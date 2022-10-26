ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Can John Fetterman’s campaign recover after unsteady debate performance? Democrat insiders divided

By Andrew Murray, Brandon Gillespie
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Fox News

848K+
Followers
5K+
Post
675M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy