seen on...
WUSA
Police arrest teens for armed carjacking in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The above video published on October 28, 2022 details three armed carjackings that happened in the District Thursday and Friday morning. They are not connected to this case. Detectives have arrested two teenagers for their alleged involvement in an armed carjacking in Northeast, D.C on...
fox5dc.com
DC Police hope to add more veterans to the force amid officer recruitment crisis
WASHINGTON - Recruiting police officers is a crisis facing law enforcement agencies across the nation and here in the District, so with thousands of military members in town this weekend for the Marine Corps Marathon, D.C. police are hoping those who have served our country will now come serve the nation’s capital.
wbrc.com
Former Ohio school worker sentenced for role in January 6th Capitol attack
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A former Cleveland schools worker was sentenced Friday for her role in the deadly January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Priola appeared with her lawyer in Courtroom 9 of the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse in Washington, DC. The 50-year-old is charged with interrupting...
WJLA
DC man sentenced to life in prison for 2013 Montgomery County halfway house murder
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Washington, D.C. man charged with a 2013 homicide was sentenced Friday afternoon. Last month, Bryan Byrd, 31, of Washington, D.C. and Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, 32, of Hagerstown, Md. appeared in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County on charges of first-degree murder for the death of Alexander Buie in November 2013, and multiple related charges, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.
bethesdamagazine.com
Washington, D.C., man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2013 Rockville murder
A Washington, D.C., man was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison by a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge after he was convicted of first-degree murder in a 2013 incident at a Rockville home. Bryan Bird, 31, was ordered by Judge John Maloney to serve 40 years in prison and...
ktbb.com
Ex-Capitol Police officer convicted of covering up efforts to help Jan. 6 rioter avoid prosecution
(WASHINGTON) -- A federal jury Friday returned a guilty verdict on one count of obstruction of justice against a former Capitol Police officer charged with aiding a rioter who participated in the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Michael Riley, a 26-year veteran of the Capitol Police, was charged last...
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested for shooting, killing acquaintance inside car in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON - D.C. Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing a woman inside a car they were both riding in on Thursday, according to police. Metropolitan Police officials say they responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue Northwest around 12:21 p.m. on Thursday and found a woman who was unconscious and not breathing.
Baltimore to reveal squeegee worker plan; BPD commissioner believes residents will be 'quite impressed'
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City's new policy for squeegee workers will be announced next week, a city representative said at a hearing for the Baltimore police consent decree Thursday morning. WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren was present at the hearing and reports the representative said that how the city enforces the law is just as important as whether the law is constitutionally enforceable, and that the new policy won't just be about removing washers from public visibility. Judge James K. Bredar, who oversees Baltimore City's consent decree, called police after an encounter with squeegee workers in Bolton Hill earlier this month. He...
Former Capitol Police Officer Found Guilty Of Assisting With Jan. 6 Capitol Rioter In DC
A former US Capitol Police officer has been convicted for communicating with a rioter during the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, DC, federal officials announced. Michael Riley, 51, was found guilty of obstruction following a trial, though a jury was unable to reach a verdict on a second count, which ended in a mistrial, according to officials.
WTOP
Boy, 15, shot while on Green Line in DC
A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a fight on a Green Line train in D.C. Friday morning, Metro said. The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. at the Petworth station. “Preliminarily, it appears an altercation between a group of juveniles aboard the train preceded the shooting. MTPD (Metro Transit Police Department) is currently canvassing for a suspect,” Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said in an email.
Fairfax Prosecutors Pledged To End Cash Bail And Limit Pretrial Detention. What’s Actually Happening?
When Steve Descano assumed the office of Fairfax County’s commonwealth attorney two years ago, one of the first things the self-described progressive prosecutor sought to do in Virginia’s most populous county was to end cash bail. Instead of setting an amount that an individual would have to pay...
fox5dc.com
Road rager shoots child's car seat on I-295 in DC
WASHINGTON - Road rage on I-295 turned into a frightening situation for one D.C. family Thursday morning. A Prince George's County woman reported to police that someone shot into her husband's car, hitting her son's car seat. The man driving the car, Leon Vessels, told FOX 5 he was taking...
Police investigating after boy shot on Metro Train
WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot while on a Green Line Metro train Friday morning. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) said they responded to a report of a shooting aboard the train at Georgia Avenue-Petworth station around 8:40 a.m. The teen was found shot in the leg. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Arlington Co. Police identify people in Ring video
WASHINGTON — The Arlington County Police Department has identified the people from the Ring video that surfaced showing two men approaching a woman Thursday afternoon. Police said that they determined no crime was committed. Officers initially responded to N. Colonial Court at N. Colonial Terrace for a report of...
Wes Moore, Black Democrats aiming to make Maryland history
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Wes Moore could soon make history if elected Maryland's first Black governor, and he's not alone: Rep. Anthony Brown would be the state's first Black attorney general. Aruna Miller, Moore's running mate who immigrated from India, would be the first Asian-American elected statewide in Maryland.If these Democrats win — Moore has led by more than 30 percentage points in a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1 — Black politicians will hold many of the top state offices in Maryland, which is now a majority-minority state, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.With a victory, Moore would...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. chief: ‘No way on God’s green earth’ school bus driver in crash should have been behind wheel
The man charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing a school bus full of D.C. students in Fairfax County, Virginia, Thursday shouldn’t have been behind the wheel of any vehicle, much less a school bus, the police chief said Friday. In a conference call Friday afternoon, D.C. Public Schools...
