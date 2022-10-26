Teenager Raped, Woman Sexually Assaulted At Riverwalk In Waltham, Suspect At Large: Police

Massachusetts State Police said they upped their presence at the Charles River Reservation after two women said a man attacked them at Riverwalk in Waltham. Troopers are searching for a suspect in the cases.

A teenage girl was raped on Sept. 14 while walking near the Elm Street entrance of the greenway, state police said. She told investigators the man approached her from behind, shoved her against a tree, and sexually assaulted her. The girl didn't look at the man, and he ran off after he thought he heard someone approaching them, authorities said.

She thinks he sped off on a bike. A similar incident happened last week.

A 37-year-old woman told police that a man on a bike followed her as she jogged along the path on Oct. 20. He rode up behind her and groped her before pedaling away. She kept running, but he came back 30 minutes later and did it again, the woman told troopers.

She detailed the assault in an interview with CBS News on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

"The man was sitting here and watched me run past," she told the news station. "He followed me down the riverwalk to the east and then assaulted me closer to Moody Street so he could bike off into traffic and not be seen."

The woman said the man was either white or Hispanic, of average height and weight, and was in his 20s or 30s. He wore an orange hoodie during the assaults.

Troopers say residents who visit Riverwalk should be vigilant and take precautions. They should stay in well-lit areas whenever possible and call 911 when they feel threatened or see anything suspicious.

Investigators ask anyone with information or tips to contact detectives at 617-740-7544.