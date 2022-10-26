ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine Items: Crazy Ex Vet to McHale Comedy, Servant Trailer and More

By Vlada Gelman
 3 days ago
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend vet Vella Lovell will be working alongside Joel McHale in Animal Control.

The single-camera Fox comedy follows “a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not,” according to the official logline. Per our sister site Variety, which broke the casting, Lovell will play Emily, “the sweet-natured and endearingly awkward boss of the Animal Control precinct” who is beloved by her team.

As previously announced, McHale will exec-produce and star as Frank, an opinionated, cynical Animal Control officer and former cop whose efforts to expose corruption got him fired.

In addition to her role as Heather on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Lovell’s TV credits include Mr. Mayor, Dollface and As We See It.

Animal Control is slated to debut at midseason.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Power Book III: Raising Kanan has tapped Grantham Coleman (11.22.63) to play Unique’s older brother, who was recently released from prison, in Season 3, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Prime Video has ordered to series Sausage Party: Foodtopia, based on the 2016 animated feature film, with an eye on a 2024 release. Original film voice cast members Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz and Edward Norton will reprise their roles for the series, while Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell and Yassir Lester are among the new additions.

* Lilyhammer, the Norwegian crime dramedy that premiered on Netflix in February 2012 and is considered the streamer’s first original offering, will leave the service at the end of the month, IndieWire has confirmed.

* Lockwood & Co., Netflix’s adaptation of Jonathan Stroud’s book series, will release its first season on Jan. 27, 2023. Watch a teaser clip here.

* Elite has unveiled the new cast members (and one returning fave!) joining Season 7; the sixth season premieres Friday, Nov. 18.

* Servant‘s fourth and final season will premiere Friday, Jan. 13 on Apple TV+. Watch a teaser:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

