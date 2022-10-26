Read full article on original website
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 11 highlights
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is a look at the highlights and scores from Under the Lights week 11. Check out News 12 at 11 every Friday for Under the Lights.
Boil water advisory issued for portions of McCormick County near Highway 81 and Highway 7
Residents and businesses within a one-mile radius of both Highway 81 and Highway 7 in McCormick County are under a boil water advisory.
Meteorologist Alex Carter joins FOX54 team
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Alex Carter joins WFXG Fox 54 News as the station’s new morning meteorologist. He’ll join co-anchors Vincent Hill and Danielle Ledbetter for the CSRA’s only 5-hour newscast from 5 AM-10 AM. Alex is a North Alabama native who received his education from the...
Halloween weekend kicks off across the river region
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown’s Parks and Rec Department is holding a Trunk or Treat event at Liberty Park. It starts at 6 p.m. and will go on until 9 p.m. Also, kids in Aiken County had a chance to stop by the Visitors Center with their costumes. The event ran all day from 11 a.m. and wrapped up around 4 p.m.
17 Best Things to Do in Columbia County, GA
Columbia County is home to some of the best attractions in Georgia. It has sprawling state parks that utilize many of the natural wonders surrounding the county, particularly its lakes and rivers. The county is also rich in flora and fauna, making it an ideal outdoor destination. Its cities and...
Small fire forces temporary closure of Barnwell Walmart
BARNWELL, S.C. — A major retail store in a South Carolina town has been forced to close for an undetermined amount of time after a small fire on Friday afternoon. According to Chief Tony Dicks with the Barnwell Fire Department, crews were called out to the Walmart on Dunbarton Boulevard to reports of a fire in the Home and Garden section.
Here’s what to expect from North Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In North Augusta, the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee has returned from a two-year hiatus. The event is only on Saturday, according to the North Augusta Parks and Rec. Here’s what you can expect from the event. Concerts have been happening since Wednesday, and the band Easily Amused...
Hallo-weekend events across the CSRA
CSRA (WFXG) - There are plenty of things to do in the CSRA this weekend, from festive fall fun to seriously spooky! Check out these activities and be sure to tag FOX54 in your social media posts so we can see how you're spending the Hallo-weekend. Boo at the Zoo.
North Augusta celebrates the return of Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee
NORTH AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 36th annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee wrapped up Saturday. After a two-year hiatus, organizers prepared for twice as much fun. It was nothing but smiles and laughter as the community celebrated the return of the beloved festival. It’s one of the biggest events in North Augusta, attracting an estimated total of 20,000 people. Most of those folks didn’t have to travel too far as this was all in their backyard.
City of North Augusta opens new fire station
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of North Augusta and the Department of Public Safety opens a new fire station on Friday. According to the department, the new station is located on Martintown Road and Observatory Avenue and will start the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. “We’re out here...
Amazon Sortation Center prepares for a busy holiday season
Amazon’s local Sortation Center is getting ready for the holiday season, and with that, we are taking a look at what it takes to get your package to you.
Abrams stops in Grovetown and Augusta on early voting bus tour
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - on thursday, STACEY ABRAMS MADE STOPS IN GROVETOWN AND AUGUSTA ON HER “LET’S GET IT DONE" statewide bUS tOUR, sharing HER VISION FOR ONE GEORGIA. A PACKED CROWD OF COLUMBIA AND RICHMOND COUNTY RESIDENTS CAME OUT TO MAKE THEIR VOICES HEARD, HOPEFUL TO SEE THAT VISION COME TO LIGHT. with 12 days left to vote, THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE FOR GOVERNOR ENCOURAGing citizens TO CONTINUE TO SHOW UP FOR WHAT SHE CALLS A CONSEQUENTIAL ELECTION. “WE ARE 12 DAYS AWAY FROM DESTINY, GEORGIA, 12 DAYS FROM DESTINY," says Abrams. COMPARED TO THE 2018 MIDTERMS, G.
Beth Christian tells us about holiday shopping at the 5th Street Marina
A place built for the community, by the community. The HUB for Community Innovation is the new home for several non profits serving the Augusta Area.
Kroc Center expanding with fun family event
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Salvation Army is holding a large, free family-friendly event on Saturday. The entire event is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with different acts and shows. Starting the event will be a Trunk-or-Treat from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be booths from...
Experts urge flu shots as virus surges across Georgia, South Carolina
AUGUSTA, Ga. - There’s a spike in flu cases across the two-state region, and health experts are encouraging people to get the flu vaccine. Georgia and South Carolina are both among five states plus the District of Columbia that are seeing what experts consider a “high” level of flu activity, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Columbia County venue to host Creature Double Feature
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Performing Arts Center is holding a Creature Double Feature event on Saturday. The event will consist of two horror movies: 1970′s “House of Dark Shadows,” rated PG, and the 1968 original “Night of the Living Dead,” rated R. There will be a Wacky Wayne’s fireworks intermission between the showing.
Suspicious package shuts down New Ellenton roadway for a time
NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Whiskey Road was closed for a time near New Ellenton Middle School on Thursday afternoon. Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the area to investigate a suspicious package by the side of the roadway,. Additional resources were called in to assist. The...
4 school districts across region win funds to buy electric buses
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several school districts across the region will share in millions of dollars of grants from the Environmental Protection Agency to buy electric school buses. Across Georgia, 15 school districts will be getting $50 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for 149 electric buses. Among those districts...
Annual holiday market comes to Fifth Street Marina
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Fifth Street Marina’s sixth annual holiday market is set to start on Sunday in downtown Augusta. The market is held every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. from Oct. 30 to Dec. 18. It is family- and dog-friendly. There will be multiple vendors from...
Football Friday Night 2022 | Week 11
Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this eleventh week of FFN 2022.
