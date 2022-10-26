ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 juveniles arrested in DC carjacking case

D.C. police have made two arrests in a carjacking case that occurred Friday afternoon. The incident happened around 4:50 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Clay Place NE in D.C. According to police, the suspects approached a vehicle and brandished a firearm before demanding the victim’s vehicle. The...
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
Shore News Network

46-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 46-year-old man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Northeast, D.C. The victim was shot shortly before 2 am. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police were summoned to the 1200 Block of Trinidad Avenue for a call of the sound of gunshots. At the scene, they discovered the victim with a gunshot wound. 46-year-old Rico Tabron of DC was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099, or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 46-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Program in Fairfax Co. engraves car parts with anti-crime labels, shows results

There’s some progress to report in Fairfax County’s battle against the theft of catalytic converters — a valuable, yet easy-to-remove part in a car’s emissions system. Thieves target catalytic converters because they’re particularly valuable and the crime has surged in the county this year compared to last.
foodcontessa.com

DC Police: “No New Developments” in Taylor Hackel’s Case

Taylor Hackel, 24, has been missing since Monday, and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, D.C. is still looking for him. Even though there were rumors on social media that she had been found, MPD said Friday afternoon that there were no new developments. Hackel was last seen on...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

Police arrest teens for armed carjacking in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The above video published on October 28, 2022 details three armed carjackings that happened in the District Thursday and Friday morning. They are not connected to this case. Detectives have arrested two teenagers for their alleged involvement in an armed carjacking in Northeast, D.C on...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC man sentenced to life in prison for 2013 Montgomery County halfway house murder

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Washington, D.C. man charged with a 2013 homicide was sentenced Friday afternoon. Last month, Bryan Byrd, 31, of Washington, D.C. and Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, 32, of Hagerstown, Md. appeared in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County on charges of first-degree murder for the death of Alexander Buie in November 2013, and multiple related charges, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Suspect arrested for shooting, killing acquaintance inside car in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON - D.C. Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing a woman inside a car they were both riding in on Thursday, according to police. Metropolitan Police officials say they responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue Northwest around 12:21 p.m. on Thursday and found a woman who was unconscious and not breathing.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore to reveal squeegee worker plan; BPD commissioner believes residents will be 'quite impressed'

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City's new policy for squeegee workers will be announced next week, a city representative said at a hearing for the Baltimore police consent decree Thursday morning. WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren was present at the hearing and reports the representative said that how the city enforces the law is just as important as whether the law is constitutionally enforceable, and that the new policy won't just be about removing washers from public visibility. Judge James K. Bredar, who oversees Baltimore City's consent decree, called police after an encounter with squeegee workers in Bolton Hill earlier this month. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Boy, 15, shot while on Green Line in DC

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a fight on a Green Line train in D.C. Friday morning, Metro said. The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. at the Petworth station. “Preliminarily, it appears an altercation between a group of juveniles aboard the train preceded the shooting. MTPD (Metro Transit Police Department) is currently canvassing for a suspect,” Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said in an email.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Road rager shoots child's car seat on I-295 in DC

WASHINGTON - Road rage on I-295 turned into a frightening situation for one D.C. family Thursday morning. A Prince George's County woman reported to police that someone shot into her husband's car, hitting her son's car seat. The man driving the car, Leon Vessels, told FOX 5 he was taking...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police investigating after boy shot on Metro Train

WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot while on a Green Line Metro train Friday morning. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) said they responded to a report of a shooting aboard the train at Georgia Avenue-Petworth station around 8:40 a.m. The teen was found shot in the leg. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Arlington Co. Police identify people in Ring video

WASHINGTON — The Arlington County Police Department has identified the people from the Ring video that surfaced showing two men approaching a woman Thursday afternoon. Police said that they determined no crime was committed. Officers initially responded to N. Colonial Court at N. Colonial Terrace for a report of...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Wes Moore, Black Democrats aiming to make Maryland history

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Wes Moore could soon make history if elected Maryland's first Black governor, and he's not alone: Rep. Anthony Brown would be the state's first Black attorney general. Aruna Miller, Moore's running mate who immigrated from India, would be the first Asian-American elected statewide in Maryland.If these Democrats win — Moore has led by more than 30 percentage points in a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1 — Black politicians will hold many of the top state offices in Maryland, which is now a majority-minority state, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.With a victory, Moore would...
MARYLAND STATE

